Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Heads Up: Taylor Just Added 8 More Tour Dates
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since 2018 when she toured the album Reputation.
Talking Heads’ Members Announce Remain in Light North American Tour
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew are once again bringing Remain in Light to the stage. Performing the 1980 Talking Heads album in its entirety, Harrison, a mainstay in the art-punk, avant-funk ensemble, and Belew, a touring guitarist for the band, are hitting the road in 2023 for a 19-date tour. They’ll bring Talking Heads’ classics like “Crosseyed and Painless” and “Once in a Lifetime” to audiences across North America.
Paramore Announce 2023 North American Tour With Bloc Party, Foals and More
Have announced an extensive 2023 North American tour with special guests Block Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas providing support on select dates. Earlier this year, the scene favorites roared back with the vibrant new single "This Is Why," the title track off their new record that comes out on Feb. 10. Building momentum, the group returned to the stage for the first time since 2018 and just this week Paramore even hit the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a live performance of their latest track.
NME
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel announce joint 2023 tour
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel have announced a joint 2023 tour in the US. The duo have confirmed three concerts for their ‘Two Icons, One Night’ jaunt so far and are planning to expand it to “five to seven shows,” according to Consequence. The trio of...
MIKE Announces Tour, Drops Video for New Song “What Do I Do?”: Watch
MIKE has shared another new single from his upcoming album Beware of the Monkey. “What Do I Do” comes with a music video directed by Xin Wang. In the visual, the New York rapper can be seen wandering along the coast of Maryland. MIKE has also announced a slate of North American tour dates. Check out “What Do I Do” and his full schedule below.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Deafheaven, Julie Christmas, David Eugene Edwards and more to play Roadburn 2023
Roadburn have announced their first set of bands to play their 2023 festival, including Deafheaven, Julie Christmas, David Eugene Edwards and more
Remembering the time Primus performed a slap-bass version of Metallica's Master Of Puppets in the 90s and sent everyone into a funk-metal frenzy
Primus frontman Les Claypool once slapped out Master Of Puppets on his bass at a 1994 show - and it ruled
This footage of a teenage Cliff Burton jamming For Whom The Bells Tolls in 1981 is a piece of Metallica history
A pre-Metallica Cliff Burton and future Faith No More guitarist Jim Martin jam an early version of classic Ride The Lightning track For Whom The Bell Tolls way back in 1981
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Iron Maiden’s ‘Future Past’ Tour Will Extend Into 2024, Band’s Manager Says
Iron Maiden just wrapped their long-running "Legacy of the Beast World Tour" in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday (Oct. 27). And the legendary heavy metal band is already looking toward their "The Future Past Tour" to kick off in Europe next year. On Friday (Oct. 28), in a thank you note...
The 20 greatest prog metal bands of all time
The results of the poll to find the greatest prog metal band ever are in and we have a winner
Comments / 0