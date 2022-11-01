Read full article on original website
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
commonwealthtimes.org
VCU receives millions in donations for Athletics Village
VCU received donations for the Athletics Village project which will house 41.7 acres of facilities for tennis, soccer, outdoor track and field and indoor multipurpose facilities, according to VCU Athletics. A new tennis facility inside the VCU Athletics Village received a $1 million donation from the West Charitable Trust, along...
NBC12
Petersburg schools launch attendance campaign to curb chronic absenteeism
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Over the weekend, Petersburg City Public School administrators and teachers launched a campaign to fight chronic absenteeism in the classroom. The teachers and administrators focused on neighborhoods of students at risk of being truant by going door to door and speaking directly with them and their parents at their homes.
Petersburg Schools call student absences an ‘emergency situation’
Petersburg School leaders started a campaign to reach truant students and their families after a surge in absences.
Black History Museum to host month-long exhibit celebrating Armstrong/Walker Classic legacy
A month-long event celebrating a beloved Richmond tradition will begin on Thursday at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia.
NBC12
Dinwiddie County Public Schools seek teachers for the 2022-2023 school year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dinwiddie County public schools invite educators who want to make a difference in a child’s life to participate in the Teacher Career Fair. Many opportunities will be available for teachers of all backgrounds such as elementary teachers, Spanish teachers and librarians. If you’re not trained to teach, information on how to obtain a teaching license will be available.
William & Mary professors measure segregation of voting districts
Two William and Mary professors created a tool to measure racial segregation in voting districts across the nation.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia voter rolls in flux
According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
NBC12
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art and Craft Festival returns to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will make a return to Richmond for its 43rd year. Voted as the number one show in Virginia and top 10 in the nation according to Sunshine Artist magazine, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival has been deemed the true start of the holiday season.
Virginia Business
CoStar Group breaks ground on $460M Richmond expansion
CoStar will have more than 1M square feet downtown. Washington, D.C.-based CoStar Group Inc., a commercial real estate data and analytics provider, broke ground on its $460 million downtown Richmond expansion Tuesday. Announced in December 2021, the campus will include a LEED platinum certified 21-story, 425-foot tower, 750,000 square feet...
nomadlawyer.org
Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children
Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge. “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
24hip-hop.com
Boot Mob Continues to Put Petersburg, Virginia on the Map with “Otta Nothing”
When powerful music forces combine the outcome transcends mythical proportions. Rap group Boot Mob are in a class of their own. They possess the essential elements that make a music collective great, which include quality production, poignant lyrics, and unique personalities. The Petersburg, Virginia based group was formed in 1990 by John “Spot” Harper. The Boot Mob philosophy represents hard work, determination, and the grind.
Richmond councilwoman pulls plan to rename Lee Bridge after criticism over proposed replacement
Plans to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge to Belvidere Bridge have been scrapped after opposition over the replacement's link to a plantation mansion in Richmond built by a man who enslaved hundreds of people.
Why 25 new trees were planted along this Richmond road
The Falls of the James chapter of the Sierra Club teamed up with other area groups to beautify a stretch of Richmond by planting 25 trees Saturday.
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race
For the second straight election, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin is being challenged by Republican Leon Benjamin. But this time they are running to represent Virginia’s new 4th Congressional District.
chhsnews.net
Con: Genito development destroys essential ecosystems
The waterpark currently in construction near Clover Hill High School by Chesterfield County and Flatwater Cos. is an example of the careless and irresponsible decisions the government is making with the life, land and resources under its power. Ecosystems, like the forest being cleared for waterpark construction, are becoming more...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
'Seamless' early voting took this Virginia couple less than 5 minutes
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, 688,302 voters have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterms as of November 1, compared to 344,594 who voted early in the 2018 midterm elections.
