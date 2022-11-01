ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juwan Howard, Michigan Basketball Land Commitment

By Brandon Brown
 2 days ago

With Michigan basketball just around the corner, the 2023 class has grown by one.

Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne shooting guard George Washington III has committed to Michigan over finalists Wake Forest, Dayton, Virginia and Louisville.

Like most prospects who pick the Wolverines, Washington cited playing for a coach like Juwan Howard as one of the main reasons why he wants to be at U-M.

“I chose Michigan because I couldn’t pass up the opportunity of playing under someone like Juwan Howard,” Washington told 247 Sports . “He played there for the Fab Five, which is probably one of my favorite teams ever to hear and watch their story. He cares about the program and knows what it feels like to be a player. I think the brand of Michigan is something you can’t ignore. They’re one of the top basketball universities and legacies of college basketball. On top of that, the culture they have over there just fits me. What they’re about, I’m about and I can’t wait.”

Landing a player like Washington is always good as he's a fringe top-100 player in the country, but when you consider that he's a former Ohio State commit, it's even sweeter.

The 6-2, 165-pounder is really, really sound in just about every aspect of the game. He's listed as a shooting guard but he plays point guard a good bit for his AAU team, at least according to his highlights. He's not an extremely bouncy athlete but he's got plenty of athleticism and exhibits great body control as he contorts himself in order to finish around the rim. His handle is tight, which allows him to get to his spot and pull up in the mid-range. Finally, he can flat out shoot it from the outside. He puts all of that on display in the long highlight cut up below.

Washington becomes commit No. 2 in the 2023 class as he joins South Kent (Conn.) South Kent School big man Papa Kante , who is also a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports.

