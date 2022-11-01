You might not have heard as much about Wisconsin's attorney general’s race as you have about the U.S. Senate or gubernatorial races, but there are big stakes here too. The attorney general is the top authority for enforcing state laws, and they have a lot of discretion when it comes to choosing which cases and issues they prioritize. The winner will shape how the state prosecutes cases related to everything from public safety abortion to the environment.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO