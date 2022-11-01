ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Tillamook County Schools in the state playoffs

By Covid-19
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 2 days ago

Tillamook County high school sports teams are in the midst of a highly successful fall season, with four teams competing in state tournaments.

Tillamook High’s girl’s volleyball team already won their first round playoff game last Saturday against Hidden Valley. The lady Cheesemakers head to Springfield on Friday, where they will continue their tournament push with a quarterfinal matchup against Baker at 8 a.m.

4A Volleyball Bracet

If they win that game, they would advance to the semifinal to take on the winner of the match between Crook County and Marshfield.

The Tillamook high boy’s Soccer team made the 4A state tournament, and is headed to Ontario to take on the Tigers at 3:30 on Tuesday, November 1st. If the Mooks can down fifth seeded Ontario, they would advance to take on the winner of a game between Newport and Madras.

4A Boys Soccer Bracket

The Cheesemaker Football team will be kicking off their playoff push against Woodburn Bulldogs at home on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Cheesemakers are a six seed and, if they advance, will face the winner of the game between Gladstone, the 14 seed, and Marist Catholic, the three seed.

4A Football Bracket

Nestucca football has made the 2A playoff and will host a home game on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Umatilla. If they win, the Bobcats will take on the winner of the matchup between one seed, Oakland, and 16 seed, Clatskanie.

2A Football Bracket

Tillamook County, OR
