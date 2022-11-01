Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Megan Fox Is Showing So Much Skin In These Insane Lace-Up Pants—And Fan Reactions Are Priceless
Megan Fox just posted a picture of herself wearing – nay, rocking – the most insane lace-up pants on Instagram on September 27th, proving that she is still capable of taking fans by surprise with her racy outfits. In the picture, the 36-year-old Jenn...
Hallow-eek! Celebrity Costumes That Are Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel
Boo! Many celebrities go all out for Halloween (cough, cough Heidi Klum), and while many costumes are sexy or funny — or a combination of the two — others are straight-up terrifying. Remember when Scott Disick dressed up as Patrick Bateman from American Psycho? Yeah … we’re still...
Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween
Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. When it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum is always dressed to kill. Year after year, the supermodel shows up and shows out for the spooky season, often transforming herself into unrecognizable creatures and characters. In fact, the America's Got Talent judge is so dedicated to the holiday that she's been dubbed the "Queen of Halloween"—and for good reason, too.
Popculture
Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy
Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Elle
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume
The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
Miley Cyrus Returns To The Spotlight In The Shortest Little Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!
Miley Cyrus just proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress, as she rocked one of the shortest and sexiest LBDs for her highly-anticipated return to the stage for the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27th.
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Spooky! See Photos of Your Favorite Stars Dressing Up for Halloween This Year
Getting in on the spooktacular fun! Halloween season is upon us and all of the witches and zombies in Hollywood are showing off their festive costumes in celebration of the holiday. Every year, celebrities show up and show out with their ensembles — and 2022 is no different!. Megan...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends
North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
TODAY.com
We can’t stop looking at Joe Jonas dressed as Flo from Progressive for Halloween
Joe Jonas took a break from the pop star lifestyle to try on a new career for Halloween: insurance salesperson. The 33-year-old singer dressed up as the iconic Flo, the fictional Progressive Insurance character. Jonas posted photos on Instagram of himself rocking Flo's classic white polo, white apron, blue headband...
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue
In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Comments / 0