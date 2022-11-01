ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death

On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
EDGERTON, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/2/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County to adjust nuisance ordinances following public outcry

CASPER, Wyo. — After elected officials and members of the public alike voiced concerns regarding Natrona County’s nuisance ordinances, county officials will take steps to improve the ordinances. At the Natrona County Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 18 meeting, several members of the public voiced concerns about the nuisance...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween

CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located

--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220

CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion

The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments

Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!

4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors

A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement has been made

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s...
WYOMING STATE
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

