Dustin Lynch hit in the face with a beer.

Ballerini surprised the crowd at Underwood’s sold-out “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” stop at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where she revealed that the CMT Music Awards would switch locations in 2023. Next year’s awards show, which Ballerini will return to host, will take place at the same Austin venue where Underwood performed her epic “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” concert that evening. Underwood — who holds the title of the “winningest artist in CMT history” with 25 CMT Music Awards, per a press release from CMT — was the first performer confirmed for the 2023 show.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO