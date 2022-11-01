Read full article on original website
$5.2 million grant will help Commerce Department address youth homelessness in WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Commerce's Office of Homeless Youth (OHY), will benefit from $5.2 million in grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). "This HUD investment in Washington is a tremendous support for our efforts to help the thousands of young people who are...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
Washington hospitals see surge in patients seeking mental health care, counseling
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Many hospitals in Washington state that are understaffed and overwhelmed are scrambling to help connect people with mental health services quickly. But, officials said, it could be weeks before some see a therapist or psychiatrist as local hospitals for adults and children are seeing a surge in demand for counseling and other care.
'We know this is a crisis.' Inslee pitches homeless reforms for next Legislature
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gave a high-level preview of what he will push for during next year’s legislative session to combat homelessness in Washington state from Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. “We know this is a crisis in the state of Washington,” Inslee said at...
WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal...
Threatening election workers now a felony in WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- A new Washington state law that went into effect in June makes it a felony to threaten election workers online. State Senator David Frockt (D), introduced legislation in both 2020 and 2021, that would have made it a felony to threaten election workers in person or online. Frockt's...
Why does Washington state reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
By Zachariah Bryan InvestigateWest Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they flag the ballot for extra scrutiny, then toss...
Finnish delegation tours Washington with Commissioner Franz
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz led a Finnish delegation, including Finland’s US Ambassador Mikko Hautala, through a tour of Department of Natural Resources land across the state. The tour was meant to be an opportunity to strategize possible collaborations between Washington state and Finland regarding sustainable forestry, according to a press release from the DNR.
State sues to block Albertsons cash-out with merger pending
AG Bob Ferguson aims to stop grocer’s $4 billion shareholder payout as anti-trust regulators consider Kroger merger; Sens. Murray and Cantwell also express opposition. In Washington state, Albertsons owns Safeway and Haggen, while Kroger owns QFC and Fred Meyer. Albertsons and Kroger account for the vast majority of grocery stores in Washington, with 216 Safeway and Albertsons stores in the state and 114 Kroger-owned Fred Meyer and QFC stores. Reports indicate that more than half of households in the Seattle metro area alone most frequently shop at a store owned by one of the companies.
AG Ferguson Suing Albertsons Over Dividend
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit to block Albertsons from giving a four-billion dollar payout to shareholders before a proposed merger with Kroger. Ferguson says the so-called special dividend payment risks severely undercutting Albertsons ability to compete during the time when the sale would be reviewed. Albertsons would have to borrow one-and-a-half billion dollars to make the payment. Ferguson is asking the court for a temporary restraining order to stop the dividend which is planned for November 7th.
Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
Catholic Bishops of WA call for common good on lower Snake River
SEATTLE, Wash.- The Washington State Catholic Conference, comprised of the 5 Bishops of Washington, released a statement calling for a holistic plan to care for creation and the common good in the lower Snake River region. Archbishop Paul D. Etienne read the statement on October, 30, at the International Indigenous...
Billions in federal funds sought for Columbia River bridge replacement mega project
(The Center Square) – The pursuit of federal funding continues for a planned multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the aging Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the current span is to be replaced...
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
Gov. Inslee pushes for cleanup of more homeless camps, tiny home construction
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee was in Seattle Wednesday to give a preview of what he will push for in the fight against homelessness during the upcoming legislative session. Part of the governor’s plan includes speeding up housing construction by improving the permitting process. According to the governor's...
Abortion billboards going up around Washington state
Billboards that support people seeking an abortion will start appearing on both sides of the Cascade Mountains in Washington state. "There are a lot of anti-abortion access and abortion rights billboards, and you don’t really see the side that is about health care," said Kia Guarino, executive director of Pro-Choice Washington, one of the reproductive rights organizations involved in the billboard campaign.
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
‘It’s time to change the narrative’: Washington Sheriffs call out state legislators ahead of midterm election
Sheriffs say because of sweeping police reform bills their jobs have become harder and has put public safety at risk.
Emergency statewide COVID orders end, hospitals still face staff shortages
SPOKANE, Wash. - The end of Washington's state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn't mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential "triple-demic" as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are...
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
