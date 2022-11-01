Outside Courtroom 2 in Baltimore City District Court at 501 East Fayette Street, dozens of people—some holding clipboards and chatting with those nearby, others frozen with looks of confusion and exhaustion—waited for the doors to open and the 11:00 a.m. docket to begin. They were in court accused of failure to pay rent. This day in September 2022 was Baltimore Courtwatch’s first look at rent court.

