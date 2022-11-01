4 arrested in Hollywood Hills shooting

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Four suspects were arrested after allegedly being involved in the shooting of a woman in the Hollywood Hills, police said today.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 11:55 p.m. Monday to 1755 Viewmont Drive east of Sunset Plaza Drive where they learned the victim was at a party when she was shot, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.

The suspects, two men and two women, were taken into custody shortly after the shooting, Lomeli said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

