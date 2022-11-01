Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
nbc15.com
Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
nbc15.com
Clerk’s office to implement Badger Books at all Janesville polling places
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
nbc15.com
DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
news8000.com
Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
Racine voters to be asked if 1849 Wisconsin abortion law should be repealed
It's not on the statewide ballot, but some Wisconsin voters will be able to sound off on the state's 1849 abortion law when they head to the polls.
x1071.com
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.”. Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.
Wisconsin governor’s race shatters spending record
Wisconsin's hotly contested race for governor is officially the most expensive in state history.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Unmissable Things To Do In Wisconsin Dells In Winter
(This article has affiliate links to products which we may make commission from at no extra cost to you.) Wondering what activities does the water-park capital of the world, Wisconsin Dells has to offer to its visitors during winters? Let’s take a look at some of the unmissable and most enjoyable things to do in Wisconsin Dells in winter.
nbc15.com
Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Madison area police departments shed light on recent...
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
thenorsestar.com
Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn
Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
Channel 3000
Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel
Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion, but what are the odds of actually winning?
MADISON, Wis. — While kids went door to door for candy on Halloween, adults went gas station to gas station in hopes of scoring another treat – or rather, a billion of them – winning the Powerball lottery. “To get lottery tickets, what else,” said Margaret Virtue, buying the first two tickets at a Speedway in Fitchburg, on her...
Former AG Holder becomes latest high-profile figure to campaign with Wisconsin Democrats
MADISON, Wis. — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder campaigned with Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in Madison Wednesday, the latest national figure to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats in the final days before the election. Holder joined Barnes for a canvass kickoff on the city’s near east side Wednesday evening. The former attorney general urged voters to cast their ballots for...
Darrell Brooks trial: Hundreds of fan letters, emails sent to Judge Dorow
The Darrell Brooks trial put Judge Jennifer Dorow in the national spotlight. That spotlight came with hundreds of letters, emails, and gifts from viewers across the country.
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
State Highway 106 reopens in Jefferson County after crash
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — State Highway 106 has reopened west of Fort Atkinson in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported in the area of Highway 106 and County Highway A shortly after 3:10 p.m. As of 4:17 p.m., the road had reopened in both directions. A...
