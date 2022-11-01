ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Packers win

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Bills head coach Sean McDermott was happy his team won against the Packers, 27-17, in Week 8.

In particular, McDermott said it’s huge to win at home.

But in a very coach-like way, McDermott made sure things were kept in focus. While breaking things down post game in the Bills locker room, McDermott said some things against the Packers that happened “weren’t normal for us.”

Check out McDermott full address in the locker room below:

