Giants' first trip to the playoffs since 2016 within grasp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Schoen was able to walk around his new neighborhood in New Jersey in relative obscurity after being named the general manager of the New York Giants in January. The 43-year-old had been out of the spotlight as the Buffalo Bills assistant GM the...
NEW YORK STATE
Titans visit Chiefs in latest showdown of AFC heavyweights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes rarely says the wrong thing when he stands at the podium. He is poised and polished, in victory or defeat, and has carried himself in that professional manner since he joined the Kansas City Chiefs. So it speaks volumes of the lasting...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle 'looming question' at QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs showed overwhelming confidence in their group of rookie cornerbacks this week when they traded Rashad Fenton, one of their few veterans, to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick. The move left them with six cornerbacks on their depth...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Titans' Derrick Henry says don't panic, 'my foot is fine'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry dismissed worries about his feet Thursday after the Tennessee Titans put him on the injury report with a foot issue. “My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said. “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. So, my foot...
NASHVILLE, TN
AP source: 76ers' Harden out a month with injured foot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain, a person with knowledge of the Philadelphia 76ers star's injury said Thursday. Harden was injured during the Sixers' loss at Washington on Wednesday, said the person who spoke to The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

