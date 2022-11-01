Read full article on original website
Golfers teed up at Bull Creek Golf Course for a charity event Thursday morning
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Community members gathered at Bull Creek Golf Course on Thursday morning hoping to score a hole in one against homelessness. SafeHouse Ministries held their third annual golf tournament to raise money for the nonprofit organization. The Executive Director of SafeHouse Ministries, Neil Richardson, told WRBL...
Mulberry Creek Elementary teacher wins One Class At A Time
Cataula, GA. (WRBL) – A veteran teacher with a heart of gold is our One Class At A Time winner. Lauren Wright is a 2nd grade teacher at Mulberry Creek Elementary school in Cataula, Georgia. Her kind spirit and positive attitude are what students, colleagues and parents love the most about her. A veteran teacher, Wright is in her 11th year of teaching and continues to build positive and lasting relationships with her students.
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award Winner Derrell Anthony
This week’s Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Award winner is Derrell Anthony. A third grade teacher from Stewart County Elementary School, Anthony is a graduate of Troy University. Elated with the award, Anthony is proud to work with his students and close any gaps in their education. Anthony was...
Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week: Meet Chirp!
Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Columbus. Meet Chirp!. Chirp was found in the woods behind Paws and was named for the chirping noises she makes along with traditional meows. Chirp is a young friendly cat who would be great with a variety of families. If Chirp sparks an interest, come by Paws and meet your new best friend. You can also go their website and see other available cats, dogs, and small animals.
