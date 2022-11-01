ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 6.2L LS3 V8 Flyin' Miata Is Likely To Make MX-5 Auction History

The Chevrolet LS V8 might be one of the most famous engines of all time. Variants of the engine powered virtually every GM muscle car and truck for the last couple of decades. Notably, it's the powerplant of the Corvette. The engine's relatively low cost and ubiquitous nature make it a favorite among the brave mechanics who are fond of engine swaps. GM's performance division even sells crate motors that are virtually plug-and-play provided the recipient car has enough real estate in the engine bay and the newly acquired V8 power doesn't rip the car in half.
The Mitsubishi FTO Is A Classic JDM Sports Car You Can Actually Afford

The Mitsubishi brand is now content with selling ordinary, yet fuel-efficient compact cars like the Mirage and stylish crossover SUVs like the Outlander, but it wasn't always this way. In the 1970s, Mitsubishi introduced the Galant Coupe FTO — a two-door fastback coupe based on the first-gen Galant saloon. It was the first Mitsubishi production car to wear the FTO (Fresco Turismo Omologato) badge and entered production from 1971 to 1975.
The Forgotten Chevy Aerovette Concept That Was Ahead Of Its Time

Unlike the smooth, aerodynamic design of General Motors' concept Corvette known as the "Aerovette," the story of how it went from the drawing board to the auto show floor is most certainly not straight. The life and death of this particular prototype is a convoluted coalescence of people, parts, engines, and finally... just plain old (bad) timing.
2023 Ford Transit Trail Is An RV Blank Canvas For Embracing #VanLife

If you've spent any time on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook during the past couple of years, you've probably seen the #VanLife hashtag pop up. RVs aren't new, but the pandemic, people increasingly working from home, and a desire to see more of the great outdoors (and preferably without a mask in the way) has boosted demand massively. While you might automatically think of huge, Class A behemoths, some of the biggest growth in the segment is actually Class B: smaller, more agile, and — importantly — far more affordable vans. That's just the market Ford is hoping to corner with its new 2023 Transit Trail.
