Three Lakes, WI

95.5 FM WIFC

Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Issues Recall for Frozen Pizzas

ATHENS, WI (WSAU) — Stoney Acres Farms has issued a recall for two varieties of their frozen pizzas which were sold in Wausau and Merrill along with their location in Athens. According to the Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection, the impacted varieties include Sauce Squash and Ramona...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hunter discovers human skeletal remains in northern Wisconsin

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation after a hunter found human skeletal remains in Florence County. According to the DOJ, the human remains were found on the morning of October 28. The release states that on Friday morning, a hunter...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Skeletal Remains Of Woman Found In Florence County, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating human skeletal remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin, on Friday, Oct. 28. A hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area in Florence County, Wis. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
MERRILL, WI

