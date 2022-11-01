ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

richmond.edu

Meet Professor Danielle Wingfield

As an alumna of Richmond Law, I was initially drawn here because it offered a law clinic in the area of my desired focus. Aside from that, I was impressed with the supportive culture of the institution. As a Richmond Law faculty member, I was drawn here because I felt I was coming home. Here, I have been free to develop a seminar on Virginia’s civil rights history. Richmond Law is a place where the best in faculty and students is allowed to shine through. I can’t imagine a better place to be.
RICHMOND, VA
richmond.edu

Meet Professor Marissa Jackson Sow

Richmond Law welcomed Prof. Jackson Sow to the faculty this fall. How would you describe your career path to this point?. Adventurous, circuitous, and incredibly fulfilling. I've had the opportunity to work on Wall Street, to clerk within the federal government, to serveas a senior leader in local government, and to work abroad. Each professional experience has made me a better lawyer and a better teacher and scholar.
RICHMOND, VA
commonwealthtimes.org

VCU receives millions in donations for Athletics Village

VCU received donations for the Athletics Village project which will house 41.7 acres of facilities for tennis, soccer, outdoor track and field and indoor multipurpose facilities, according to VCU Athletics. A new tennis facility inside the VCU Athletics Village received a $1 million donation from the West Charitable Trust, along...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Petersburg schools launch attendance campaign to curb chronic absenteeism

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Over the weekend, Petersburg City Public School administrators and teachers launched a campaign to fight chronic absenteeism in the classroom. The teachers and administrators focused on neighborhoods of students at risk of being truant by going door to door and speaking directly with them and their parents at their homes.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Dinwiddie County Public Schools seek teachers for the 2022-2023 school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dinwiddie County public schools invite educators who want to make a difference in a child’s life to participate in the Teacher Career Fair. Many opportunities will be available for teachers of all backgrounds such as elementary teachers, Spanish teachers and librarians. If you’re not trained to teach, information on how to obtain a teaching license will be available.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Virginia voter rolls in flux

According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art and Craft Festival returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will make a return to Richmond for its 43rd year. Voted as the number one show in Virginia and top 10 in the nation according to Sunshine Artist magazine, the Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival has been deemed the true start of the holiday season.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

CoStar Group breaks ground on $460M Richmond expansion

CoStar will have more than 1M square feet downtown. Washington, D.C.-based CoStar Group Inc., a commercial real estate data and analytics provider, broke ground on its $460 million downtown Richmond expansion Tuesday. Announced in December 2021, the campus will include a LEED platinum certified 21-story, 425-foot tower, 750,000 square feet...
RICHMOND, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Richmond: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Richmond, Virginia. For visitors, there are many reasons to visit the city of Richmond. Visitors can explore the Civil War-era city, enjoy museums, or explore the citys rich history. In the heart of downtown Richmond, the Valentine Museum offers a wealth of information on the citys past.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children

Hospitals statewide are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, especially among young children, with some pediatric units already full or close to full weeks before the typical season when flu and other respiratory viruses surge.  “The thing that is surprising to all of us is the early onslaught and ferocity of this year’s respiratory season,” […] The post Around Virginia, respiratory illnesses surge among children appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
24hip-hop.com

Boot Mob Continues to Put Petersburg, Virginia on the Map with “Otta Nothing”

When powerful music forces combine the outcome transcends mythical proportions. Rap group Boot Mob are in a class of their own. They possess the essential elements that make a music collective great, which include quality production, poignant lyrics, and unique personalities. The Petersburg, Virginia based group was formed in 1990 by John “Spot” Harper. The Boot Mob philosophy represents hard work, determination, and the grind.
PETERSBURG, VA
chhsnews.net

Con: Genito development destroys essential ecosystems

The waterpark currently in construction near Clover Hill High School by Chesterfield County and Flatwater Cos. is an example of the careless and irresponsible decisions the government is making with the life, land and resources under its power. Ecosystems, like the forest being cleared for waterpark construction, are becoming more...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

