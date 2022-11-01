ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSD 93.7 The Bull

Dustin Lynch hit in the face with a beer.

By Tony Mott
KSD 93.7 The Bull
KSD 93.7 The Bull
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rK6dX_0iuX1AtC00

Party Mode turned ugly when someone decided to chuck a beer at Dustin Lynch.

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WCOS

Watch Kelsea Ballerini Surprise Carrie Underwood's Crowd For A Major Moment

Ballerini surprised the crowd at Underwood’s sold-out “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” stop at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where she revealed that the CMT Music Awards would switch locations in 2023. Next year’s awards show, which Ballerini will return to host, will take place at the same Austin venue where Underwood performed her epic “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” concert that evening. Underwood — who holds the title of the “winningest artist in CMT history” with 25 CMT Music Awards, per a press release from CMT — was the first performer confirmed for the 2023 show.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Absolutely Nails Alan Jackson ‘Chattahoochee’ Halloween Look

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley was spending his Halloween “way down yonder on the Chattahoochee.” Well, at least he was dressing the part as Kelley nails the perfect Alan Jackson throwback look for the October 31 holiday. Thankfully, the former Florida Georgia Line musician is sharing his spot-on Halloween costume with his Instagram fans. Taking us back to the iconic 1992 country music anthem. Even quoting one of the song’s most memorable lines.
GEORGIA STATE
KSD 93.7 The Bull

KSD 93.7 The Bull

Saint Louis, MO
5K+
Followers
733
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in St. Louis

 https://937thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy