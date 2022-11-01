Read full article on original website
Adam Zimmer, an assistant coach for the Cincinnati Bengals and the son of longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died at 38 years old. Zimmer had a long career as an NFL assistant coach with stops in New Orleans, Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Minnesota before he returned to Cincinnati over the summer. Zimmer’s sister Cori announced his death on Instagram on Tuesday morning. “I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday,” Cori Zimmer wrote. “The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but...
CBS Sports
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
Three Thoughts on Cincinnati Bengals' 32-13 Loss to Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati is 4-4 following the loss
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Adam Zimmer, a former defensive coordinator for the NFL‘s Minnesota Vikings has died. He was 38. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news on Tuesday. He’s the son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Adam worked as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season....
Browns Send Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Amid Struggles
The Cleveland Browns are 3-5 to start the 2022 season, but the organization still has some strong belief in head coach Kevin Stefanski. Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently opened up about his confidence in the head coach he hired prior to the 2020 season. “Kevin has had to navigate...
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to appear on ManningCast for Browns vs. Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Eagles C Jason Kelce will join Eli Manning and Peyton Manning on tonight’s “ManningCast” alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” on ESPN. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals are the two teams set to face off tonight in a battle between AFC North foes. The Kelce brother grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, so they’re actually quite qualified to be guests for this game.
William Jackson Believed He'd Be With Steelers Years Ago
It took six years for the Pittsburgh Steelers to finally land William Jackson III.
Defense-first mentality keeps Cowboys afloat before break
The Dallas Cowboys have ridden a defense-first mentality into contention in the NFC playoff race
USA TODAY Sports' Week 9 NFL picks: Will first-place Seahawks sweep Cardinals in desert
Seattle looks to remain atop NFC West by sweeping division rivals for first time since 2018.
