Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Rian Johnson reveals how ‘Glass Onion’ landed a cameo from a legendary whodunnit icon
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the opening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Glass Onion, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out, promises to be a worthy sequel to the aforementioned mystery movie, with it no doubt set to deliver many fun twists and turns that’ll keep audiences glued to Benoit Blanc’s latest case. On top of the plot developments, though, the film is also set to feature a few surprise cameos that will delight whodunnit aficionados, as a bonafide legend of the genre turns up for an unexpected part in proceedings.
‘Black Adam’ editor becomes the latest DCU alum to lament ‘Batman v Superman’
It obviously wasn’t his intention, but Zack Snyder has inadvertently forged a reputation for directing some of the most hotly-contested and endlessly-debated comic book adaptations of the modern era. Watchmen, Man of Steel, and HBO Max’s Justice League have plenty of supporters and detractors, but none have stoked the fires quite like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.
Ryan Reynolds joins in on roasting Nick Cannon on his 11th incoming baby
Nick Cannon having a large number of children is one thing that people on the internet love to talk about, and actor/businessman Ryan Reynolds is now one of them. Upon hearing the news that comedic actor and TV host Cannon will be expecting his 11th baby, Reynolds gave his signature sarcastic reaction on Twitter.
‘Black Adam’ concept art reveals an early look for the DCU epic’s MVP
Fans of the DC Universe have had their fingers crossed for Black Adam‘s success for months now, and despite a less-than-favorable response from critics, a more-than-recouped budget at the box office ahead of several more weeks of showings suggests that Dwayne Johnson’s passion project is a worthy tip of the spear for the future efforts of DCU co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran.
Chadwick Boseman refused to read original script of ‘Wakanda Forever’ before tragic passing
We’re just over a week away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gracing cinemas all over the world. Teed up as a poignant, triumphant conclusion to Phase Four and one of Marvel Studios’ most heartfelt projects ever, Ryan Coogler‘s emotional rollercoaster of a sequel will undoubtedly be one of the high points for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s history.
Henry Cavill’s uncomfortable dating history refuses to die as he leaves ‘The Witcher’ for DCU future
Henry Cavill‘s name is all over the news, following reports that he’s departing Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons of portraying Geralt of Rivia. Another unfortunate detail is also pushing the 39-year-old actor’s name to trend, as the popular star’s dating history once again comes back to bite. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Tyler, and Johnny Depp have all been on the receiving end of criticism over the years, after consistently choosing partners of much younger ages. With Cavill’s name once again at the forefront of conversations, some people are wondering why he hasn’t received similar pushback.
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
Dwyane Wade fires back at his ex-wife for attempting to stop their trans daughter from changing her name
Former Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade has issued a public statement directed at his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, after it was reported on Wednesday that Funches-Wade was fighting a legal petition that would allow their trans daughter Zaya to change her name and gender. The couple, who began dating in...
Kanye West claims he was drugged into being ‘a manageable well-behaved celebrity’
In another instalment of Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s return to social media, the rapper has now claimed that he was living in a Black Mirror-like situation. He accused his former personal trainer of “drugging him” to be a “well-behaved celebrity.” He added that if he said anything about this, everything would have been “taken away” from him.
Shaquille O’Neal performs the ultimate slam dunk on Kanye West, using his own words against him
Shaquille O’Neal has dunked hard on Kanye West following the embattled rapper taking several shots at the former basketballer on his Twitter. West, almost out of seemingly nowhere, brought up billionaire businessman Jamie Salter and his relationship with Shaq in order to make some sort of point about Black people being controlled by white men and having image rights over celebrities. Shaq immediately shot back with a tweet disregarding West’s comments, essentially saying “don’t get up in my business”.
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
Rian Johnson explains why the ‘Knives Out’ sequel shifted the action to sun-kissed Greece
It’s something of a trope for murder mysteries to involve a vacation to exotic regions, but for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that choice has more to do with paying homage to all the movies that came before it rather than imitating them in an attempt to, as they say, “play it safe.”
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about the MCU’s lack of depth as Brie Larson is let off the hook for once
This Saturday has turned out to be a convention of controversial criticisms in the Marvel sphere, as one of the MCU’s biggest stars has spoken out about the franchise’s perceived lack of emotional depth while the fandom is yet again blasting Captain Marvel, but is this time defending its leading lady. Elsewhere, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler talks about the big themes behind his incoming Black Panther sequel as a Spider-Man identity thief raises hopes and crushes dreams all in one go.
‘Titans’ season 4 premiere quickly reveals whether or not DC fans want to see more
DC Titans season four has premiered and it’s an overwhelmingly positive response. The team has been through a bevy of challenges along the way — fans impatiently waiting for Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory Anders/Starfire (Anna Diop) to get together as an example — but the fans have stuck with them and it’s paying off.
A cherished blockbuster that’s a lot less popular than anyone cares to remember soars on streaming
For audiences of a certain generation, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster fantasy Hook holds a very special place in their hearts, one from which it will never be dislodged. And yet, the 1991 favorite isn’t quite as universally-beloved as you might think. In fact, the retelling of the Peter Pan...
What has Henry Cavill said about the seven-season plan for ‘The Witcher’?
In a world where actors and actresses are cast as superheroes in roles they previously knew nothing about, Henry Cavill being cast as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher was a breath of fresh air. Cavill, who has never been shy about his love for video games, was...
‘Yellowstone’ star Wes Bentley credits Robert Downey Jr. for helping him overcome addiction
Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley is opening up about overcoming his heroin addiction and giving a nod of credit and appreciation to Robert Downey Jr. who was open about his journey, which worked as the motivation Bentley desperately needed to fight his battle. Speaking to Page Six during the red carpet...
Chaos reigns as a jaw-droppingly unhinged action sequel raises the bar for insanity on streaming
One of the greatest travesties of modern action cinema is that the demented adventures of Jason Statham’s Chev Chelios drew to a close in 2009’s Crank: High Voltage, despite occasional sequel chatter cropping up in the 13 years since the wondrously unhinged second installment emerged to flip the bird at convention.
