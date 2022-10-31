ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants

With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seahawks' Will Dissly earns NFC Player of the Week honors for special teams

SEATTLE — Seahawks tight end Will Dissly earned his first player-of-the-week honors as the fan favorite was named NFC Player of the Week for special teams. Dissly, a former University of Washington standout, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble on punt coverage in Seattle's 27-13 victory over the New York Giants at Lumen Field on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
stillrealtous.com

Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change

When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
Yardbarker

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals Which Loss Helped Seattle Flip a Switch

On Tuesday, AllSeahawks.com proposed the thought that the Seattle Seahawks were able to jump-start their surprising season following the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. The blowout was a forgettable display on both sides of the ball for coach Pete Carroll's team, but, despite two more losses after that, Seattle clearly began to play at a different level.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Seahawks, 49ers make big jump in Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'

As the NFL season reaches its halfway point, several teams are looking to prove themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd ranked which teams he believes are the best among the contenders. Here is Cowherd's "Herd Hierarchy" heading into Week 9, with insights from FOX Bet. 10....
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Releases Multiple Talents From NXT: Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, More

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE NXT releases are “currently underway,” and multiple talents have been released this week, including the following:. The report suggests more releases could be coming. Bodhi Hayward recently appeared in Andre Chase University and was written off NXT programming after being taken out by Duke Hudson.
ClutchPoints

Malakai Black, The House of Black make their return to AEW Dynamite

Just when the professional wrestling world seemingly couldn’t take any more surprise debuts – Lamar Jackson, Rick Ross, Jeff Jarrett, – or returns hinted at or otherwise – Colt Cabana, The Elite – four performers who have been absent from AEW television for two months now made their triumphant return in the form of Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, collectively known as The House of Black.
dallasexpress.com

Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 10

With the Texas high school football playoffs starting a little over a week from now, last Friday saw several matchups important to playoff seeding. Below will be recaps of some of the games featuring DFW-area teams ranked in the Texas state high school football rankings:. 6A:. No.3 Duncanville 41, No.13...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

College Football Playoff Rankings: Undefeated TCU is No.7

The College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee released its initial rankings for the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday. The 13-member committee placed undefeated Tennessee in the No.1 spot, marking the first time in the program’s history it has been in the top four in any CFP rankings. Ohio State is...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS San Francisco

John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91

SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Insight Into Whether Tyler Breeze Will Ever Wrestle Again

Former WWE star Tyler Breeze has been somewhat in the news lately, largely related to teases regarding the return of Da Party, the video game group consisting of Breeze and AEW and WWE wrestlers Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli, and Xavier Woods. All is quiet on the "return to the ring" front, however, as Breeze has yet to wrestle a match since his WWE release in June 2021.
FOX Sports

Cardinals have make-or-break stretch starting with Seahawks

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury still believes his Arizona Cardinals can be one of the NFL's best offensive teams. He likes his players, likes their demeanor and likes the game plan he and his assistants put together each week. One of these days, he might even get to...
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 8 vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks made it three straight with a 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In what can be described as an impressive win by the Seattle Seahawks, they upset the Giants 27-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA

