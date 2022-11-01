ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
E! News

Heidi Klum's Jaw-Dropping Costumes Prove She's the Queen of Halloween

Watch: 23 of Heidi Klum's Most OUTRAGEOUS Halloween Costumes. When it comes to Halloween, Heidi Klum is always dressed to kill. Year after year, the supermodel shows up and shows out for the spooky season, often transforming herself into unrecognizable creatures and characters. In fact, the America's Got Talent judge is so dedicated to the holiday that she's been dubbed the "Queen of Halloween"—and for good reason, too.
Popculture

Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy

Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
People

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Elle

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume

The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
TODAY.com

We can’t stop looking at Joe Jonas dressed as Flo from Progressive for Halloween

Joe Jonas took a break from the pop star lifestyle to try on a new career for Halloween: insurance salesperson. The 33-year-old singer dressed up as the iconic Flo, the fictional Progressive Insurance character. Jonas posted photos on Instagram of himself rocking Flo's classic white polo, white apron, blue headband...
People

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween

The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
wegotthiscovered.com

Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue

In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.

