Providence, RI

ABC6.com

1-month-old kidnapped by relative in Boston, police say

MEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was accused of kidnapping a 1-month-old boy at the MBTA South Station in Boston. Transit police said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the infant was forcibly taken from his mother by the man, who was driving an older...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Trial for Providence officer accused of assaulting woman continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A suspended Providence police officer’s trial continues Thursday. Jeann Lugo, 35, is accused of assaulting his former political opponent at an abortion rights rally in June. While off-duty, Lugo allegedly punched Jennifer Rourke in the face. His attorney claims Rourke punched him first. In...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man hospitalized after shooting in Brockton

A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Brockton’s West Park Street. According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody at this...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man in custody for possible kidnapping, infant found safe

(WJAR) — Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority transit police said officials have found a vehicle allegedly involved in a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy out of South Station Wednesday night. Police said they were searching for a vehicle that fled from South Station on Wednesday with a 1-month-old infant....
MEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Man arrested in Boston kidnapping of one-month-old

MEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — MBTA Transit Police said a man sought in a kidnapping was arrested in Medford Wednesday night. Transit police said the man tried to kidnap a one-month-old boy just after 8 p.m. from the MBTA South Station in Boston. The man took off in his car...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Roof collapses during fire at vacant home in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A vacant home in New Bedford caught fire Wednesday night. The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at the multi-story home at the intersection for Frank and Hemlock streets. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Kruger told ABC 6 News that when firefighters arrived, they were...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash

(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Window Shot Out of Providence Police Cruiser by BB Gun

A marked Providence Police vehicle was shot at with a BB gun on Halloween night. It occurred as a female officer was sitting in the vehicle in an empty school parking lot. The shooting shattered the vehicle's rear windshield. About Incident. Shortly after 9 PM on Monday, the officer parked...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Bedford man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Dartmouth Police Department. According to Dartmouth police, Jose Manuel Santos Cordova, 46, was arrested after police executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, steroids and mushrooms. In addition to the drugs, they found an improperly stored firearm and $1800.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
SHREWSBURY, MA
rhodybeat.com

A place to ride

The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested after deadly DUI crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested after a deadly DUI crash in Providence early Monday morning. Providence police responded just before 2 a.m. to the two-car crash at the intersection of Broad Street and the service road in front of Crossroads Rhode Island. The driver of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man admits to having loaded guns, drugs during FBI investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man admitted to having loaded guns and drugs during an FBI Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 35-year-old Giancarlo Fermin pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute to a federal court judge. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said...
PROVIDENCE, RI

