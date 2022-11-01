Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-Erdogan, Putin agreed to send Russian grains to poor African countries for free
ISTANBUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he had agreed with counterpart Vladimir Putin that Russian grains sent under the Black Sea export deal should go to poor African countries for free. "In my phone call with Vladimir Putin, he said 'Let's send this...
Sales of Brazil's new soy crop well below last year -consultancy
SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Forward sales of Brazilian soybeans are well below last year and the historical average as farmers hold on to crops in the hope of fetching better prices, according to an agribusiness consultancy on Friday. Safras & Mercado said in a statement that volumes of...
USTR, Mexico's economy minister discuss energy, corn exports
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed Mexico's energy sector and U.S. corn exports in a virtual meeting on Thursday with Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro, the USTR said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Argentine farmers stall soybean planting amid drought
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Soybean planting in Argentina's core farm belt region is far behind last year's pace due to a lack of rain, the Rosario grains exchange said in a report on Friday, a concern for farmers in the world's top exporter of soy oil and meal.
China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities
SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China will continue to open up and cooperate with all countries to share opportunities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Speaking via video, Xi said China would encourage more foreign investment and...
India allows sugar exports of 6 mln T in 2022/23
MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - India will allow the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, in line with market expectations, as the country's production is set to jump to a record high for the second straight year, the government said in on Saturday. The south Asian country...
UPDATE 1-Global palm oil output seen up by 2.9 mln tonnes in 2022/23-analyst Mielke
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Global palm oil output is seen increasing by 2.9 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said in a conference on Friday. Vegetable oil prices have been volatile this year and the volatility could happen again in 2024 if...
South Korea seeks 3-year grace period on U.S. EV tax incentive law
SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Korea is seeking a three-year grace period on the U.S. Inflation Act in order to enable Korean automakers to keep receiving electric vehicle (EV) incentives in the United States, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Friday. U.S. President Joe Biden sign into law in August...
Indonesia targets sugar self-sufficiency in 5 yrs, eyes ethanol production
JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will expand its sugar plantation area to try to become self-sufficient in the next five years and is eyeing development of renewable sugar-based ethanol afterwards, President Joko Widodo said on Friday. While inspecting a sugarcane plantation owned by ethanol producer Energy Agro Nusantara, controlled...
WRAPUP 1-Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine but Kyiv fears trap
KYIV, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine said Moscow will likely pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and also urged civilians to leave, perhaps signalling a retreat that would be a blow to Russia's war. There was silence from...
Argentina wheat production seen at 14 million tonnes -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Forecasts for Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/2023 season have been cut to 14 million tonnes, down from 15.2 million tonnes previously, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, due to late-season frosts. (Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Anthony Esposito) © Copyright...
UPDATE 3-China lockdowns overshadow palm oil outlook despite output slowdown
Malaysia benchmark seen at 4,500-3,500 rgt/T to March-Mistry. Palm oil output yield downtrend "alarming" -Mielke. (Adds comments on Indonesia's B40 plan) NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The global outlook for palm oil remains uncertain, with strict pandemic policies in major importer China weighing on demand, while high energy prices and a slowdown in output provide support, leading industry analysts said on Friday.
Brody Malone gets rare gold for US men at gymnastics worlds
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT
KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed occupation official in southern Ukraine said on Thursday Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, signalling a huge retreat that, if confirmed, would be a major turning point in the war. PAKISTAN-POLITICS/KHAN. Ousted Pakistan PM...
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect
* Chicago soybean futures gain 1.1%, up 4% this week * Wheat set for first weekly gain since early Oct on supply woes (Updates prices, adds comments, details) By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose more than 1% on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat was also higher and the market is set for its first weekly rise since early October on concerns over Black Sea supplies and excessive rains damaging the Australian crop. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $14.53-1/4 a bushel, as of 1304 GMT, and the market has gained 4% so far this week. Wheat climbed 1.6% on Friday to $8.53-3/4 a bushel, putting this week's rise at 3% after four weekly losses while corn was up 0.6% at $6.83-1/4, just above last Friday's close. The soybean market has been supported by expectations of strong demand from top importer China. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. soybean export sales in the week ended Oct. 27 totalled 830,200 tonnes, at the low end of a range of trade expectations. Corn export sales at 372,200 tonnes were in line with expectations. Traders were also digesting rising private crop estimates. Commodity brokerage StoneX late on Wednesday raised its estimate of the average U.S. corn yield to 174.5 bushels per acre (bpa), from 173.9 last month. Uncertainty about grain exports from the war-torn Black Sea region and adverse weather conditions in Australia supported wheat. "We are sticking with our belief that prices will not lastingly drop back to their pre-war levels in the short term. After all, this episode has illustrated that Russia views the deal as political leverage and could terminate it at any time in the event of any renewed escalation in the conflict with Ukraine," Commerzbank said in a note. Support came from flooding and excessive rains across key parts of Australia's wheat-growing areas which resulted in extensive damage to what was expected to be a record bin-busting high quality crop just a few weeks ago, exacerbating concerns over world food supplies. While Australia is still on track for a third year of bumper harvest, about half of the crop grown on its eastern grain belt - known for premium hard wheat - is likely to be reduced to animal feed, although the extent of the damage will be known after waters recede, traders, analysts and farmers said. In France, the European Union's largest grain producer, the warmest October in 40 years has accelerated crop development so much that it has left them fragile to sudden frosts later in the season, French crop institute Arvalis warned on Friday. Prices at 1304 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 853,75 13,25 1,58 CBOT corn 683,25 4,00 0,59 CBOT soy 1453,25 16,25 1,13 Paris wheat 342,75 2,00 0,59 Paris maize 346,00 -0,75 -0,22 Paris rapeseed 664,75 4,75 0,72 WTI crude oil 91,51 3,34 3,79 Euro/dlr 0,9792 0,00 0,42 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alison Williams)
3 Big Things Today, November 4, 2022
