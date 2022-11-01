Cherokee County (GA) to Consider $6.2M Contract for New Fire Station

Read full article on original website
Related
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road. The authorities have not disclosed the identities or the number of people involved in the accident.
accesswdun.com
Traffic shift on Spout Springs Road in Hall County
The final construction phase to complete the concrete medians on Spout Springs Road in Hall County will include a traffic shift starting on Friday. The lanes on Spout Springs Road will shift to the outside lanes Friday morning at 9 a.m., according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. This will enable both eastbound and westbound lanes to travel the permanent configuration from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle.
2 men threaten to sue over Cartersville school district's construction allegedly damaging rivers, streams
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people are threatening to sue a Georgia school district for $2 million over a primary school being built right next to their land. It's allegedly causing harm to their rivers and streams -- the environment of an endangered fish. Donovan Shook said he's proud of...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in single-vehicle crash near Chestnut Mountain
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday evening near Chestnut Mountain. According to Derreck Booth, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Siegfried Otto Stritzl, 78, was killed in the accident on Ellison Farm Road. Stritzl was reportedly driving northeast on Ellison Farm Road in...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
RangeWater breaks ground on 488-residence community in Lawrenceville
RangeWater Real Estate officially broke ground on its 50-acre community of 488 single-family and apartment homes in Lawrenceville. The $140 million development includes The Mabry by Storia, a 156 single-family home community, and The Margot, which will offer 332 apartments. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 2 at 2274 Azalea...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Hwy 78 E shut down at Sardis Church Road due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 3, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a 3-vehicle crash on Highway 78 at Sardis Church Road. WCFR Chief Craig League said injuries are reported. Highway 78 eastbound is shut down. League said traffic on Highway 78 Eastbound is being detoured at...
Speed cameras installed in Bartow County to decrease speeding in school zone
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and the County’s Board of Education Police Department just launched a new speed detection camera system. The cameras were live for the first time Wednesday morning, during school hours, in the school zone area of Adairsville Middle and High schools.
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
buckhead.com
Local couple buys 12-acre lot on West Paces Ferry for nearly $9 million
Local couple Wes and Christy Rogers have recently purchased multiple parcels in the heart of Buckhead totaling approximately 12 acres with a plan to build a large estate home for themselves. The expansive piece of land occupies a prominent location that spans from West Paces Ferry Road all the way through to Northside Drive, just a few blocks East of Pace Academy.
buckhead.com
14-Acre Loudermilk Estate in Buckhead Hitting The Market Soon
It is an iconic home at the corner of Davis Drive and Northside Drive. From this vantage point passing motorists catch a glimpse of “Round Hill”, home of the late Charlie Loudermilk. A front lawn longer than an NFL field is lined by an avenue of trees on either side, framing a stately limestone facade and a life-size statue of a Buck. Like the man for whom this sprawling estate was built, it is larger than life.
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
‘Code Red’ town hall held to find solutions to violence inside Gwinnett County schools
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Everyone from the superintendent to the police chief to the district attorney made tackled questions about what’s leading to some of most violent incidents at schools recently. Some believe discipline is at the root of the issue, but the superintendent says there aren’t easy...
16-Year-Old Died In A Car Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
Officials responded to a car crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Mullinax road. According to the authorities, a 17-year-old was riding an SUV when it approached a curve and hit a curb. The driver over-corrected and lost control of his vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him. Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
fox5atlanta.com
I-285 lanes shut down after crash involving police officer
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight accident involving a DeKalb County police officer has shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 285. Investigators say shortly before 1 a.m., officers were responding to a single vehicle accident on I-285 at Covington Highway. While investigating the accident, officials say another vehicle heading southbound...
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
appenmedia.com
Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans
ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
16-year-old killed in crash near Forsyth County high school
A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two men threatening to sue Cartersville school district for $2 million for killing endangered fish
After their attorney sent a letter to the city school district in August, they did clean it up. But the men said they are killing an endangered 2-inch fish species.
Comments / 0