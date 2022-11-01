ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ project promises behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s journey to release

By Evan J. Pretzer
 5 days ago
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once

This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
Netflix celebrates ‘Stranger Things’ Day with brand new behind-the-scenes images

During today’s Stranger Things celebrations, Netflix has released a new batch of behind-the-scenes images that showcase Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and franchise newcomer Joseph Quinn getting into all sorts of shenanigans on set. Concluding its fourth season a few months ago on a...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director explains the huge change he made to Namor’s origins

Ryan Coogler has addressed what might be the most controversial change in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the change to Namor’s origins. If you were not aware, Namor in Marvel Comics comes from Atlantis, the fictional underwater island and the subject of more than a few movies. Namor ruled the kingdom of Atlantis, becoming a hero or villain whenever his kingdom needed defending. However in the upcoming sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) does not hail from Atlantis, instead, he comes from an underwater kingdom called Talokan.
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle

Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home

The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
Review: Selena Gomez takes agency over her future in heavy and revealing ‘My Mind and Me’ documentary

For the general public, Selena Gomez is the exemplary child star, successfully and elegantly transitioning into adulthood in front of the world’s eyes in a palatable, parent-friendly way, without much of a rebel phase, and always keeping her composure. Sexy enough to be intriguing, but never enough to be vulgar. Well-spoken, and generally uncontroversial.
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares

Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
IndieWire

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Joins ‘Till’ in Top 10 Titles, but Specialized Is a Struggle

This weekend may mark the high mark for specialized films for the rest of the year. The last few weeks have seen some titles with the highest potential open, with variable success at best. There are some positive, if muted, signs of interest — but not enough to forestall significant losses when theaters turn over their screens en masse to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney). The successes include “Till” (United Artists), which has grossed up to $6.5 million total in its fourth weekend, and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), which has grossed $3 million so far. Together, they are generating close...
A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10

On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
A dead-eyed fantasy dud wins a bloody streaming battle long after losing the war

One of the strangest cinematic detours of the modern era saw Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, Cast Away, and What Lies Beneath hit-maker Robert Zemeckis spend the better part of a decade living exclusively in the uncanny valley, where he delivered fantasy epic Beowulf sandwiched in between the festive frolics of The Polar Express and A Christmas Carol.

