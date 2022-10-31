ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Dog bites have surged as number of Dallas animal control officers plummet

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - 5-year-old Kavaughn was walking home from the school bus on his birthday in February when a dog roaming his Dallas apartment complex lunged.Neighbors saw it lock its jaws around his face and neck."The dog was shaking him like a rag doll," recalled Abrienne Brown.The attack, which nearly claimed his life, was one of 805 involving loose dogs reported to the city of Dallas over the fiscal year that ended in September.Data provided by Dallas Animal Services shows that's a big jump from previous years when the number never topped 620.You may remember the city made its loose...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Jury Awards $21M to Patient in Vegetative State

A Dallas County jury awarded $21.1 million to the family of a man who was left in a vegetative state after surgery to repair his broken leg in 2017. The jury found that providers with U.S. Anesthesia Partners of Texas were negligent during the surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Hospitals Overwhelmed With Pediatric Flu, RSV Cases

Hospitals across North Texas are dealing with an influx of sick kids right now. Emergency rooms are getting the brunt of it, with flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other illnesses causing parents to rush their kids to get help. Cook Children’s in Fort Worth shared the busy week its...
dallasexpress.com

Shortage of Police Cars Making City Less Safe

Dallas is dealing with a critical shortage of emergency vehicles, prompting Mayor Eric Johnson to plea for federal support in a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, as reported by The Dallas Express. The city does not have enough fire trucks, ambulances, and police squad cars, according to the...
dallasexpress.com

City to Review Noise Abatement Program at Dallas Love Field

Dallas is seeking to overview and adopt improvements to its Voluntary Noise Abatement Program, originally introduced to make Dallas Love Field Airport quieter for surrounding residential neighborhoods. The City has not reviewed the program for 30 years, according to the Dallas Observer. Despite the noise abatement measures already in place,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Audit Highlights Dallas’ Worsening Building Permit Backlog

It is common knowledge among builders and developers that Dallas has a slow and backlogged permitting process, despite recent efforts from its Development Services Department (DSD) led by Director Andrew Espinoza. The Matrix Consulting Group, a firm that provides client management, staffing, and operational solutions, was retained by the City...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save and Make Money by Recycling Your Kids' Stuff

A few times a year, Marisa Clark sorts through all three of her kids' barely used clothes, shoes and toys and gears up for the ultimate family resale extravaganza – the Just Between Friends pop-up sale. “I've got probably 15 Nerf guns that I'm putting in the sale, so...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Activates Emergency Crews Ahead of Severe Weather Friday

State emergency resources are being put on standby in anticipation of widespread severe weather Friday in Dallas-Fort Worth and other parts of Texas. Most of North Texas is under an Enhanced Threat Friday severe and intense storms taking the form of damaging winds, hail and the chance of tornadoes. Following...
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Collin County Judge Chris Hill: DA’s Office Was Already Under Investigation Prior to Lawsuit

Collin County Judge Chris Hill says that commissioners had launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct in the county’s district attorney’s office before a lawsuit was filed Monday alleging harassment and retaliation. The claims were made against District Attorney Greg Willis and his top lieutenant, Bill Wirskye. Hill first commented about the matter in a letter to county employees on Wednesday.
CBS DFW

City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Thieves Duped by Local Shoe Store Owner

Thieves did not quite get what they were looking for when they broke into Laced Connection, a popular shoe store in Fort Worth, on Friday morning. A surveillance video shows thieves breaking in and grabbing boxes of expensive, in-demand sneakers — or so they thought. In fact, the boxes...
FORT WORTH, TX

