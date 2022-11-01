Read full article on original website
Related
Theo Akwuba believes every Ole Miss teammate is a unique piece in the puzzle
It was a bit of an adjustment for Ole Miss forward and Louisiana transfer Theo Akwuba, going from a Sun Belt grind to an SEC grind in a matter of half a year. However, that hasn't stopped him from wanting to get better every day. One of the reasons why,...
SEC Nation returning to Oxford for Ole Miss/Alabama game
SEC Network's weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back in Oxford for a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m. CT,...
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Rated Most Likable Coach in College Football
Lane Kiffin has become one of the most likable coaches in the nation during his time at Ole Miss.
Fearless Forecast | Our bold predictions on how SEC action plays out this weekend
With no Ole Miss game this weekend, we thought what the heck, we would try our predictive skills out on the rest of the SEC. There are certainly some key and critical games to be played out Saturday while the Rebels finally enjoy the benefits of a Saturday off. Some of us went into a little more detail than others, and that's OK. Here are our picks for the weekend...
Starkville Daily News
Playoff bound: Jacket win, two Charger losses, puts SHS in postseason
No matter what happened for SHS against Grenada, it had to have an Oxford loss. Nonetheless, the Jackets needed to play well for some positive momentum in the playoffs if they did indeed make it. Despite a struggle for three quarters, Starkville made the plays when they needed it. A...
ourmshome.com
MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME
Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
theclintoncourier.net
Amber Amis Named Stamps Scholar at the University of Mississippi
Amber Amis, of Clinton, MS, majoring in Economics, was named one of 13 new Stamps Scholars at the University of Mississippi. The Stamps Scholars Program awards scholarships based on academic excellence, leadership experience and exceptional character. The program awarded 247 scholarships this year to students at 31 partner institutions across the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
wtva.com
Blue Mountain College changing its name
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
Jackson Free Press
Interrupting the Poverty Cycle: Looking Back to Move Forward in Mississippi
Otibehia Allen's days in the Mississippi Delta start and end with her five children—three boys and two girls. She feeds them. Clothes them. Their well-being rests on her shoulders. She does it all on her own. It is hard for her to put into words what it is like...
Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
Proposal would move Tunica County casinos from flood areas, boost local economy
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A new proposal could be a game-changer for Tunica County casinos. The bill would allow casinos to be built on dry land instead of inside of a levee, where there are flood risks. State Representative Cedric Burnett drafted the bill and said it would protect against such events.
University of Mississippi Police go on social media to dispel rumors of attempted abduction on Ole Miss campus
The University of Mississippi Police Department took to social media on Friday to dispel rumors of an attempted abduction on campus. “We are aware of a rumor circulating our community about an alleged attempted abduction occurring on campus,” the department posted on its Twitter feed Friday afternoon. “UPD was...
Justice for Jay Lee supporters start letter campaign to honor missing Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss — The Campus Walks Apartments are the last place Jimmie “Jay” Lee was seen before being reported missing. Now, more than three months since his disappearance, supporters of the group, “Justice for Jay Lee,” are making sure his name isn’t forgotten. “It’s...
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went Pride of […]
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail. A petition has been started to try to band together the community...
wcbi.com
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman
UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
actionnews5.com
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0