Read full article on original website
Related
Many in Wisconsin GOP drop ‘stop the steal’ talk, play up inflation, crime
In a far northern Wisconsin Assembly district — critical for Republicans to win a legislative supermajority on Tuesday — GOP candidate Angie Sapik’s campaign website presents many of the key issues Republicans are emphasizing on the campaign trail this year: fighting inflation, cutting taxes, giving parents more control of schools.
wuwm.com
Wednesday 11/02/22: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, election worker challenges, POWERS, Sears Catalog
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes about what he plans to do if elected to the U.S. Senate, and explore the policy positions of Senator Ron Johnson and the questions that remain. Then, tell you about some of the new challenges election workers are facing amid a rise in election security skepticism. We learn about POWERS — Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources & Support and how they're supporting people seeking an abortion in Wisconsin. Plus, learn how the Sears Catalog created an equal buying experience for Black Americans.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey
MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
Wisconsin Republican says the quiet part out loud: GOP "will never lose another election" if I win
"Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I'm elected governor," Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said this week. Michels, who's running against incumbent Democrat Tony Evers, made the statement during a campaign event in Jackson County, according to an audio clip released by American Bridge 21st Century, a left-leaning political action committee, Business Insider reported.
UPMATTERS
What issues do Wisconsin voters find important? Poll reveals top issue
(WFRV) – The Economy was overwhelmingly the most important issue to Wisconsin voters, according to a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Wednesday. This poll was done between October 27 and 29 and has a three percent margin of error. Below are the results of what is most important to Wisconsin voters:
Lack of debate casts shadow over Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District race
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – In a troubling pattern, Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional voters won’t hear from their candidates on a debate stage. People will have to learn about them on their own. One candidate for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District chose to stay silent. Tis the season for political advertising. That familiar cadence echoes over the airwaves. Election attack ads inundate...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul shares his policies and hopes for a second term
You might not have heard as much about Wisconsin's attorney general’s race as you have about the U.S. Senate or gubernatorial races, but there are big stakes here too. The attorney general is the top authority for enforcing state laws, and they have a lot of discretion when it comes to choosing which cases and issues they prioritize. The winner will shape how the state prosecutes cases related to everything from public safety abortion to the environment.
Your letters: Fate of Wisconsin’s energy in voters’ hands
As someone who is very concerned about our environment, the protection of our public lands and natural resources, I was relieved when Tony Evers became our governor. His proclamation that science was back gave me hope. As we move through this election cycle, I am appalled by the climate skepticism...
wuwm.com
Marquette poll: Wisconsin governor's race tied, senate contest closer
A new Marquette University poll says Democratic incumbent Tony Evers has lost the slight lead he's had in the Wisconsin governor's race this year and the contest is now tied between Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels. The Marquette poll says the U.S. Senate contest is getting closer with Republican...
wpr.org
Mandela Barnes to Milwaukee Rotary: Ron Johnson is a 'threat to the stability of this country'
With one week left in Wisconsin's contentious U.S. Senate race, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is telling voters Republican incumbent Ron Johnson is a danger to the state who threatens the stability of the nation. Meanwhile, Johnson has claimed the Barnes is pushing for fundamental change because he doesn't like America.
WBAY Green Bay
IN-DEPTH: The Wisconsin attorney general’s race
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - In the race for Wisconsin attorney general, incumbent Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Eric Toney, a Republican. Despite having opposing views on a number of issues, they share some common ground -- literally. The one common denominator? Fond du Lac....
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: GOP governor candidate Michels on Wisconsin’s multi-billion-dollar budget surplus
The Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin may be hoping history repeats itself at the polls next week. GOP candidate Tim Michels is pledging to reduce a multi-billion-dollar budget surplus, a situation similar to the 1978 election, when Republican outsider Lee Dreyfus unseated Democratic Gov. Martin Schreiber. “We know that...
wpr.org
Republican running to be state treasurer wants the office to stay in its lane
The Republican candidate for state treasurer said he knows the job lacks many duties, and he wants to keep it that way. John Leiber is a real estate attorney from Racine. Discussing his campaign on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" recently, Leiber said a 2018 referendum on keeping the state treasurer’s office did not mean voters wanted to expand the powers of the office.
WBAY Green Bay
Profile of Tim Michels
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for Tim Michels brings him to Northeast Wisconsin, rallying support in Marinette Tuesday night. A previous candidate for Wisconsin Senate and U.S. Senate, Michels now wants to be your next governor. Tim Michels was the only candidate for statewide office who declined a sit-down...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin's parole, truth in sentencing explained
You’ve probably heard or seen various political ads that bring up parole in this election season. The ads focus on a candidate’s record of the number of people released on parole, or a candidate’s perspective on the role of parole in our state’s prison. A listener...
wxpr.org
Ahead of midterm elections, Wisconsin Native Vote works to increase voter participation in tribal communities
Native American voter turnout was exceptionally high in Wisconsin in 2020 — up 18 percent in Mole Lake and 28 percent in Red Cliff. One organization is working to make sure those numbers stay high this election cycle. The nonpartisan group Wisconsin Native Vote is knocking on doors, registering...
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before attending a Wisconsin powwow
WISCONSIN — November is National Native American Heritage Month. Several powwows are being hosted across the state during the month, including the St. Croix Tribal Community Pow-Wows on Nov. 12 and 27, Gerald L. Ignace Center Social Dance on Nov. 4 and the 2022 Ho-Chunk Day Traditional Powwow on Nov. 25.
shepherdexpress.com
"Choose Reason Over Treason" Signs Now All Over Wisconsin
Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. “Those who forget good and evil and seek only to know the facts are more likely to achieve...
wuwm.com
A non-interview with Tim Michels: Where he stands on the issues and the questions that remain
How do you do an interview without the person you’re supposed to be interviewing?. It’s a question WUWM has been grappling with as some Wisconsin politicians have been increasingly unwilling to speak with us. On Lake Effect, you'll hear from the Democratic politicians running for three big offices in Wisconsin: governor, U.S. senator, and attorney general. But you won’t be hearing from any of the Republican candidates, including Tim Michels.
Comments / 2