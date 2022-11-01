New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ project promises behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s journey to release

Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
Netflix celebrates ‘Stranger Things’ Day with brand new behind-the-scenes images
During today’s Stranger Things celebrations, Netflix has released a new batch of behind-the-scenes images that showcase Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and franchise newcomer Joseph Quinn getting into all sorts of shenanigans on set. Concluding its fourth season a few months ago on a...
Dwayne Johnson celebrates ‘Black Adam’ spending another week as the biggest movie in the world
When you sign Dwayne Johnson to a movie, expect big returns. He has done it time and time again. What made anyone think that Black Adam was going to be any different? When The Rock woke up to the news that he was going to hit number one at the box office for the third week in a row, he had to celebrate.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director explains the huge change he made to Namor’s origins
Ryan Coogler has addressed what might be the most controversial change in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the change to Namor’s origins. If you were not aware, Namor in Marvel Comics comes from Atlantis, the fictional underwater island and the subject of more than a few movies. Namor ruled the kingdom of Atlantis, becoming a hero or villain whenever his kingdom needed defending. However in the upcoming sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) does not hail from Atlantis, instead, he comes from an underwater kingdom called Talokan.
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
A pair of A-grade Peter Parkers rumored to show up in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
As the sequel to not just one of the best animated movies of the last decade, but arguably one of cinema’s finest comic book adaptations ever, there’s a whole heap of pressure and expectation on next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. It doesn’t help that the anticipation...
‘Harry Potter’ fans bracing for their worst nightmares as the inevitable reboot moves one step closer
Given the continued popularity of the franchise, even in the wake of creator J.K. Rowling’s continued controversies, almost every single fan has resigned themselves to the fact Warner Bros. are inevitably going to reboot Harry Potter one day. However, nobody really expected it to happen for a while, given...
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘The Continental’ has found its international streaming home
The first spin-off to come out of the John Wick franchise The Continental has now confirmed its international streaming home for action junkies outside of the United States. The Continental is set to star the likes of Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, and Kate McGrath, and it will feature exclusively on Amazon Prime Video outside the United States, Israel, and the Middle East. The John Wick-less series is set to debut in 2023, with it premiering on Peacock in the U.S.
A pointless fantasy prequel that only existed to pad out a flagging franchise tells its streaming origin story
Every franchise has a panic button marked “prequel” for when fresh ideas are hard to come by, and it arrived only three films in for the Underworld saga when Rise of the Lycans landed in January 2009. To be fair, the third installment does rank as the second...
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
Review: Selena Gomez takes agency over her future in heavy and revealing ‘My Mind and Me’ documentary
For the general public, Selena Gomez is the exemplary child star, successfully and elegantly transitioning into adulthood in front of the world’s eyes in a palatable, parent-friendly way, without much of a rebel phase, and always keeping her composure. Sexy enough to be intriguing, but never enough to be vulgar. Well-spoken, and generally uncontroversial.
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Joins ‘Till’ in Top 10 Titles, but Specialized Is a Struggle
This weekend may mark the high mark for specialized films for the rest of the year. The last few weeks have seen some titles with the highest potential open, with variable success at best. There are some positive, if muted, signs of interest — but not enough to forestall significant losses when theaters turn over their screens en masse to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Disney). The successes include “Till” (United Artists), which has grossed up to $6.5 million total in its fourth weekend, and “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight), which has grossed $3 million so far. Together, they are generating close...
A time traveling serial killer sci-fi alters the course of history for better and worse on streaming
People love serial killer thrillers, time travel movies, and science fiction, so it’s curious that the combination of all three in 2000’s Frequency didn’t fare anywhere near as well at the box office as you’d expect despite its individually popular parts. Gregory Hoblit’s high concept genre...
A cruelly unforgiving survival thriller handcuffs itself to the streaming Top 10
On the surface, a first-time director helming a low budget and high concept thriller with Megan Fox in the lead role hardly sounds like appointment viewing, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to call Till Death one of last year’s most criminally overlooked movies. While the star has...
A Netflix original critics didn’t hate for once detonates to hit #1 in 88 countries
It was only yesterday that we remarked the surprising reign of Dutch mystery thriller The Takeover as Netflix’s most popular movie was destined to be a short one, and normal business has indeed resumed after Enola Holmes 2 rose to reclaim its inevitable spot at the summit. However, while...
‘Suicide Squad’ director finally tweets the tweet everyone’s been waiting on for years
Having seen the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign eventually bear fruit, hopeful fans have refused to give up on the hope of seeing David Ayer’s original plans for Suicide Squad to get similar treatment. It’s been over six years since the antihero ensemble blockbuster first hit theaters, and while it went on...
A dead-eyed fantasy dud wins a bloody streaming battle long after losing the war
One of the strangest cinematic detours of the modern era saw Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, Back to the Future, Cast Away, and What Lies Beneath hit-maker Robert Zemeckis spend the better part of a decade living exclusively in the uncanny valley, where he delivered fantasy epic Beowulf sandwiched in between the festive frolics of The Polar Express and A Christmas Carol.
