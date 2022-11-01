As an alumna of Richmond Law, I was initially drawn here because it offered a law clinic in the area of my desired focus. Aside from that, I was impressed with the supportive culture of the institution. As a Richmond Law faculty member, I was drawn here because I felt I was coming home. Here, I have been free to develop a seminar on Virginia’s civil rights history. Richmond Law is a place where the best in faculty and students is allowed to shine through. I can’t imagine a better place to be.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO