Oxford, MS

247Sports

SEC Nation returning to Oxford for Ole Miss/Alabama game

SEC Network's weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation presented by Regions, makes a return trip back in Oxford for a ranked showdown between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 6 Alabama. The show will broadcast from The Grove for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9-11 a.m. CT,...
OXFORD, MS
Starkville Daily News

Playoff bound: Jacket win, two Charger losses, puts SHS in postseason

No matter what happened for SHS against Grenada, it had to have an Oxford loss. Nonetheless, the Jackets needed to play well for some positive momentum in the playoffs if they did indeed make it. Despite a struggle for three quarters, Starkville made the plays when they needed it. A...
STARKVILLE, MS
ourmshome.com

MARTIN HITS A BIG ONE: NO SURPRISE TO ME

Martin Hegwood and I became fast friends when we were students at Ole Miss. We were both from Pascagoula, but we hadn’t really known each other down here at that time (I’m three years older). Once we got together in Oxford, Martin and I formed a friendship that...
PASCAGOULA, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Amber Amis Named Stamps Scholar at the University of Mississippi

Amber Amis, of Clinton, MS, majoring in Economics, was named one of 13 new Stamps Scholars at the University of Mississippi. The Stamps Scholars Program awards scholarships based on academic excellence, leadership experience and exceptional character. The program awarded 247 scholarships this year to students at 31 partner institutions across the U.S. and the United Kingdom.
CLINTON, MS
wtva.com

Blue Mountain College changing its name

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS
WREG

Final farewells begin for Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South fans, friends, and family will soon say their goodbyes to Jerry Lee Lewis as final farewells begin Thursday. The rock ‘n’ roll legend died Friday at his home in Desoto County at the age of 87. His visitation is Thursday at the Hernando Funeral Home on Highway 51. It will be […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
VERONA, MS
actionnews5.com

DeSoto County officials launch petition to widen I-55

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County officials want more room to drive on I-55. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors has had discussions with federal officials on a plan to widen the interstate, but to no avail. A petition has been started to try to band together the community...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
OKOLONA, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Tiffany Kilpatrick

Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. Over the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old New Albany woman

UPDATE: 11/06/2022 12:00 p.m. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Silver Alert for Jo Ann Decker. She has been located and is safe. UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI […]
NEW ALBANY, MS
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
