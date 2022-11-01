ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, WI

nbc15.com

Gas prices really jumped in the past day, AAA numbers show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not imagining things when you pass the gas station. Prices have gone up in the past several days and they’ve gone up fast. Just waiting an extra day to fill the tank may have cost you a couple dollars at the pump. AAA...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement

MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
WISCONSIN STATE
cohaitungchi.com

10 Unmissable Things To Do In Wisconsin Dells In Winter

(This article has affiliate links to products which we may make commission from at no extra cost to you.) Wondering what activities does the water-park capital of the world, Wisconsin Dells has to offer to its visitors during winters? Let’s take a look at some of the unmissable and most enjoyable things to do in Wisconsin Dells in winter.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant in Lodi

Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Madison area police departments shed light on recent...
LODI, WI
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
thenorsestar.com

Getting Cozy at Cozy Inn

Here in Dane County, we are lucky that there is always a restaurant to satisfy our cravings. It’s not a matter of if there’s a place with the food you’re craving, it’s a matter of which one to go to. Craving Mexican? There are a hundred options, how do we decide? Craving ramen? Which ramen place this time? Craving some authentic Chinese? Well now you can cut the “eenie, meenie, miny, mo” because the Norse Star staff members know the perfect spot for that: Cozy Inn in Janesville.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel

Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
JEFFERSON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former AG Holder becomes latest high-profile figure to campaign with Wisconsin Democrats

MADISON, Wis. — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder campaigned with Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in Madison Wednesday, the latest national figure to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats in the final days before the election. Holder joined Barnes for a canvass kickoff on the city’s near east side Wednesday evening. The former attorney general urged voters to cast their ballots for...
WISCONSIN STATE

