Support Kids, Adults with Special Needs via Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop and Dairy Queen help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar.
Holiday Tours Return to Mathias Ham Historic Site This Year
For me, the holidays are about traditions. Whether it's a trip to Grandma's house, a trek to a local tree farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree, or simply hanging lights and decorations around the house. These are just a few of the must-do holiday traditions. And now another tradition returns for 2022.
An Acclaimed Comedy Group is Coming to Dubuque for One Night Only
In exhausting and unpredictable times, it's great to be able to laugh. Comedy and humor are like live performances and theater: essential to the human experience. Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater clearly believes that to be the case yet again as they are primed to welcome back an act that's been making a stop in Dubuque nearly every year since 2005!
Thousands Bask in the Glow of Galena’s Annual Halloween Parade
Saturday evening was another picture-perfect Halloween parade on Main St. in historic Galena, Illinois. The 43rd annual event is undoubtedly one of the longest-running and most popular Halloween parades in the Tri-States, if not the entire U.S., with thousands of young and old packing onto just a half-mile stretch of Main Street.
Veteran’s Day Events For The Tri-State Area
Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is a federal holiday observed annually on November 11th in the US. It's a day set aside specifically for honoring the military veterans of the United States Armed Forces, who were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. The Tri-States, like many other areas,...
There are lots of ways to be a good neighbor. Keep your property neat and clean, don't park your car directly across from their driveway, and even keep an eye out for their property when they're out of town or on vacation.
Another great way to be a good neighbor, especially if your neighbors are elderly or handicapped in any way, is to help with snow removal. Experts are saying this winter could be a bad one with lots of snow. Here's your chance to make the winter months a little less miserable for your neighbors.
“A Christmas Carol” Live in Dubuque, Iowa
There are plenty of Holiday traditions you can take part in each year in the Tri-states. The annual Reflections in the Park is always a highlight. So is riding the brightly decorated 4th Street elevator. Well, make room for another holiday favorite this Christmas season. A Christmas Carol "LIVE". This...
What Kind of Home Does $25,000 Buy You in Dubuque, Iowa?
That's not a typo where we forgot a zero. You can buy a home in Dubuque, Iowa, for $25k. As a result of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates as part of its stated effort to tame inflation, mortgage rates have skyrocketed to levels not seen for nearly a decade.
City of Dubuque Offering Free Rides to the Polls
It doesn't matter what political party you are registered under. In fact, you don't need a political party at all. If you are a registered voter, do your part and VOTE:. If you live in Dubuque and you're worried about how to get to the polls next Tuesday, November 8th, The Julee, Dubuque’s public transportation system, is offering free bus rides for voters on Election Day. The Jule’s fixed-route service and on-demand service will provide free “Ride to Vote” rides during hours of operation from 6:15 a.m. until 6:45 p.m.
12 Year Old From Dubuque Donates Art Proceeds to Children’s Hospital
A 12-year-old boy from Dubuque is using his painting skills to raise money for charity. And you'll be amazed at how much he's already raised. I first met then 9 year old Arsh Pal of Dubuque at a kid's talent show hosted by the Dubuque Sertoma club at the Bell Tower Theatre in Dubuque. It was June of 2019 and I was the host of Sertoma's "Kids Got Talent". I was excited to see so many talented youngsters from the tri-state area compete. Everything from singers and dancers to magicians and artists.
Dubuque to DC 2023 Honor Flight is Scheduled for Departure
Since 2014, hundreds of Dubuque area veterans have made the memorable pilgrimage to visit the national memorials. Veterans of World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam War are welcome and encouraged to apply for the trips. The cost of a trip is $700 per person. However, area veterans...
Petty’s Classics Are ‘Free Fallin’ At Q Casino December 30th
According to a recent press release from Q Casino another night of classic rock fun is on the way; courtesy of the Q Showroom. Get to Q Casino December 30th at 8pm, to see the newly announced, Free Fallin; The Tom Petty Concert Experience, Live!. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers...
Fly Dubuque’s Affordable New Airline Direct to Orlando for $59 Each Way
Put your seats in the upright position and fasten your seat belts. Dubuque is flying to Orlando, Florida, with Avelo Airlines!. Avelo Airlines announced Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ) as the newest city to join its network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines provides affordable, convenient, and...
Right On Time Dubuque Airport Successfully Lands New Airline
At 10:30 am this morning, Dubuque Regional Airport Staff, Elected Officials, and Business Leaders are to announce the landing of a new airline to service the airport. Dubuque is one of several small U.S. cities that lost its only commercial airline when American Airlines took off for the final flight out of the Dubuque Regional Airport in September.
17 Years of Service Leads to Beloved Principal’s Retirement
People often recall educators who made a profound difference in developing their intellect and character. Similarly, people are called to their vocation and leave a legacy throughout their careers. After 17 years of service to Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, including nine years as the principal of Resurrection Elementary,...
Longtime Dubuque, IA High School Principal retiring
According to a Dubuque Community School release, a longtime school principal is retiring. Long-time Hempstead High School Principal Lee Kolker announced Friday, November 4th, his plans to retire at the conclusion of the current 2022-2023 school year. Kolker has dedicated his 30-plus-year career to the school, serving as its principal for 15 years after first serving as a math teacher and later as assistant principal.
Dubuque Manufacturer to Close: 85 Jobs Eliminated
According to our news partner KWWL, Georgia-Pacific will be closing its Dubuque facility at the end of the year. The plant is located at 2150 Kerper Boulevard. It's one of two locations the company has in Iowa, along with a gypsum operation in Fort Dodge. The company last month also...
Dubuque’s “Trunk or Treat” Was a Sugar Rush of Fun, Frights, and More!
The Dubuque County Fairgrounds' annual "Trunk or Treat" was held in the Fairgrounds' parking lot on Thursday, October 20th. For the unbeatable admission price of $1, kids and their parents got to dress up and get candy from a variety of Dubuque/Tri-State businesses, residents, and even radio stations!. Y105 and...
DRA Grants $685K To Five Local Projects
According to the DRA and a report from the Telegraph Herald, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos awarded $685,000 in grants to five area projects. DRA Board members voted unanimously to approve the funding at their monthly meeting yesterday (10/25) at Q Casino. The money is the remainder of the organization's funds for mission grants, which address requests of anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000. So far this year, the DRA has given $3.13 million in awards to recipients; both requests of up to $50,000 and the larger mission grants.
Are You Ready to Get Your Halloween Haunt on?
Halloween is still over a week away, but that hasn't stopped the Tri-States from getting its "GOUHL" on this week. If you're looking for some Halloween fun, here are a few choices. Thursday, October 20 is Trunk or Treat at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. In a nutshell, this is a...
