u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Cardano’s Latest Monthly On-Chain Stats Are In, and the Numbers Are Far From Scary
On Monday (31 October 2022), i.e. Halloween 2022, Cardano Foundation announced the on-chain stats for October, and thankfully the numbers were healthy enough not to scare any $ADA HODLers. Cardano Foundation is “an independent Swiss-based non-profit that oversees and supervises the advancement of Cardano.” It is the legal custodian of...
CoinTelegraph
Web Summit Lisbon, Nov. 2: Latest updates from Cointelegraph’s team on the ground
Disclaimer: This article is updated all day long. All time codes are in the UTC time zone, and updates are in reverse order (the latest update is placed at the top). Web Summit, one of the premier world tech conferences, is back live in Lisbon, Portugal. The event brings together the founders and CEOs of technology companies, fast-growing startups, policymakers and heads of state to discuss the future of the tech industry.
boundingintocrypto.com
Best Crypto to Buy on the Dip Today 2 November
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The crypto market largely struggled with the bears in October, declining by 1% with a $1.01 trillion total value locked (TVL). However, bear markets are widely regarded as the best time to purchase promising tokens at a bargain. This article will review the best crypto to buy in the dip today before the bulls return.
decrypt.co
NFT Winter Isn’t Getting Any Warmer: Sales Down Another 25% in October
Both overall trading volume and total NFT sales shrank in October as the market continues to lose steam. Overall NFT sales volume and the total number of NFT sold fell in October, setting monthly lows for 2022 per data from DappRadar. Organic Solana NFT trading volume fell by half in...
CoinTelegraph
Lightning Network releases emergency update after critical bug on LND nodes
An emergency update was released to all of Lightning Network's LND node operators on Nov. 1, after a critical bug caused LND nodes to fall out of sync chain. This was the second critical bug experienced by the network in less than a month. According to Lightning Labs, developer of...
bitcoinist.com
Analyst Forecasts up to 54x for Uniglo.io with Massive Burn in November – Chasing Solana and Cardano Gains
Uniglo just announced the results of its first community vote: To burn or not to burn? In a landslide victory, votes overwhelmingly opted to burn the remaining stock of Uniglo’s native token GLO leftover from the presale. Analysts suspect this smart move could cause up to 54x positive price movement. GLO is already performing well in ICO, read on to find out more about this dynamic new project in Ethereum Network.
How Reddit defied Crypto Winter and created a $10 million market for customizable avatars—just don’t call them NFTs
The social media platform onboarded three million crypto wallets. Is it sustainable?
bitcoinist.com
Here is Some Good News for Uniswap (UNI), Polkadot (DOT), and The Hideaways (HDWY) Investors
Investors are searching for more positive updates now that the cryptocurrency market is in the green. Uniswap (UNI) gets a top analyst recommendation while Polkadot (DOT) has seen a spike in daily contributions. The Hideaways (HDWY) surprises with an unexpected update. The cryptocurrency’s market capitalization had just hit $60 million...
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin.com to Launch the $VERSE Token Sale on November 1st
Bitcoin.com, the leader in the cryptocurrency market, is ready to release its native token, $VERSE. The release of $VERSE is making waves across the market. According to the latest tweet by Bitcoin.com, the VERSE token sale will go live on November 1st, 2022, at getverse.com. Bitcoin casino sites are pioneers...
cryptopotato.com
Arbitrum Activity Spikes as Airdrop Hunters Flood the Network
ETH layer-2 network Arbitrum has seen a surge in transaction volume recently as the hype surrounding a potential airdrop mounts up. Airdrop hunters have been flocking to the Arbitrum layer-2 network in hope of landing some free crypto. On Nov. 2, crypto research firm Delphi Digital reported an increase in...
EXCLUSIVE: Meta Bear, Meta Bull Go Head-To-Head Over Social Media Stock
Meta Platforms Inc META slumped 24.5% last week on the heels of its earnings report as investors digested the miss, and weak fourth-quarter outlook. Shares of the once-trillion-dollar tech juggernaut have returned to levels seen in 2016 — around the $91.00-$95.00 level — prompting some investors to wonder if the stock is investible at these prices.
NFT sales are coming to Instagram
Meta’s latest plan to make Instagram better than TikTok? NFTs. In a press release, the company announced that it is bringing “digital collectibles” to the social media platform. Digital collectibles are really just NFTs, and Instagram says that select creators will soon be able to make and sell their own to their fans, whether it be on or off the platform. The toolkit will start with creators in the United States first and eventually expand to other countries.
tipranks.com
Cathie Woods’ ARK Venture Fund Bets on Musk-Owned Twitter
After showing her conviction in billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle venture, Tesla, Cathie’s fund is now pouring money into his recently acquired social media platform, Twitter. Ace hedge fund manager Cathie Wood’s recently launched fund, ARK Venture Fund, has taken a bet on Elon Musk’s Twitter. Cathie’s team...
Instagram Announces Its Own NFT Marketplace
Instagram, in collaboration with Polygon, has announced the launch of its own NFT marketplace. The marketplace will permit users to mint and sell their NFTs on the platform. Social media giant Instagram announced the launch of its own NFT marketplace, which will soon permit its users to mint and trade NFTs.
