Read full article on original website
Related
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Kris Jenner's Surgery Has Her Worried About the Future in 'The Kardashians'
No one can escape their mortality or their aging body — even Kris Jenner. But in the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, she struggles with coming to terms with the way her body is changing and the measures she has to take to recover. In this case, it's a required hip replacement surgery. But Kris worries that she could have more health issues in the future.
Blink And You'll Miss It! Kim Kardashian Showed Off Her 'Real' Face For A Quick Second On The Latest Episode Of 'Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian may love to over-edit her pictures on social media, which often raises a lot of questions among her fans, but she also isn’t afraid of keeping it real from time to time either, as she has stepped out with very little (and sometimes no!) makeup on quite a few occasions too!
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Halloween 2022: See Photos of Their Costumes!
The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year...
Tristan Thompson ‘Wants to Be Part’ of His and Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Life: He’s a ‘Loving Dad’
Working on their new normal. After welcoming baby No. 2 earlier this year, Tristan Thompson is focused on helping Khloé Kardashian raise their children, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to...
Kardashian fans slam Khloe for designing ‘tone-deaf’ and ‘tacky’ handbag in new photo
KHLOE Kardashian has been slammed for designing a "tone-deaf" and "tacky" handbag. The Kardashians star, 38, showed off her new collaboration with designer Judith Leiber - a clutch shaped like a pot of gold. The gold pot features a large diamond dollar sign on the side and has gold coins...
North West Playfully Corrects Mom Kim Kardashian for Saying They Baked Halloween Treats Together: ‘I Did’
No tricks, just treats! North West hilariously clapped back at her mom, Kim Kardashian, after she said they made their Halloween cupcakes together. “We made some Halloween cupcakes,” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard saying in a video she posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 18, which featured a tray of colorful, fake insect-adorned sweets.
Kourtney Kardashian Embraces The 'No Pants' Trend In An Oversized Balenciaga T-Shirt While Stepping Out With Travis Barker
There is no shortage of drama in the Kardashian family. From Kim Kardashian’s dramatic transformation, to Khloe’s recent health scare. And, of course, Kylie Jenner posting shocking Instagram looks, and Kendall Jenner wowing on fashion week runways. The chilliest sister of them all? Probably Kourtney Kardashian. The oldest...
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Can’t Believe How Fast Penelope Disick Has Grown Up
Here's a look at Kourtney Kardashian's fans' reactions to the growth of Penelope Disick in the public eye over the years.
realitytitbit.com
Chicago West 'coming for Kendall' as she steals the spotlight from North
Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe Kardashian and Kids at Kardashian-Jenner Family Halloween Party
No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
Khloe Kardashian Admits Blac Chyna Trial Was ‘Stressful’: ‘She’s Suing Us While Dream Is At My House’
On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians, sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian met up for lunch just days before their trial against Blac Chyna was set to begin. “The mother of my brother’s daughter is suing me, Kylie [Jenner], Kimberly and my mom for defamation and interference with a contract,” Khloe explained. “The trial starts next week. She is saying that the Rob & Chyna show didn’t get a second season because we interfered with it. Not because they weren’t in a relationship anymore…”
Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Throwing Up After Drunken Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker
Watch: Kourtney THROWS UP at Wedding and Kim & Pete Back Together?. What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay down in Vegas. Kourtney Kardashian revealed all the drunken details about the night she and Travis Barker unofficially wed in Las Vegas, including how she barfed after the ceremony. "I did...
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Face Off Over Paying For True's Birthday
"I won't let that happen," the reality star said about allowing her ex-boyfriend to pay for their daughter's birthday on "The Kardashians."
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian's 42nd Birthday Largely a Family Affair
Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday is all about the fam -- family memories, family videos, a family-filled party ... and even a close encounter with her ex, Kanye West. Kim capped off her big day Friday by throwing a low-key party at her office space in Calabasas -- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner and a few close friends all showed up to celebrate.
Devin Booker proves he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever!
On Oct. 19, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a family photo with her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. While the post was intended to promote a new episode of The Kardashians, it quickly became proof that Devin and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner are stronger than ever. In the...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian May Not Have Formally Named Her Infant Son Yet -- See His Cute Nickname
Khloe Kardashian might be keeping the details about her infant son private, but that doesn't mean he's not apart of her Halloween festivities. Over the weekend, the 38-year-old mother of two shared sweet videos of a special Halloween gingerbread house that her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, sent to her, featuring her name, her and Tristan Thompson's 4-year-old daughter, True's, name, and a little placard for her 2-month-old son reading, "Baby."
The Kardashian-Jenner Zodiac Signs Are Eerily Accurate — Here’s Why
The Kardashian-Jenner family is made up of some of the world’s most powerful women. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are billionaires. Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are businesswomen. Kendall Jenner is one of 2022’s highest-paid supermodels. Kris Jenner is the momager who oversees it all. While reality...
Khloe Kardashian Gives 1st Look at Newborn Son Alongside Daughter True in Halloween Photos
Happy Halloween, baby boy! Khloé Kardashian shared a first look at her and Tristan Thompson‘s newborn son in a rare photo alongside their daughter, True, on Sunday, October 30. “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” the mother of two, 38, captioned the series of pictures. “Shhhhh...
Comments / 0