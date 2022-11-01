Read full article on original website
Archaeologists found one of the most important places of Jesus' life.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The major breakthrough happened in biblical archaeology, which claimed one of the most important places of Jesus' life was discovered.
What is the rosary? Why a set of beads and prayers are central to Catholic faith
It’s one of the most famous moments in modern Catholicism: the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima. The Virgin Mary allegedly appeared to three Portuguese children in 1917, when much of the world was engulfed in World War I. Over a series of six appearances, Mary emphasized to these young shepherds that to bring peace, they should pray the rosary every day. Devotion to the rosary already had a centuries-old history, and the Marian apparition at Fatima only deepened it. So what is a rosary, and why is it so important to many Catholics? Centuries of meaning As an archivist and associate professor...
A Female Pope: History or Myth?
According to numerous chroniclers, Ioannes Anglicus, a woman, pretended to be Pope John VIII. Illustration of Pope Joan giving birth, used as the frontispiece of A Present for a Papist: Or, The History of the Life of Pope Joan(Unknown author, public domain/wikimedia commons)
Today’s Halloween traditions stem from the Celts, The Romans, and the Catholic Church.
Vintage Halloween(public use) In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1st as All-Saints Day. As with the timing of many ‘Christian’ holidays, November 1st was already celebrated by the Celts, who lived mostly in the area that is now Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France, as their New Year. Additionally, in eleventh century, the Pope made November 2nd All Souls’ Day, a day to honor the dead.
Hanukkah Blessings and Prayers to Honor the Festival of Lights
Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights. While not as overtly holy a Jewish holiday as Passover or Yom Kippur, Hanukkah has been embraced by the Western world as an often blue-and-white answer to the red and green of the gentile Christian winter holiday of Christmas—and Chanukah still holds a deep and profound meaning for many people of the Jewish faith that goes beyond secular celebrations.
