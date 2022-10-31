Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News
The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
Why Seahawks CB Mike Jackson Has Made Teammates 'Proud'
The Seattle Seahawks' defense has ascended rapidly over the past month, in part due to the emergence of fourth-year cornerback Mike Jackson.
Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants
With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
KOMO News
Seahawks' Will Dissly earns NFC Player of the Week honors for special teams
SEATTLE — Seahawks tight end Will Dissly earned his first player-of-the-week honors as the fan favorite was named NFC Player of the Week for special teams. Dissly, a former University of Washington standout, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble on punt coverage in Seattle's 27-13 victory over the New York Giants at Lumen Field on Sunday.
Adam Zimmer, Son of Ex Cowboys Coach, Passes Away
Adam Zimmer, the son of former Cowboys coach Mike Zimmer and himself an NFL assistant for 16 seasons, is dead at the age of 38.
NFL
Former 49ers general manager John McVay, a five-time Super Bowl-winning executive, dies at 91
John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979...
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
Yardbarker
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch
On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
FOX Sports
Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More
– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
Tweaked ankle and all, Rams’ Cooper Kupp set for a Raymond James Stadium encore
TAMPA — These days, it seems the Bucs can’t even catch a break with the opponent’s injury report. Shortly after getting his right ankle contorted by 49ers linebacker Fred Warner in the waning moments of Sunday’s 31-14 loss to San Francisco, Rams route-running extraordinaire Cooper Kupp told reporters that the initial prognosis had him “dodging a bullet.”
Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers
College Gameday took a trip to Jackson, MS to check out Deion Sanders and the HBCU pulled in big numbers for ESPN. The post Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Malakai Black, The House of Black make their return to AEW Dynamite
Just when the professional wrestling world seemingly couldn’t take any more surprise debuts – Lamar Jackson, Rick Ross, Jeff Jarrett, – or returns hinted at or otherwise – Colt Cabana, The Elite – four performers who have been absent from AEW television for two months now made their triumphant return in the form of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, collectively known as The House of Black.
dallasexpress.com
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 10
With the Texas high school football playoffs starting a little over a week from now, last Friday saw several matchups important to playoff seeding. Below will be recaps of some of the games featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. 6A:. No.3 Duncanville 41, No.13...
dallasexpress.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Undefeated TCU is No.7
The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee released its initial rankings for the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday. The 13-member committee placed undefeated Tennessee in the No.1 spot, marking the first time in the program’s history it has been in the top four in any CFP rankings. Ohio State is...
John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91
SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Whether Tyler Breeze Will Ever Wrestle Again
Former WWE star Tyler Breeze has been somewhat in the news lately, largely related to teases regarding the return of Da Party, the video game group consisting of Breeze and AEW and WWE wrestlers Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli, and Xavier Woods. All is quiet on the "return to the ring" front, however, as Breeze has yet to wrestle a match since his WWE release in June 2021.
FOX Sports
Cardinals have make-or-break stretch starting with Seahawks
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury still believes his Arizona Cardinals can be one of the NFL's best offensive teams. He likes his players, likes their demeanor and likes the game plan he and his assistants put together each week. One of these days, he might even get to...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 8 vs. Giants
The Seattle Seahawks made it three straight with a 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In what can be described as an impressive win by the Seattle Seahawks, they upset the Giants 27-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks...
World Series: MLB Should Get Rid of 2-3-2 Playoff Series Format
Since 1984, Major League Baseball has used a 2-3-2 playoff format in the World Series. After nearly 100 years, it's time for a change. MLB should do away with the 2-3-2 format and welcome a 2-2-1-1-1 format, like the NBA uses.
