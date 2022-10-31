Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Audit Highlights Dallas’ Worsening Building Permit Backlog
It is common knowledge among builders and developers that Dallas has a slow and backlogged permitting process, despite recent efforts from its Development Services Department (DSD) led by Director Andrew Espinoza. The Matrix Consulting Group, a firm that provides client management, staffing, and operational solutions, was retained by the City...
Home Sales In Dallas And Collin Counties Drop 37%
The North Texas Real Estate Information Services has reported a falling trend in the housing market over the past couple of months. In January, the retail information provider reported that closed sales in Collin County had declined 8.8% when compared to the same period last year. Fast-forward to September and that number sat at 26.4%.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Building Permit Delays Linger Despite Promises
On Wednesday, Dallas City Council Members heard more bad news about chronic building permit delays. Fixes have been promised by October, but officials said Wednesday that software and staffing issues will linger, perhaps years longer. Meanwhile, Dallas leaders fear a continued loss of business to the suburbs. “We are here...
Eater
STK Opens First Texas Restaurant in Dallas and Yes, Steak Is the Menu
The steakhouse is king in Dallas, and there’s a new competitor for a throne. STK Steakhouse has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The press release highlights its so-called “vibe dining” experience, leaning into some everything is bigger in Texas messaging. The popular steakhouse chain has locations all over the U.S., from Atlanta to New York City (where there are three locations).
fsrmagazine.com
STK Steakhouse Opens in Dallas
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Got a Problem City Council Says Keep it to Yourself
The people of Dallas vote to elect city council members that will represent their interests in government, and these elected officials are supposedly accountable to the people who elected them. When they fail to do the job they were positioned to do, voters have the right and responsibility to voice their concerns, hold them accountable, and when necessary, remove them from office at the ballot box.
WFAA
These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
dallasexpress.com
Business Leader Worries Dallas’ Minimum Wage Will Be Imposed on Private Sector
(The Center Square) – The city of Dallas raised the minimum wage it pays to its employees to $15.50 an hour in 2021 and in its August budget proposed hiking it to $18 in 2023. Annie Spilman, Texas’ state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, thinks the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Evictions Reaching Highest Levels in Years
Evictions in Dallas are at the highest levels in years. But rent relief funds in the county have run dry, meaning more people could lose their homes. NBC 5 got a firsthand look at what that looks like during a ride-along with a Dallas County constable as they enforce and monitor evictions.
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
What Happens to Beautiful Southfork Ranch from “Dallas” Now That It’s been Sold?
It's one of the most iconic homes in Texas. Southfork Ranch outside of Dallas, TX, was the setting for the hugely popular '80s television series "Dallas." But now folks are worried that the ranch could be in trouble after it's come into new ownership. I've never seen a single episode...
While housing inventory has increased, so have prices and interest rates
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After living in their current Frisco home for 12 years, Susan and Eric Cancemi are looking to move. "I would like to find a property that has some space, some acreage maybe and maybe a water feature or a lake on it," Eric said. In the last year of looking, there's been a lot of changes. Fed interest rate hikes: What to do if you're buying a home"I think people last year were really taking advantage of the market and buyers didn't have a choice if a house is turnkey ready and now with interest rates going up, buyers...
dmagazine.com
The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport
At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
papercitymag.com
With New Local Ownership, the Historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek Prepares for a Beautiful Future
Vipin Nambiar of HN Capital Partners, is the new owner of Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, photographed by Jonathan Zizzo. In Vipin Nambiar’s influential world of hotel and restaurant investments, beautiful design isn’t frivolous — it’s powerful. So, when the photogenic and storied Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek recently came up for sale, Nambiar jumped. In late September, his Dallas-based company, HN Capital Partners, announced it had acquired the iconic hotel and restaurant from New World Hospitality, the Hong Kong investment entity owned by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. Rosewood converted the historic 1925 property from a former private home into a hotel in the early ’80s, and will continue to operate the Mansion.
dmagazine.com
Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room
Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
Magnolia Realty to open 2 more North Texas offices
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Magnolia Realty, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines who are best known for their home design and renovation program “Fixer Upper,” has announced two grand openings in Dallas-Fort Worth. These mark Magnolia...
DeSoto votes to hold banks accountable for equitable lending to minority borrowers
DESOTO, Texas — The DeSoto City Council voted unanimously to adopt a "responsible banking ordinance" at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The ordinance amends the city's "General Provisions" chapter of its Code of Ordinance, to include specific requirements for banks that wish to do business with the City of DeSoto.
