Rockwall County, TX

WFAA

Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

More Details in Police High-Speed Chase Involving Baby

(WBAP/KLIF) — Two brothers involved in a high speed chase with a baby in tow are behind bars. The incident occurred, Thursday, when Andy Guevara was driving a stolen Dodge Charger near Rockwall, sparking a police chase. Guevara ended up ditching the stolen car and, then, jumped into a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Daycare Students Hospitalized from Apparent THC Exposure

Four students under the age of four were hospitalized after apparent exposure to a toxic substance at a daycare on Monday. Prosper dispatch officers had responded to a medical emergency called in by Primrose School of Prosper after reports of four students from the same classroom had fallen ill on October 31. The children were taken to the hospital, and the school was closed for the day.
PROSPER, TX
dallasexpress.com

Taking a Deep Dive into Willis’ District 13 Crime

As previously reported in The Dallas Express, runaway crime has hung the mantle of Crime Boss of the Month around the neck of Councilmember Gay Donnell Willis, with non-stop, month-after-month increases in crime, making District 13 a hotbed of lawlessness. Willis’ Dallas Express Crime Score for September was largely driven...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Alleged Killer Anesthesiologist Files Motion for Release

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, the disgraced criminal anesthesiologist indicted for allegedly tampering with IV bags and causing at least four medical emergencies at a Dallas surgical center, filed a motion for his release on Wednesday. He argued that he was neither a flight risk nor a continued danger to the community,...
DALLAS, TX

