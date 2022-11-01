Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Columbus. Meet Chirp!. Chirp was found in the woods behind Paws and was named for the chirping noises she makes along with traditional meows. Chirp is a young friendly cat who would be great with a variety of families. If Chirp sparks an interest, come by Paws and meet your new best friend. You can also go their website and see other available cats, dogs, and small animals.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO