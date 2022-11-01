ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Kris Jenner's Surgery Has Her Worried About the Future in 'The Kardashians'

No one can escape their mortality or their aging body — even Kris Jenner. But in the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, she struggles with coming to terms with the way her body is changing and the measures she has to take to recover. In this case, it's a required hip replacement surgery. But Kris worries that she could have more health issues in the future.
In Touch Weekly

North West Playfully Corrects Mom Kim Kardashian for Saying They Baked Halloween Treats Together: ‘I Did’

No tricks, just treats! North West hilariously clapped back at her mom, Kim Kardashian, after she said they made their Halloween cupcakes together. “We made some Halloween cupcakes,” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard saying in a video she posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 18, which featured a tray of colorful, fake insect-adorned sweets.
realitytitbit.com

Chicago West 'coming for Kendall' as she steals the spotlight from North

Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe Kardashian and Kids at Kardashian-Jenner Family Halloween Party

No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Admits Blac Chyna Trial Was ‘Stressful’: ‘She’s Suing Us While Dream Is At My House’

On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians, sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian met up for lunch just days before their trial against Blac Chyna was set to begin. “The mother of my brother’s daughter is suing me, Kylie [Jenner], Kimberly and my mom for defamation and interference with a contract,” Khloe explained. “The trial starts next week. She is saying that the Rob & Chyna show didn’t get a second season because we interfered with it. Not because they weren’t in a relationship anymore…”
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian's 42nd Birthday Largely a Family Affair

Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday is all about the fam -- family memories, family videos, a family-filled party ... and even a close encounter with her ex, Kanye West. Kim capped off her big day Friday by throwing a low-key party at her office space in Calabasas -- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner and a few close friends all showed up to celebrate.
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian May Not Have Formally Named Her Infant Son Yet -- See His Cute Nickname

Khloe Kardashian might be keeping the details about her infant son private, but that doesn't mean he's not apart of her Halloween festivities. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old mother of two shared sweet videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, featuring her name, her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter, True's, name, and a little placard for her 2-month-old son reading, "Baby."
Distractify

The Kardashian-Jenner Zodiac Signs Are Eerily Accurate — Here’s Why

The Kardashian-Jenner family is made up of some of the world’s most powerful women. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are billionaires. Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are businesswomen. Kendall Jenner is one of 2022’s highest-paid supermodels. Kris Jenner is the momager who oversees it all. While reality...

