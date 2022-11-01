Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants' first trip to the playoffs since 2016 within grasp
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Schoen was able to walk around his new neighborhood in New Jersey in relative obscurity after being named the general manager of the New York Giants in January. The 43-year-old had been out of the spotlight as the Buffalo Bills assistant GM the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans visit Chiefs in latest showdown of AFC heavyweights
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. So it speaks volumes of the lasting...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle 'looming question' at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs showed overwhelming confidence in their group of rookie cornerbacks this week when they traded Rashad Fenton, one of their few veterans, to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick. The move left them with six cornerbacks on their depth...
USA TODAY Sports' Week 9 NFL picks: Will first-place Seahawks sweep Cardinals in desert
Seattle looks to remain atop NFC West by sweeping division rivals for first time since 2018.
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans' Derrick Henry says don't panic, 'my foot is fine'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans put him on the injury report with a foot issue. “My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. So, my foot...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: 76ers' Harden out a month with injured foot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain, a person with knowledge of the Philadelphia 76ers star's injury said Thursday. Harden was injured during the Sixers' loss at Washington on Wednesday, said the person who spoke to The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Packers and Lions meet with combined 9-game losing streak
DETROIT (AP) — The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are struggling. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
