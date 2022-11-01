Read full article on original website
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
N.J. hospital built one of the largest medical construction projects in the U.S. It cost $714M.
It’s the largest building on campus. The Helena Theurer Pavilion — a nine-story, 530,000-square-foot tower costing $714 million — is the latest addition to Hackensack University Medical Center, hospital officials say. The pavilion — dubbed the first “smart surgical tower” in New Jersey — is set to open at the Hackensack facility in December.
San Diego, Miami, Puerto Rico and Honolulu? Why all this travel by school officials in Newark? | Editorial
During an 8-month period this year, the Newark school district sent staffers to conferences in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Orlando, Atlanta, Palm Springs, Puerto Rico and Honolulu, according to travel expenses approved by the school board and posted online. The board itself is also taking trips to nice, sunny locations....
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Shooting of 2 Newark cops is a bitter reminder of a thankless job (Opinion)
I’ve said it before. I’ve written about it often. Police officers now more than ever have arguably the most thankless career possible. I once penned a piece called "Please, son, don’t grow up to become a cop" that was first published in 2018 and some took it the wrong way from the headline.
Cornbread founder creating affordable housing development in New Jersey
Cornbread Founder and IHOP franchisee Adenah Bayoh is on a mission to create more affordable housing for her Newark, New Jersey community. She has partnered with community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter to apply for a 9% low income housing tax credit to build Southside View, a 40-unit property that will open at 654-668 South 11th St., in Newark's South Ward.
Abandoned railroad tracks in New Jersey to be converted to walking trail
RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – It’s a trail of two boroughs, a long-abandoned rail line that split Rutherford and East Rutherford is set to chug on into the future as the 1.2 mile-long, rails-to-trails Carlton Hill Greenway. “It gives 11 acres of space, of beautiful land, a walkway for people down here in Rutherford and East Rutherford […]
jcitytimes.com
This weekend, Jersey City is packed with special events and fun activities for everyone. The Friends of Liberty State Park will be holding their annual 5K run/walk, and the Miller Branch of the Jersey City Free Public Library will be celebrating its 100th anniversary with a special event. There’s also live music,comedy,theater, a nature walk, and more.
In Newark, a community grapples with ‘manmade, urban flooding’
Homeowners in the Ivy Hill section of Newark want neighboring Seton Hall University to address stormwater runoff they say is flooding their homes. From left are Latoya Battle-Brown, Ken Walters, Patrice Bowers, Libre Jones, LaVita Johnson and Clarence Terry. Residents in a West Ward neighborhood believe development at nearby Seton Hall, in affluent South Orange, is to blame. They want the school to help fix it. [ more › ]
NJ should reinstate fired workers who didn’t take the jab (Opinion)
Last week a New York Supreme Court judge ordered the city of New York to reinstate workers who were fired last year for not taking the COVID vaccine. Staten Island Supreme Court judge also ordered the fired workers to receive back pay. He cited the separation of powers clause in...
Jersey Proud: Food drive and hiring event held in Elizabeth
A food drive turned into a hiring event in Elizabeth.
Columbus woman injured in New York City taxi crash working to get home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio family is doing everything it can to try and get their loved one home. Miesha Wallace has been in a New York hospital since June when she was critically hurt after being hit by a taxi, one of six people injured in the crash. More than four months […]
Federal authorities bust catalytic converter theft ring with ties to New Jersey
A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring investigation ended with several arrests and raids by the FBI – including in New Jersey.
6-year-old girl, two adults shot in Newark, NJ
A day of violence in Newark was capped by the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and two adults Tuesday evening. Police officers gathered outside University Hospital in support of two officers shot earlier in the day rushed to help a screaming woman who got out of the back of a police vehicle holding the child, according to News 12 New Jersey.
Tires stolen from 2 cars on street in Jersey City mayor’s Heights neighborhood
All four tires were stolen from two cars parked on Ogden Avenue in Jersey City — the street where the mayor lives — overnight on Halloween, authorities said. The vehicle owners woke up Tuesday morning and reported to police at 8:15 a.m. that sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning their tires were stolen. The vehicles were parked on Ogden Avenue near South Street, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
paramuspost.com
Connecting the Dots to Paterson
In this fascinating talk, presented by native Patersonian, Freddie Kotek, the parallels of two early industrial cities, Paterson, NJ and Lodz, Poland are examined. Telling the story through the personal lens of his own family’s journey to America, Mr. Kotek brings to life the urgency of the need to flee Europe and the reason so many Jewish families from this part of Poland chose Paterson as their new home. Suggested donation of $5 includes a catered kosher lunch.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
Man shot and killed in Jersey City Tuesday
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Jersey City. Police reported that at around 9:00 pm, officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired in the area of Dales Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found Jovahn Horne with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:41 pm. At this time, police have not identified any suspects or made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.
