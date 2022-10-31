ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Audit Highlights Dallas’ Worsening Building Permit Backlog

It is common knowledge among builders and developers that Dallas has a slow and backlogged permitting process, despite recent efforts from its Development Services Department (DSD) led by Director Andrew Espinoza. The Matrix Consulting Group, a firm that provides client management, staffing, and operational solutions, was retained by the City...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Home Sales In Dallas And Collin Counties Drop 37%

The North Texas Real Estate Information Services has reported a falling trend in the housing market over the past couple of months. In January, the retail information provider reported that closed sales in Collin County had declined 8.8% when compared to the same period last year. Fast-forward to September and that number sat at 26.4%.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Building Permit Delays Linger Despite Promises

On Wednesday, Dallas City Council Members heard more bad news about chronic building permit delays. Fixes have been promised by October, but officials said Wednesday that software and staffing issues will linger, perhaps years longer. Meanwhile, Dallas leaders fear a continued loss of business to the suburbs. “We are here...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

STK Opens First Texas Restaurant in Dallas and Yes, Steak Is the Menu

The steakhouse is king in Dallas, and there’s a new competitor for a throne. STK Steakhouse has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The press release highlights its so-called “vibe dining” experience, leaning into some everything is bigger in Texas messaging. The popular steakhouse chain has locations all over the U.S., from Atlanta to New York City (where there are three locations).
DALLAS, TX
fsrmagazine.com

STK Steakhouse Opens in Dallas

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Opinion: Got a Problem City Council Says Keep it to Yourself

The people of Dallas vote to elect city council members that will represent their interests in government, and these elected officials are supposedly accountable to the people who elected them. When they fail to do the job they were positioned to do, voters have the right and responsibility to voice their concerns, hold them accountable, and when necessary, remove them from office at the ballot box.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Evictions Reaching Highest Levels in Years

Evictions in Dallas are at the highest levels in years. But rent relief funds in the county have run dry, meaning more people could lose their homes. NBC 5 got a firsthand look at what that looks like during a ride-along with a Dallas County constable as they enforce and monitor evictions.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

While housing inventory has increased, so have prices and interest rates

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After living in their current Frisco home for 12 years, Susan and Eric Cancemi are looking to move. "I would like to find a property that has some space, some acreage maybe and maybe a water feature or a lake on it," Eric said. In the last year of looking, there's been a lot of changes. Fed interest rate hikes: What to do if you're buying a home"I think people last year were really taking advantage of the market and buyers didn't have a choice if a house is turnkey ready and now with interest rates going up, buyers...
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport

At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future

Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room

Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
DALLAS, TX

