Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Labeled As Pediatric Receiving Facility
Sheridan Memorial Hospital (SMH) has been recognized as a Pediatric Receiving Facility by the Wyoming Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services for Children (EMSC) and Wyoming Hospital Preparedness programs. The Wyoming Pediatric Recognition program, managed through the Wyoming Department of Health, ensures services, equipment, disaster preparedness and staff competencies...
Sheridan Media
First Lunch at the School in Clearmont a Success
On Wednesday, November 2, 15 Clearmont Community members joined the Arvada-Clearmont students for lunch. The comments were very positive. Joanie Kiser and her husband, John, attended the lunch with their young grandson, ‘Trip’, from New York. Kiser felt it was a good thing for the community. Cody Ramsay,...
Sheridan Media
After Dark lecture will explore life of Edward Gillette
The next History After Dark lecture, presented by the Museum at the Bighorns, will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The museum’s collections manager, Jessica Salzman, will present “Edward Gillette: A New Englander Comes West.” Learn about how Edward Gillette left his mark on Sheridan’s history and how the city of Gillette got its name.
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish honor dedicated Hunter Educators of the Sheridan region
The Wyoming Game and Fish has announced several Sheridan region hunter education instructors were recently honored for their dedication to the Wyoming hunter education program, including an instructor who received Instructor of the Year. According to the department, Pat Malson of Kaycee, was chosen as this year’s Hunter Education Instructor...
Sheridan Media
Reception for New Ucross Addition Held Wednesday
On Wednesday, Nov 2, the Ucross Art Gallery at 30 Big Red Lane, Clearmont, hosted a small invite-only reception preview of the opening of “Time, Mark, Memory: Ucross at 40″ in the newly renovated Big Red Barn Art Gallery. Around 35 people attended the reception. There will a public reception on Friday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m.
Sheridan Media
Stray to Service expands as a success story shows appreciation
The Stray to Service program, which traditionally operated through the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, is taking the next step in becoming an independent 501(c)(3). While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Stray to Service board president Jill Moriarty and Lead Dog Trainer Shan Foster made an appearance alongside success story Morgan Shepardson and her Stray to Service dog, Annie.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Conservation District Tree Program Underway For 2022-23
While planting season is over, it’s time to start thinking big and early about the next planting season. The Sheridan County Conservation District is accepting orders for their annual Conservation Tree Program. The program provides low-cost conservation seedling trees to Sheridan County residents for conservation practices such as windbreaks,...
Sheridan Media
Time Slots Available for Chamber’s Legislative Forum
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee will host its annual Legislative Forum on Tuesday, November 29 beginning at 7 am in Council Chambers of Sheridan City Hall. The Legislative Forum held every year prior to the Legislative Session in Cheyenne, provides an opportunity for businesses, organizations and individuals to bring topics before a panel of local state legislators prior to the next session of the Wyoming State Legislature.
Sheridan Media
Winners at the November 1st Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night
Winners at Tuesday night, Nov. 1, Sheridan 2022 Start-Up Challenge were Gannet Health, HorseWell, and OCR Fly Reels. Louisa Crosby of Gannett Health was one of the winners. Currently, Crosby has a mobile, advocacy-focused direct primary care medical practice but plans to open her practice in Sheridan in the next few months.
Sheridan Media
SPD discuss safe Halloween night and weekend
Sheridan Police Chief Travis Koltiska and Captain Tom Ringley thanked the community and gave credit to the bar establishments in Sheridan for a great Halloween weekend. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Koltiska informed listeners Halloween night proved to be good for the kids and the patrol officers on duty.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Thrive 2035 jumps into the next phase
All the way back in July of this year, the Sheridan Economic Development Task Force and the Wyoming Business Council, began the process of conducting a Sheridan review known as Thrive 2035. Since that time the review has been available through multiple formats and websites. The task force has been...
Sheridan Media
Civil Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Claims Sheridan VA Staff Made False Reports Regarding Patient’s Death
A civil lawsuit was recently filed in Federal Court in Wyoming that claims that hospital staff of the Sheridan VA Medical Center falsely reported the death of Navy Veteran John Behles. The complaint was filed by Barbara Pierson, who is the estate representative of Behles. According to the lawsuit filed by Pierson, sometime during the evening of June 9, 2020, Behles suffered a catastrophic or traumatic event, likely either an assault or a drop/fall from a patient lift — that resulted in a severe traumatic head injury. On June 10, Behles died as a direct result of those injuries. The cause of death was listed as bronchopneumonia.
Sheridan Media
Director and cast members of Beer for Breakfast talk on production
The Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will perform Beer for Breakfast, a play by Sean Grennan and directed by Sharon Bedard, as the first feature of the 2022-2023 Revival Season. Recently, director Bedard appeared on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program along with two of her performers, Valeri Hovland who portrays the character Jessie and Rob Wells who plays TJ in the production.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo’s Creekside to Perform Play This Weekend
This weekend in Buffalo, Creekside Performing Arts will present the play Barbecuing Hamlet at the Buffalo High School Auditorium. The play is a comedy based on William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, but with a twist, as explained by Director Jessica Salzman, who said it is one of the funniest plays she has been a part of.
Sheridan Media
Coronation Event For Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023 Reata Cook To Take Place In Sheridan
A 2019 Big Horn High School graduate is next year’s rodeo queen of Wyoming, and this weekend she will get the crown, sash, saddle and everything else coming her way. Back in August, Reata Cook won the title of Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2023, and this Saturday is her coronation event at the Sheridan Best Western.
Sheridan Media
BPD Chief: Suicides Affect First Responders
There were two suicides in Buffalo during the month of October, and that has been tough on first responders, according to Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett. He said although they are affected, they are still doing their jobs in a professional manner. He asked the public to check on neighbors,...
county17.com
Big game carcass dumpsters available throughout November
GILLETTE, Wyo. – With hunting season in full swing, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking Sheridan Region hunters to dispose of their carcasses responsibly in either a landfill or at one of three dumpsters. “State regulations regarding transport and disposal of big game carcasses in Wyoming are...
Sheridan Media
Pitch Night
The WYO Theater in downtown Sheridan was the site for Pitch Night Tuesday evening for the six finalists in the year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition, hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The three winners of the event were O. Clarkii Reels, HorseWell and Gannett Health. O. Clarkii Reels was also the winner of the Sheridan Travel and Tourism audience choice award. Each of the three winners of the competition received $5,000 and will have access to a $100,000 seed fund.
Sheridan Media
Sentencing Hearing Held for Man Charged With Multiple Felonies
A sentencing hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for a 32-year-old man charged with felony property destruction and felony interference with a peace officer. On January 1, 2022, Joshua Reamer-Koehl broke the glass front door of the Taco Bell on Coffeen Avenue in Sheridan after being told he could not panhandle on the business’s property. Reamer-Koehl, after being placed under arrest for property destruction, struck a Sheriff’s deputy in the jaw with a closed fist, resulting in the interference charge.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Matchups And History – Semifinals 2022
The Sheridan Broncs host Cheyenne Central on Friday, November 4th at 6pm. Big Horn hosts Lyman on Friday, November 4th at 12 Noon. Buffalo visits Cody on Friday, November 4th at 5pm. Here are the matchups and history for all semi-final matchups. Information Courtesy: wyoming-football.com. Cheyenne Central at Sheridan –...
