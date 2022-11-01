ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham MD

Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Where are we headed? Here are the region's top flight destinations

LINTHICUM, Md. — Where are you off to?. Nearly 30,000 flights were scheduled to leave Greater Washington's and Baltimore's major airports in October. Among the three airports -- Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport -- the most popular destinations last month were Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City, according to monthly data provided by Cirium, an aviation analytics company based in London with an office in Reston.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

MTA corridor study could see Light Rail expand into Towson via Loch Raven Boulevard, public comments due by Nov. 7 [VIDEO]

TOWSON, MD—Transportation officials are exploring options that could see the Light Rail expand into Towson via the Loch Raven Boulevard corridor. The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Maryland Transit Administration says its Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan identifies 30 transit corridors that together would create a strong transit network in Central Maryland.
TOWSON, MD
weaa.org

Safety Warning Issued At Johns Hopkins University

(Baltimore, MD) -- A safety warning is being issued for students and staff at Johns Hopkins University. The warning comes following an increase of violence in and around the school's Baltimore campus. The warning is cautioning students and staff to be more aware of their surroundings and use the university's...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new field in Essex area

ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new field in the Essex area next week. The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Fields at Renaissance Park. The groundbreaking ceremony will celebrate a...
ESSEX, MD
passengerterminaltoday.com

Baltimore/Washington International opens two ACDBE-certified restaurants

Baltimore/Washington International (BWI) Marshall Airport in Maryland has opened two Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) businesses in Concourse C and the Main Terminal – Rita’s Italian Ice and Brothers BBQ Pitstop. Making its airport debut, Rita’s Italian Ice concession marks its 547th store. The Italian Ice business’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore rent courts stack the deck in favor of landlords

Outside Courtroom 2 in Baltimore City District Court at 501 East Fayette Street, dozens of people—some holding clipboards and chatting with those nearby, others frozen with looks of confusion and exhaustion—waited for the doors to open and the 11:00 a.m. docket to begin. They were in court accused of failure to pay rent. This day in September 2022 was Baltimore Courtwatch’s first look at rent court.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebeat.com

The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.

In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

A Now Retired Visionary Art Museum Director, Rebecca Hoffberger sees a Future of Fresh, Intuitive Thinking

The best way to sample the depth of knowledge and spiritual height of Rebecca Hoffberger is to walk the hallways, climb the soaring spiral stairs, and immerse yourself in the exhibit areas of Baltimore’s quirky, unique, inspiring and nationally acclaimed American Visionary Art Museum. There you will find creative vision and revelations in countless works by mostly unknown, self-taught artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

New Vessel At Calvert Marine Museum

SOLOMONS, Md. –The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) welcomes the sailing yacht, Witchcraft, dockside under the Drum Point Lighthouse. This vessel comes as a generous gift to the Calvert Marine Museum Society (CMMS) by its most recent owner, Dave Butler of Pasadena, Maryland. “Witchcraft represents the beginning of an exciting...
PASADENA, MD
NBC Washington

Trio of $1M Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia

The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Jessica Haire aims to replace incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive

BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire is looking to unseat incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.WJZ caught up with Haire at an early voting site Tuesday.With Election Day right around the corner, Haire is spending as much time as she can meeting voters."I'm out here every day," Haire said. "We're moving around to all the different polling locations talking to voters, listening to their concerns, talking about ways that we can move forward together as a community."Haire has been a member of the Anne Arundel County Council since 2018, representing District 7.She's an engineer and an attorney who is looking to...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

