Female officer shot during police training in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Sansom Park officer was shot during a police training exercise at a Fort Worth elementary school and is in critical condition, police say. While the officer is still in critical condition, Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, on behalf of Forest Hill Police Chief Eddie Burns, said the officer is now stable.
Lake Worth ISD first-grade teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate conduct, district says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A first-grade teacher with Lake Worth ISD has been arrested following allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student, the district announced Friday. In a message sent out on Twitter, the district announced the arrest of the Miller Language Academy teacher Mario Pureco Razo. "Although the...
Dallas officer suffers internal injuries after hit by suspected drunk driver
DALLAS — An off-duty rookie Dallas police officer was on his way home from work when he was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Hs’s the second officer hit by an alleged drunk driver in less than a month. Officer Jacob Arellano was killed last month while driving...
Police release photo of suspect in deadly road rage shooting on 635 in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Police have released a photo of the suspect in a road rage shooting on 635 in Garland last month that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man. A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Cesar Moreno-Pompa.
Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
Rockwall County police chase ends in Dallas with baby rescued, man arrested
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A chase that began in Rockwall County ended in Dallas after a suspect ran inside a building carrying a baby in a car seat.It all began east of Dallas about 2 p.m. and involved a dark-colored Dodge Charger.The chase went down I-30 into Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff where a white SUV pulled up behind the vehicle being chased.The Dodge Charger stopped, and the driver got out and pulled a baby in a car seat from the car and put it the white SUV.That car then sped off with cops in pursuit.The chase went into west Dallas where the suspect got out of the white SUV, grabbed the baby in a car seat and ran into a building at 3737 Goldman Street.Chopper 11 showed at least one suspect being brought out by police and the baby safe.
Local Daycare Students Hospitalized from Apparent THC Exposure
Four students under the age of four were hospitalized after apparent exposure to a toxic substance at a daycare on Monday. Prosper dispatch officers had responded to a medical emergency called in by Primrose School of Prosper after reports of four students from the same classroom had fallen ill on October 31. The children were taken to the hospital, and the school was closed for the day.
Man wanted in deadly Mesquite apartment fire transferred to Dallas County jail
The man wanted in a deadly Mesquite fire has now been moved to a jail cell in Dallas. In September, an arson fire damaged or destroyed a dozen units at an apartment complex in Mesquite. An elderly man died
Taking a Deep Dive into Willis’ District 13 Crime
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, runaway crime has hung the mantle of Crime Boss of the Month around the neck of Councilmember Gay Donnell Willis, with non-stop, month-after-month increases in crime, making District 13 a hotbed of lawlessness. Willis’ Dallas Express Crime Score for September was largely driven...
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
Motorcyclist killed while waiting in traffic in Cedar Hill
A killer is on the run in Cedar Hill where a motorcyclist was gunned down at a stop sign Wednesday. Police report the victim was stopped at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road.
Suspect in custody after shooting and killing woman while following in his car, Carrollton police say
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Dallas man has been charged for shooting and killing a woman while following her during a road rage incident, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Shardrel Damon Webb has been charged with murder for shooting and killing Aurimar Iturriago in Carrollton on Saturday at 12:15...
Alleged Killer Anesthesiologist Files Motion for Release
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, the disgraced criminal anesthesiologist indicted for allegedly tampering with IV bags and causing at least four medical emergencies at a Dallas surgical center, filed a motion for his release on Wednesday. He argued that he was neither a flight risk nor a continued danger to the community,...
