Heads Up: Taylor Just Added 8 More Tour Dates

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since 2018 when she toured the album Reputation.
Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
Paramore Announce 2023 North American Tour With Bloc Party, Foals and More

Have announced an extensive 2023 North American tour with special guests Block Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas providing support on select dates. Earlier this year, the scene favorites roared back with the vibrant new single "This Is Why," the title track off their new record that comes out on Feb. 10. Building momentum, the group returned to the stage for the first time since 2018 and just this week Paramore even hit the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a live performance of their latest track.
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel announce joint 2023 tour

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel have announced a joint 2023 tour in the US. The duo have confirmed three concerts for their ‘Two Icons, One Night’ jaunt so far and are planning to expand it to “five to seven shows,” according to Consequence. The trio of...
MIKE Announces Tour, Drops Video for New Song “What Do I Do?”: Watch

MIKE has shared another new single from his upcoming album Beware of the Monkey. “What Do I Do” comes with a music video directed by Xin Wang. In the visual, the New York rapper can be seen wandering along the coast of Maryland. MIKE has also announced a slate of North American tour dates. Check out “What Do I Do” and his full schedule below.
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
