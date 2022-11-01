ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Found Dead in Cathedral City Apartment; Suspect Arrested

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) - A Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment, a suspect was arrested, and police are investigating the discovery as a homicide, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

"Cathedral City Fire Department was already on scene," police said in a statement. "CCFD responded to a medical aid at the location. On their arrival, they located an adult male deceased on his bed with obvious trauma to his head/neck area."

The name of the man was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

"Officers arrived on scene, confirming suspicious circumstances surrounding the death," police said. "The scene was secured, and Cathedral City Police detectives were called out. Detectives arrived and took over the investigation. The suspicious death was determined to be a homicide. A suspect was arrested and booked into Riverside County Jail on murder charges."

The suspect's name was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 760-202-2488 or the 760-770-0300. Tipsters may also email information to the tips@cathedralcity.gov or call Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP.

