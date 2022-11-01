ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Donda Academy Basketball Tourney Cancelled Over Ye’s Comments

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0ua0_0iuX18Cz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOPdn_0iuX18Cz00

Source: Mel Melcon / Getty

Donda Academy, the learning institution established by Ye aka Kanye West, continues to suffer due to the actions of its founder. An upcoming game between the Donda Academy Doves basketball team and The Skill Factory hosted at Morehouse College was canceled by leaders at the famed HBCU.

A tweet from Morehouse College held a statement announcing the cancellation of its upcoming basketball tournament showcase. The event was to take place on Nov. 6 on the campus of Morehouse and it also appears that it was an event to show the players and their families some of the finer points of the college’s educational impact.

The Skill Factory is an organized youth basketball club based in the Atlanta region. Denver Nuggets Assitant Coach John Beckett, Georgetown University Player Development Coach Vern Hamilton, Atlanta Hawks video assistant Cam Baskerville, and Los Angeles Clippers Player Development Coach Shaun Fein are among the coaches working for the organization.

Photo: Getty

The post Donda Academy Basketball Tourney Cancelled Over Ye’s Comments appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Morehouse College cancels basketball tournament featuring Kanye West's school over remarks

ATLANTA - An Atlanta basketball tournament featuring a private school founded be the rapper Ye, former known as Kanye West, has been canceled over his antisemitic statements. Morehouse College was set to host a basketball tournament featuring the Donda Doves and the Skill Factory on Nov. 6, but the school canceled the event, saying it doesn't support the rapper's comments.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopWired

Jamal Bryant Gives Fiery Sermon Blasting Herschel Walker, Goes Viral

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker was blasted in a sermon by Pastor Jamal Bryant this past Sunday. In clips of the sermon which has now gone viral, Bryant criticized Walker and the GOP for backing the "lowest caricature of a stereotypical, broken Black man." The post Jamal Bryant Gives Fiery Sermon Blasting Herschel Walker, Goes Viral appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

New scholarships named for Andrew Young designed to help students continue college educations

Former Ambassador Andrew Young, students and alumni, state legislators and civil rights leaders gathered on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center Friday to celebrate the creation of a new scholarship program for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).   The new $5,000 Andrew Young HBCU Scholarships are designed to […] The post New scholarships named for Andrew Young designed to help students continue college educations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples

One year after DNA samples in the Atlanta Child Murders were delivered to a lab in Utah, there is still no report on what testing might have revealed in the four decades old case.   Atlanta Police Department officials hand-delivered the DNA evidence to Sorenson Forensics, located in the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper, […] The post Utah lab not discussing Atlanta Child Murders progress a year after receiving DNA samples appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Peaceful Retreat Boasting Plenty of Natural Light in Atlanta, GA Hits Market for $4.2M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home set on a beautifully manicured lot which is perfect for entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2799 Mabry Rd, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Keith Biggs (404 431-4447, 404 948-6218) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. Start off the week with spooky Halloween plans, and end it with a rockin' benefit concert. Or, how about a taste of Kennesaw and a complete immersion into Native American culture? We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta wedding photo company that didn’t deliver to customers also didn’t pay, photographers say

ATLANTA — Couples say an Atlanta wedding photographer has been a no-show for weddings all over the country. Brides and grooms continue to reach out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray to complain about an Atlanta-based wedding photography business, Lace & Vine Photography, after we first reported about the issue back in October.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

One Of The Best Donut Shops In America Set To Open Three Locations In Atlanta

It is nearly impossible to have too many sweets this time of year, so it only makes sense that you make room on your plate for one more piece of dessert. Atlanta’s dessert scene is one that continues to grow rapidly and we couldn’t be more excited. More options and more sweets have found their way into our city and we aren’t complaining. The latest hotspot will be The Salty Donut.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy