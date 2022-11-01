ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections

With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.1.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, the Libertarian Party’s candidate, Marc Victor, ended his candidacy this morning and threw his support behind Republican Blake Masters. (Victor's name, however, will remain on the ballot, since it's too late to remove him.)
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Split ticket voters could determine winner in state elections

This election season, some traditional one-party voters are leaning away from certain candidates and voting for the other side. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down more about split ticket voting and how these voters could be the difference this election.Nov. 1, 2022.
CBS News

House races to watch in the 2022 midterm elections

There are just 5 days left until Election Day, with control of both houses of Congress at stake. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe takes a look at some races for the House of Representatives that could signal how the balance of power could shift.
iheart.com

Midweek Midterm Election Update – November 2nd, 2022

Bottom Line: Since the advent of the current two-party system (40 midterm elections) we've averaged the President's party losing 4 Senate seats and 30 seats in the House in midterm election cycles. If that were to happen this cycle, Republicans would retake control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans need only flip one Senate seat and 5 seats in the House to gain complete control of Congress entering next year. History is solidly on the side of Republicans reclaiming control of at least the House going into this cycle.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Big names campaign for midterm candidates as races tighten before Election Day

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Tuesday to give Democratic candidates in the midterms a boost ahead of Election Day. Former President Donald Trump will start his tour of swing states to help Republicans tomorrow. CBS News Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa reports from Langhorne, Pennsylvania, where he talked to voters about what issues are important to them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

GOP appears to gain momentum in final stretch before Election Day

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker polling shows Republicans are estimated to gain an even bigger majority in the House than what was anticipated only weeks ago. But Democrats are hoping former President Barack Obama's midterm campaign tour may give them a last-minute boost. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett discussed.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s, Mother, Citizens Get Out the Vote Ahead of Midterm Elections

Denim brands rolled out social media campaigns urging young people to vote early in the U.S. midterm elections. Levi’s teamed up with long-term collaborator Hailey Bieber and a group of actors, activists, athletes and models to encourage voters to “exercise their democratic right and be the voice that becomes a vote.” Model Natalia Bryant, skateboarder and actor Nico Hiraga, model and climate activist Quannah Chasinghorse, and actor and founder of ASL Elements Jeremy Lee Stone joined Bieber in a video to share the motivations driving them to the polls.

