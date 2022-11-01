Read full article on original website
Experts: Idaho not headed for recession
An updated economic forecast suggests Idaho will see a modest slowdown in employment growth next year, but won’t dip into a recession regardless of what happens nationally. The state Division of Financial Management released the updated forecast this week. It’s based on the latest national forecast from IHS Markit, a London-based firm that provides global economic projections.
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in the rural Barron County town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Tuesday, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town’s political debate over a local couple’s dream of opening a winery.
Document helps residents navigate S.C. Cottage Food Law revisions
Revisions have been made to South Carolina’s Cottage Food Law and Clemson Extension has a new document to help South Carolina residents navigate these changes. The South Carolina Home-Based Food Production Law, or Cottage Food Law, is the law governing food items produced and sold from homes in the state. The law was amended in May 2022 and personnel from several state agencies collaborated to produce a document to guide residents through these changes. The South Carolina Home-based Food Production Law Guidance Document is free and available at https://bit.ly/SC_CottageFoodLawGuide.
CDC: 1 in 8 deaths among Nebraskans ages 20-64 related to alcohol
OMAHA — About one in eight deaths of Nebraskans ages 20 to 64 in recent years can be attributed to alcohol use, according to a study published last week. The study, from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, looked at wide-ranging deaths that could be linked to drinking, such as motor vehicle wrecks, suicides, falls and cancer.
PHOTOS: First day of Renew Our Rivers
Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) held their annual Renew Our Rivers event on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. Volunteers helped cleanup certain locations around Lake Martin from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Originally published on alexcityoutlook.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia man sentenced for violations during Nebraska hunting trip
A Georgia hunter has been sentenced to two years of probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday that Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, traveled to the North Platte area in fall 2020 along with two other people from Georgia to hunt with Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours.
Gov. Stitt to declare State of Emergency following deadly storms
IDABEL, Okla. - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says he's heartbroken after seeing the tornado damage in the Idabel area Saturday morning. He says he's declaring a State of Emergency in affected counties to ensure these communities have support and resources from the state. McCurtain County EMS Director Cody McDaniel confirmed...
Second physician assistant program opens in Montana
Carroll College in Helena announced plans for a new graduate-level physician assistant program on Thursday. Once it begins in Fall 2025, it will be the second program of its kind in Montana. The 27-month program will include 12 months of clinical student training on the way towards a Master of...
Back in the day, Nov. 4, 1986: Kay Orr defeats Helen Boosalis in Nebraska governor's race
Thirty-six years ago today, Nebraska provided a national first when two women candidates competed in the governor's race: Republican Kay Orr, 47, and Democrat Helen Boosalis, 67. Orr won, becoming the first elected woman Republican governor in the country. As the first women nominated as candidates for governor in Nebraska,...
Election workers still can't pre-canvass to speed up vote count, despite bipartisan support
Pennsylvania has made a few changes to speed up counting mail-in ballots in Tuesday’s election, but county election workers will still have to wait until 7 a.m. on Election Day to start processing those ballots. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman is warning it could take “several days” to...
Inflation, abortion hang over contentious mid-term election
The worst inflation in four decades and a court ruling that undid the constitutional right to abortion hover over an unusual mid-term election with control of Congress and the levers of state government at stake. Voters will choose a new governor, a new U.S. senator, members of the U.S. House...
Letter: I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General
I support Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General. I practiced law with Tom, long ago, and know him to be a tough, insightful, dedicated, principled advocate for his client. Please join me in voting for Tom as Idaho’s advocate. Tom will give the Legislature and the Executive Branch honest, competent legal advice, not the advice they demand to justify ill-advised legislation.
Nebraska State Board of Education restriction on public comment irks critics
No public comment was allowed at Friday’s Nebraska State Board of Education meeting, a decision the board president said was routine and not unprecedented. But the move upset board critics who suspected politics were at play so close to Tuesday’s election. Board President Patsy Koch Johns said that...
Candidate Q&A: Attorney general
Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Family: My wife Lindsey and I have two sons, Simon and Henry. Prior Elected Office: Wisconsin attorney general, 2019–present. Other Public Service: Assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Maryland; law clerk to the Honorable...
Hoosiers electing candidates to 3 statewide offices Tuesday
In addition to the U.S. Senate contest, Hoosiers living in all 92 counties are voting Tuesday to elect candidates to lead three state-level offices, including key posts overseeing Indiana's elections and finances. What appears to be the most competitive race is for secretary of state. Republican Diego Morales and Democrat...
Voters face a slate of secondary statewide races in Tuesday's election
OKLAHOMA CITY — While the races for governor and state superintendent have grabbed attention, voters on Tuesday also will consider candidates seeking other statewide offices. Republican Matt Pinnell is seeking a second term as lieutenant governor and hopes to fend off Libertarian Chris Powell and Democrat Melinda L. Alizadeh-Fard.
Law enforcement group calls out Idaho Freedom Foundation, affiliates
BOISE — Now that the Idaho Freedom PAC has endorsed Ammon Bundy for governor, a law enforcement coalition is calling on any candidates endorsed by the campaign arm of the Idaho Freedom Foundation to disavow the endorsement, saying the group has shown it supports violent extremism and disrespect for the rule of law.
Underdog could shock the world in Indiana U.S. Senate contest
One of the most beloved films about Indiana tells the story of a high school team with few resources taking on and defeating a bigger, better-funded competitor that seemingly has everything going for it. "Hoosiers" loosely is based on the true story of the Milan Miracle that saw the boys'...
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
HARRISBURG — Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true in swing states like Pennsylvania, and this year’s 2022...
Democratic candidates share views, stories at Waterloo forum event
WATERLOO – Mike Franken said a small company he saw prosper and say no to acquisition while based in Stuttgart, Germany, is emblematic of the America he wants to see in the future. The former admiral in the U.S. Navy, the Democratic candidate on Tuesday’s election ballot for U.S....
