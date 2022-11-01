Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
This 6.2L LS3 V8 Flyin' Miata Is Likely To Make MX-5 Auction History
The Chevrolet LS V8 might be one of the most famous engines of all time. Variants of the engine powered virtually every GM muscle car and truck for the last couple of decades. Notably, it's the powerplant of the Corvette. The engine's relatively low cost and ubiquitous nature make it a favorite among the brave mechanics who are fond of engine swaps. GM's performance division even sells crate motors that are virtually plug-and-play provided the recipient car has enough real estate in the engine bay and the newly acquired V8 power doesn't rip the car in half.
The Mitsubishi FTO Is A Classic JDM Sports Car You Can Actually Afford
The Mitsubishi brand is now content with selling ordinary, yet fuel-efficient compact cars like the Mirage and stylish crossover SUVs like the Outlander, but it wasn't always this way. In the 1970s, Mitsubishi introduced the Galant Coupe FTO — a two-door fastback coupe based on the first-gen Galant saloon. It was the first Mitsubishi production car to wear the FTO (Fresco Turismo Omologato) badge and entered production from 1971 to 1975.
The Forgotten Chevy Aerovette Concept That Was Ahead Of Its Time
Unlike the smooth, aerodynamic design of General Motors' concept Corvette known as the "Aerovette," the story of how it went from the drawing board to the auto show floor is most certainly not straight. The life and death of this particular prototype is a convoluted coalescence of people, parts, engines, and finally... just plain old (bad) timing.
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is An RV Blank Canvas For Embracing #VanLife
If you've spent any time on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook during the past couple of years, you've probably seen the #VanLife hashtag pop up. RVs aren't new, but the pandemic, people increasingly working from home, and a desire to see more of the great outdoors (and preferably without a mask in the way) has boosted demand massively. While you might automatically think of huge, Class A behemoths, some of the biggest growth in the segment is actually Class B: smaller, more agile, and — importantly — far more affordable vans. That's just the market Ford is hoping to corner with its new 2023 Transit Trail.
The Most Expensive Pontiac Ever Sold Was A Space-Age Sports Racer
At auction, one of the two Bonneville Specials sold for $3,080,000. The other sold in 2015 for $3,300,000.
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Review: Hybrid Luxury Truck Focuses On The Essentials
The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone takes the high-powered work truck into the future with one eye on luxury quality and the other on tried-and-true basics.
How Twitter Could Help Tesla Owners Pioneer The Future Of Electric Vehicles
Now that Elon Musk has a controlling stake in Twitter, where do Tesla's drivers stand when it comes to their own social network system Engage Tesla?
Tesla Cybertruck Reportedly Entering Mass Production At End Of 2023
The Cybertruck has an appearance like no other, and many people are eager to get behind the wheel of the electric truck. The wait may remain lengthy, however.
How The Acura Integra Type R Became A Tuner Favorite
The Acura/Honda Integra Type R is a legendary car among tuners, but it is becoming even rarer and more expensive. Here's why it is so sought after.
Which Corvette Model Is The Coolest? Here's What Car Lovers Say – SlashGear Survey
In our recent survey, we asked U.S. gearheads which iteration of the Chevy Corvette was the coolest. Here's what car lovers said was the freshest 'Vette.
This Rare Citroen Is Getting Restored Back To Its Oddball Roots
History is full of unique vehicles that quietly faded away for various reasons, including a unique type of tour bus that operated in Paris decades ago.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE Sedan Price Confirmed: From $75k For All-Electric Luxury
Mercedes' push to convert its range to all-electric continues, with the EQE Sedan giving drivers a zero-emissions version of the popular E-Class.
