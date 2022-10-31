Read full article on original website
Dog bites have surged as number of Dallas animal control officers plummet
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - 5-year-old Kavaughn was walking home from the school bus on his birthday in February when a dog roaming his Dallas apartment complex lunged.Neighbors saw it lock its jaws around his face and neck."The dog was shaking him like a rag doll," recalled Abrienne Brown.The attack, which nearly claimed his life, was one of 805 involving loose dogs reported to the city of Dallas over the fiscal year that ended in September.Data provided by Dallas Animal Services shows that's a big jump from previous years when the number never topped 620.You may remember the city made its loose...
Jury Awards $21M to Patient in Vegetative State
A Dallas County jury awarded $21.1 million to the family of a man who was left in a vegetative state after surgery to repair his broken leg in 2017. The jury found that providers with U.S. Anesthesia Partners of Texas were negligent during the surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
North Texas Hospitals Overwhelmed With Pediatric Flu, RSV Cases
Hospitals across North Texas are dealing with an influx of sick kids right now. Emergency rooms are getting the brunt of it, with flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other illnesses causing parents to rush their kids to get help. Cook Children’s in Fort Worth shared the busy week its...
Shortage of Police Cars Making City Less Safe
Dallas is dealing with a critical shortage of emergency vehicles, prompting Mayor Eric Johnson to plea for federal support in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, as reported by The Dallas Express. The city does not have enough fire trucks, ambulances, and police squad cars, according to the...
Jury awards $21M to family of patient after simple leg surgery left him in a vegetative state
DALLAS - A jury awarded more than $21 million to the family of a man left in a vegetative state after leg surgery in Dallas. On Oct. 11, 2017, 27-year-old Carlos David Castro Rojas went to the hospital for surgery on a fracture in his shin. During the surgery Rojas...
City to Review Noise Abatement Program at Dallas Love Field
Dallas is seeking to overview and adopt improvements to its Voluntary Noise Abatement Program, originally introduced to make Dallas Love Field Airport quieter for surrounding residential neighborhoods. The City has not reviewed the program for 30 years, according to the Dallas Observer. Despite the noise abatement measures already in place,...
One death at a time, gun violence claimed more than 400 lives in just three North Texas counties
Guns take a deadly toll in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just in three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents during the first six months of 2022. That included 217 victims whose deaths were ruled a homicide...
Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
Man left paralyzed by botched surgery awarded $9.2M by North Texas jury
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 52-year-old man was awarded $9.2 million after a North Texas jury determined the negligence of a surgeon led to him becoming paralyzed. In a press release, spokespeople for the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey said a jury in Tarrant County heard the case regarding a botched surgery in 2017.
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
Audit Highlights Dallas’ Worsening Building Permit Backlog
It is common knowledge among builders and developers that Dallas has a slow and backlogged permitting process, despite recent efforts from its Development Services Department (DSD) led by Director Andrew Espinoza. The Matrix Consulting Group, a firm that provides client management, staffing, and operational solutions, was retained by the City...
Invisible victims of gun violence: The majority of North Texas suicides involve a firearm
Lindsey Encinias thought of James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain” when her father died. Encinias’ father took his life with a gun in Arlington on Nov. 10, 1998. He was almost 51. Encinias was 17 years old, and her father was the person she relied on the most.
How to Save and Make Money by Recycling Your Kids' Stuff
A few times a year, Marisa Clark sorts through all three of her kids' barely used clothes, shoes and toys and gears up for the ultimate family resale extravaganza – the Just Between Friends pop-up sale. “I've got probably 15 Nerf guns that I'm putting in the sale, so...
Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday
State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
Collin County Judge Chris Hill: DA’s Office Was Already Under Investigation Prior to Lawsuit
Collin County Judge Chris Hill says that commissioners had launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct in the county’s district attorney’s office before a lawsuit was filed Monday alleging harassment and retaliation. The claims were made against District Attorney Greg Willis and his top lieutenant, Bill Wirskye. Hill first commented about the matter in a letter to county employees on Wednesday.
Trackdown: Help find the suspects who dumped a body out of a vehicle in Dallas
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police asked FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb to find a suspect who dumped a body out of a car in South Dallas. On June 23, police say Gevonnia Shears' body was dumped on the 2800 block of Marburg Street. DPD says Shears...
City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
Thieves Duped by Local Shoe Store Owner
Thieves did not quite get what they were looking for when they broke into Laced Connection, a popular shoe store in Fort Worth, on Friday morning. A surveillance video shows thieves breaking in and grabbing boxes of expensive, in-demand sneakers — or so they thought. In fact, the boxes...
