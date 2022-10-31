ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dmagazine.com

Collin County Judge Chris Hill: DA’s Office Was Already Under Investigation Prior to Lawsuit

Collin County Judge Chris Hill says that commissioners had launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct in the county’s district attorney’s office before a lawsuit was filed Monday alleging harassment and retaliation. The claims were made against District Attorney Greg Willis and his top lieutenant, Bill Wirskye. Hill first commented about the matter in a letter to county employees on Wednesday.
dallasexpress.com

Clay Jenkins Allegedly Abused Office to Influence Police Reports

Clay Jenkins was accused of exploiting his position as Dallas County Judge to facilitate taking over the law firm of a dead colleague, according to court documents recently reviewed by The Dallas Express. In 2016, well-known personal injury attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose shortly...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
police1.com

Bystanders sue for emotional injury after witnessing police shooting

The appellate court held the law was sufficiently clear and that the officer "should have known he could not use deadly force on an unarmed man in a parked car.”. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Who Allegedly Shot Man Died in Police Custody

A woman died in custody at a motel Wednesday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a SWAT team was called to negotiate with someone barricaded after a reported shooting. Dallas law enforcement initially responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 at Market Center Boulevard, according to a police...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County

One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Taking a Deep Dive Into Willis’ District 13 Crime

As previously reported in The Dallas Express, runaway crime has hung the mantle of Crime Boss of the Month around the neck of Councilmember Gay Donnell Willis, with non-stop, month-after-month increases in crime, making District 13 a hotbed of lawlessness. Willis’ Dallas Express Crime Score for September was largely driven...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Staff Member Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC on Halloween at Primrose in Prosper

Prosper Police said it arrested a staff member on Halloween after four children became suddenly ill at Primrose School of Prosper and had to be taken to the hospital. In a statement, Police said on Monday around 4:35 p.m., Prosper Dispatch received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper located at 1185 La Cima Blvd.
PROSPER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mayor Resigns with Six Months Left in Term

Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation to city leaders on Monday, citing “personal reasons,” the City announced Tuesday. Dye had six months remaining in his second term. He has been the city’s mayor for more than five years. The now-former mayor’s photo and information were...
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed Charlotte Rankin, 68, on Oct. 22. Rankin was found deceased lying near the roadway in the 1300 block of W Division Street (between Davis and Fielder).Investigators said she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound along Division Street as she tried to cross the roadway. The driver did not stop or render aid.Police are searching for either a 2011 Ford Escape or a 2011 Mercury Mariner that will have visible damage to the front passenger side and may be missing the passenger side rear view mirror. They do not know what color the vehicle is. If you have any information about this incident, please call Crash Investigator Ritcheson at (817) 575.8601. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Ibarra brothers face charges in Parker County for selling fentanyl

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An anonymous tip led the Parker County Special Crimes Unit to two brothers allegedly selling and distributing illegal narcotics containing fentanyl.A search warrant was issued for a home near Springtown where Angel Ibarra,19, and Samuel Ibarra, 22, were arrested on Oct. 31. Investigators said they implicated themselves. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said SCU investigators worked on the case for several weeks. They seized more than 67 tablets from the home, which tested positive for the deadly narcotic. "There is an increase of fentanyl-related deaths across the nation," said Sheriff Authier. "There have been five confirmed fentanyl-related deaths in Parker County within the past year. There have also been dozens of fentanyl poisoning cases in our county, causing hospitalizations, near-death occurrences and long-term side effects. Education and awareness are the keys to prevention. We will continue our part in investigating these cases and making arrests."Sheriff Authier said the case investigation is ongoing, pending additional charges.
PARKER COUNTY, TX

