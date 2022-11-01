Read full article on original website
Edgerton Woman Linked to Meth Overdose Resulting in Death
On Oct. 2, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) advised the Natrona County Sheriff's Office of a death investigation taking place at an Edgerton residence belonging to Misty Johnson, 53. The deceased person, Kim Blackman, 57, was found on the couch. According to the affidavit,...
Early Court Actions Begin Over Case Of Man Charged With Killing Two
A judge on Thursday approved a motion by a defense attorney to obtain family history records about his client Luke Young accused of killing two people -- Acacia Colvin and Kameron Johnson -- west of Casper in August. And Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said he hasn't decided whether...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/2/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted...
Woman Was Hit By Car Tuesday Evening in Casper, Investigation Ongoing
A female was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Casper. That's according to the Casper Police Department, who wrote that in the early evening hours of November 1, 2022, CPD Officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and Forest Drive with reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
Natrona County to adjust nuisance ordinances following public outcry
CASPER, Wyo. — After elected officials and members of the public alike voiced concerns regarding Natrona County’s nuisance ordinances, county officials will take steps to improve the ordinances. At the Natrona County Board of Commissioners’ Oct. 18 meeting, several members of the public voiced concerns about the nuisance...
Juvenile driver dies in crash west of Casper on Halloween
CASPER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Wyoming Highway 220 west of Casper on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 4 p.m....
1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night
On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83. Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Ford...
UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located
--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
65-year-old driver dies in Saturday crash west of Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A 65-year-old driver died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Wyoming Highway 220 on Saturday night, Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck confirmed on Monday. The driver has been identified as Wyoming resident Daniel Griffitts. The WHP was notified of the crash...
Wyoming man identified as victim in head-on crash in eastern Utah
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — A 28-year-old man from Wyoming has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash in Uintah County. Officials said Skylar Marrello of Casper, Wyoming, was killed in the collision on Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. on State Route 45. The crash happened near...
Crash west of Casper forces road closure on Wyoming Highway 220
CASPER, Wyo. — Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Wyoming Highways 220 and 487, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said at around 4:15 p.m. Monday. Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between milepost 97 and 104, NCSO said. “We are asking the public...
Casper Police Warn of Scam Using Captain’s Name for Extortion
The Casper Police Department recently made residents aware of a scam that was designed to extort money from a Casper community member. That's according to a release from the CPD, who wrote that they'd been "notified of a potential scammer trying to utilize the name of one of our Captains, Richard Brown, in the attempt to extort money from a member of our community."
CASPER: Wind Almost Blows Heavy Light Post Into Apartments
Laurel Gardens Apartments, B Street, near city hall in Casper Wyoming. This Casper Wyoming upstairs apartment almost had a rude awakening this Saturday morning. Heavy Wyoming winds uprooted this metal light pole and sent it falling toward the building at about 8:30-ish in the morning. Lucky for the people living...
St. Anthony’s closed on Friday as flu, strep spread through Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School is closed on Friday due to a high number of absent students suffering from illnesses. A school representative reached by phone early Friday declined to comment, but confirmed that school is closed today. According to an email that was sent to...
Wyoming Radio Stations Demolished Due To SPIDER!
4 am Thursday, November 3rd, 2022. The date the Townsquare media offices and studios of Casper Wyoming had to be evacuated. The building was then set on fire by the local fire department as police stood to buy in full riot gear. A SPIDER HAD BEEN FOUND!. I know, right?
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
(VIDEO) Fireball caught on doorbell cameras shoots across Casper skies early Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A bright fireball lit up skies over Casper early on Wednesday morning. Several Casper-area homeowners shared video of what appears to be a meteor that streaked across the night sky at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. There are three active meteor showers happening, according to the American...
West Casper Fire Causes Kitchen Damage, Smoke Inhalation
A stovetop fire damaged a kitchen in the the River West area of Casper on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department onFriday. At 4 p.m. firefighters responded to a single-family home in the 3000 block of Cabin Creek Place for a report of a structure fire.
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement has been made
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s...
Dangerous Roads Between Waltman and Casper, WY 487 and Casper
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation several roads in and around Casper are moderately to highly dangerous. Impacts are high between Waltman and Casper and between WY 487 and Casper. Impacts are moderate on:. Casper Service Road. I-25 / US 87, US 20/26. US 20 / 26 / 87.
