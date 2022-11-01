ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Waymo Autonomous Vehicles Arrive at PHX - Phoenix Sky Harbor is on-track to be the first airport in world to offer Waymo rider-only autonomous vehicle service

Phoenix, Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmNsO_0iuWsl8m00

​Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America's Friendliest Airport®, sets a global milestone to becoming the first airport in the world to offer travelers the ability to take a Waymo autonomous vehicle as a means of transportation to and from the airport. Starting today, Waymo is offering Trusted Tester participants the ability to take autonomous rides to and from downtown Phoenix and the Airport with an autonomous specialist in the vehicle.

“Phoenix leads the nation in demonstrating autonomous vehicle technology, science, and safety," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “The future of travel is here, and Waymo One service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport marks our city's commitment to innovation and technological advancements that will impact the world."

Trusted Testers will be able to catch a ride 24 hours seven days a week in Waymo's fully electric Jaguar I-PACE equipped with the fifth generation Waymo Driver. Current trips are offered with an autonomous specialist in the driver's seat. In the future, the specialist will be removed from the vehicle and the ability to hail rides will begin to open to the general public.

Pickups and drop-offs occur at the 44 th Street PHX Sky Train® Station where travelers can hop on the free PHX Sky Train® direct to the terminals. Trains arrive and depart every few minutes.

This new service comes two years after Waymo opened its fully autonomous commercial ride hail service, Waymo One, to the public in the East Valley of Phoenix; and builds on the company's partnership with the City of Phoenix, which includes providing rides to Trusted Testers in Downtown Phoenix since May.

America's Friendliest Airport® is no stranger at being the first to offer travelers new services. This Spring, Phoenix Sky Harbor became the first airport in the country to offer travelers the ability to show their mobile ID on their phones at the security checkpoints using the Apple Wallet.

​To learn more about Phoenix Sky Harbor's amenities and services and to keep up to date on the latest news, visit skyharbor.com.

