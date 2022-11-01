Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
2024 Subaru Impreza Debut Set for L.A. Auto Show
The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show media is about two weeks away. For the most part, there hasn't been a lot of news leaking about planned debuts, though we know Ram has plans for the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, instead. That said, Subaru has dropped a teaser of the next Impreza.
Lucid to Introduce Less Expensive Air Pure EV
It's possible to spend a quarter-million dollars on a new Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, and even the “normal” Grand Touring trim starts at $154,000. Since almost nobody can afford an EV that costs five times the median income in this country, Lucid decided to come up with an “affordable” version of the Air. Called the Pure, the new entry-level trim starts at a still-expensive $87,400 before options, taxes, and destination. Lucid will introduce the car at an online event on November 15, prior to the Los Angeles auto show.
Rare Rides Icons: The Lincoln Mark Series Cars, Feeling Continental (Part XVIII)
Cadillac led the charge into new Seventies-ready personal luxury coupes with their ninth-generation Eldorado in 1971. The following year, Ford followed suit with the Lincoln Continental Mark IV. Bigger and, in theory, better than its predecessor, it was also lesser in terms of Mark-specific sheet metal and quality interior amenities than the Mark III. The exterior of the new Mark IV was very similar to the Thunderbird since it shared a platform and the majority of its body panels. And those similarities continued right on into the interior.
Chevrolet Re-Opens 2023 Corvette Z06 Order Banks
Chevrolet has been using a "metered" approach for ordering the high-zoot Z06 trim of the 2023 Corvette. Meaning the order banks were opened and then temporarily closed. Now they're open again. Oh, and deliveries have begun. "We had previously shared with dealers and the public that we had accepted enough...
Volkswagen Group Pulls Twitter Advertising
Earlier this week, General Motors pulled its Twitter advertising. Now Volkswagen Auto Group is following suit. The company is recommending that its brands pause advertising on Twitter for the time being. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," Volkswagen Auto Group...
The Right Spec: Ford Bronco
This one’s sure to set the comments section ablaze. We’re going to tell you the right way to spec a new Bronco – and you’re probably not going to like it. First, let’s start with the smallest engine available *ducks to avoid busted u-joints and fake beadlock wheels hurled in our general direction*
Ford Says Electrified Raptor Won't Be Happening
Ford Performance has confirmed that the Raptor won’t be electrified, with its chief engineer explaining the reasons why in the most direct manner possible. The resulting automobile would be less fun to drive and too heavy to take onto certain terrains. Deep sand would be particularly objectionable, as hulking vehicles that aren’t using tank treads have a tendency to sink into loose surfaces.
Dodge Claims a Straight Six Will Fit in Next-Gen Charger
The Dodge Charger is going electric, but that doesn't it couldn't have an internal-combustion engine. That doesn't mean it will -- just that it's possible. Dodge brand chief Tim Kuniskis said the next-gen Charger could support an internal-combustion engine. "I've been very transparent that our next cars are built on...
Used Car of the Day: 2000 M5 Dinan S1
Today's UCOTD is a hopped-up Bimmer. The owner wants $37,500 for this car, which has 89K miles. He says he found an undisclosed vibration after buying it, but it's fixed now, and the car has to go because he's changed jobs and can no longer afford it. There's a long...
Used Car Of the Day: 1991 Nissan Sentra SE-R
Today's used car of the day is a Chris Tonn special. It's a 1991 Nissan Sentra SE-R. And it's affordable. That's the good news. The price is a low $3,500. The bad news is the body appears to need some paint work, and there is one rust spot. On the...
Kinda Sorta: New Car Market Shows Signs of Improvement
Despite ongoing dealer markups, rising interest rates, and evidence suggesting that new vehicles are suffering from a lapse in quality control, the automotive market is allegedly improving – at least in terms of sales volume. U.S. light-vehicle deliveries increased last month from the abysmal levels witnessed in October 2021. But the entire issue basically comes down to the industry managing to produce more cars than it had been.
