Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress.
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Washington Examiner
Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections
With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
NBC News
Analysis: At least 272 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 272 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.1.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, the Libertarian Party’s candidate, Marc Victor, ended his candidacy this morning and threw his support behind Republican Blake Masters. (Victor's name, however, will remain on the ballot, since it's too late to remove him.)
Who Will Win the Midterm Elections This November?
The race for control of the Senate remains tight, but Republicans appear likely to take back control of both chambers of Congress.
Split ticket voters could determine winner in state elections
This election season, some traditional one-party voters are leaning away from certain candidates and voting for the other side. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down more about split ticket voting and how these voters could be the difference this election.Nov. 1, 2022.
House races to watch in the 2022 midterm elections
There are just 5 days left until Election Day, with control of both houses of Congress at stake. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe takes a look at some races for the House of Representatives that could signal how the balance of power could shift.
How the economy is impacting voters ahead of midterm elections
NBC News business and data reporter Brian Cheung breaks down why the economy is top of mind for voters across the country and how some economic issues are impacting voters in key battleground states. Nov. 3, 2022.
Democrats, Wake Up: Black Voters Aren't Engaged in the Midterm Elections | Opinion
Experts are ringing the alarm bells that Democrats could lose suburban voters, rural whites, and blue-collar workers in next month's midterms. But they're missing out on one of the Democrats' biggest problems: Black voters are not interested in the 2022 elections. How do I know this? Well, I have unique...
House Republicans gear up for leadership elections shortly after Election Day
House Republicans are angling to hold their leadership elections the Tuesday or Wednesday after Election Day, two leadership sources confirmed to the Washington Examiner.
iheart.com
Midweek Midterm Election Update – November 2nd, 2022
Bottom Line: Since the advent of the current two-party system (40 midterm elections) we've averaged the President's party losing 4 Senate seats and 30 seats in the House in midterm election cycles. If that were to happen this cycle, Republicans would retake control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans need only flip one Senate seat and 5 seats in the House to gain complete control of Congress entering next year. History is solidly on the side of Republicans reclaiming control of at least the House going into this cycle.
Big names campaign for midterm candidates as races tighten before Election Day
President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Tuesday to give Democratic candidates in the midterms a boost ahead of Election Day. Former President Donald Trump will start his tour of swing states to help Republicans tomorrow. CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa reports from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, where he talked to voters about what issues are important to them.
GOP appears to gain momentum in final stretch before Election Day
The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling shows Republicans are estimated to gain an even bigger majority in the House than what was anticipated only weeks ago. But Democrats are hoping former President Barack Obama's midterm campaign tour may give them a last-minute boost. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett discussed.
Levi’s, Mother, Citizens Get Out the Vote Ahead of Midterm Elections
Denim brands rolled out social media campaigns urging young people to vote early in the U.S. midterm elections. Levi’s teamed up with long-term collaborator Hailey Bieber and a group of actors, activists, athletes and models to encourage voters to “exercise their democratic right and be the voice that becomes a vote.” Model Natalia Bryant, skateboarder and actor Nico Hiraga, model and climate activist Quannah Chasinghorse, and actor and founder of ASL Elements Jeremy Lee Stone joined Bieber in a video to share the motivations driving them to the polls.
