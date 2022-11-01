Read full article on original website
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
1-month-old kidnapped by relative in Boston, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was accused of kidnapping a 1-month-old boy at the MBTA South Station in Boston. Transit police said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the infant was forcibly taken from his mother by the man, who was driving an older...
Trial for Providence officer accused of assaulting woman continues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A suspended Providence police officer’s trial continues Thursday. Jeann Lugo, 35, is accused of assaulting his former political opponent at an abortion rights rally in June. While off-duty, Lugo allegedly punched Jennifer Rourke in the face. His attorney claims Rourke punched him first. In...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Brockton
A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting on Brockton’s West Park Street. According to the Brockton Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time. No suspects are in custody at this...
Woman hit, killed by train in Providence
A 19-year-old woman was hit and killed by a commuter train in Providence Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Man accused of choking Providence police officer
Police said Cole Dirico, 21, of Connecticut, started a fight at a home on Pembroke Avenue Saturday after he wasn't allowed into a party.
Police investigating reported mail thefts in Seekonk
The thefts were reported in the north end of town, according to police.
Roof collapses during fire at vacant home in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A vacant home in New Bedford caught fire Wednesday night. The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at the multi-story home at the intersection for Frank and Hemlock streets. Deputy Fire Chief Scott Kruger told ABC 6 News that when firefighters arrived, they were...
Truck and motor scooter collide in Providence crash
(WJAR) — Providence police said two people were taken to the hospital after a truck struck a motor scooter on Monday night. Police said the truck struck the motor scooter at Chalkstone and Academy Ave in Providence. The motor scooter's driver, an adult, and the 14-year-old passenger were taken...
Window Shot Out of Providence Police Cruiser by BB Gun
A marked Providence Police vehicle was shot at with a BB gun on Halloween night. It occurred as a female officer was sitting in the vehicle in an empty school parking lot. The shooting shattered the vehicle's rear windshield. About Incident. Shortly after 9 PM on Monday, the officer parked...
New Bedford man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine
A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Dartmouth Police Department. According to Dartmouth police, Jose Manuel Santos Cordova, 46, was arrested after police executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, steroids and mushrooms. In addition to the drugs, they found an improperly stored firearm and $1800.
Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
Quincy family receives letter filled with racial slurs at apartment complex
A South Shore family is shaken after receiving a letter filled with racial slurs at their Quincy apartment complex Wednesday. The father told Boston 25 that he woke up to his daughter reading a letter that looked to be from property management company, Neponset Landing Apartments. “She only got to...
A place to ride
The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
Man arrested after deadly DUI crash in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested after a deadly DUI crash in Providence early Monday morning. Providence police responded just before 2 a.m. to the two-car crash at the intersection of Broad Street and the service road in front of Crossroads Rhode Island. The driver of the...
Man arrested on I-84 in Sturbridge for $200K worth of ketamine
A New York man was arrested in Sturbridge Sunday morning following a traffic stop that resulted in State Police finding more than 6.5 kilograms of ketamine.
Providence man admits to having loaded guns, drugs during FBI investigation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man admitted to having loaded guns and drugs during an FBI Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 35-year-old Giancarlo Fermin pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute to a federal court judge. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said...
Police searching for missing Fall River teen
Fall River police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old.
