CNBC
$2 million ranges, deleted job posts: NYC's salary transparency law is off to a rocky start
Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
Mayor Eric Adams launches legal fellows program
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams launched a new program Wednesday to help New York City's workforce.Through the program, junior partners at major law firms will serve a one-year appointment in the legal department of city agencies that are stretched thin.Watch the mayor's announcement"The legal fellows will gain valuable experience in public policy and bring the experience and perspective to their work in the private sector and deepen the relationship between the city and a generation of lawyers that will be in the city for many years," Adams said.During the one year of service, the fellows will continue to be employed by and paid by their firms.
New pay transparency law takes effect tomorrow in NYC
New York City has approved a rule forcing firms to provide wage information to potential job searchers in an effort to encourage salary transparency. To assist level the playing field for job searchers so they may better negotiate their salaries and benefits, the salary transparency law was passed.
Judge Says Group Of Unvaccinated NYC Public Employees Can Return To Work, Get Back Pay
Judge Ralph J. Porzio ruled the city's public employee COVID vaccination mandate “arbitrary and capricious.” The city has appealed Porzio's decision.
Hochul, Zeldin trade claims that enthusiasm has shifted to their side
After Rep. Lee Zeldin crowed Wednesday that his Republican bid to topple Gov. Hochul has rattled local Democratic officials, the New York governor asserted that her campaign was surging through the finish line with six days until Election Day.
brickunderground.com
What Millennial renters want: Online rent payments, credit reporting, points, and Le Creuset cookware is nice too
Millennials are finding it much tougher to move from renter to homeowner than previous generations, especially in expensive New York City. But as the largest living generation in the U.S., their challenges are also driving change and having a transformative impact on how you rent. It makes sense that this...
Meet Cannabis NYC’s founding director
Mayor Eric Adams meets with Dasheeda Dawson, Founding Director of Cannabis NYC. Dawson is a global cannabis advocate and a best-selling author in the cannabis industry. [ more › ]
thefordhamram.com
Casinos Create Chaos: Watch Out, New York
Casinos have been a topic of heavy debate in the past few months after Governor Kathy Hochul began plans to allow for three casinos to be built in New York, with one being proposed in Times Square and another in Hudson Yards. While casinos provide jobs, revenue and tourism for the city, they are only worth it if they have the potential to succeed long-term and are built with careful consideration.
NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
Washington Examiner
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
Gotham Gazette
Arguments For and Against Questions 2-4 on the 2022 New York City Ballot, Racial Justice Proposals
As the ballots turn this fall, New York City voters will decide the fates of three proposed amendments to the City Charter intended to lay the groundwork for greater racial equity. Voters throughout the five boroughs are able to flip their ballots and vote "yes" or "no" on three separate...
Don’t do congestion pricing until the economy recovers from COVID, groups urge NYC
Hit the brakes on New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan to charge a toll to travel south of 60th street in Manhattan until the region has recovered economically from the coronavirus pandemic, said a letter sent to a board that will decide the plan’s future. That step...
Early Addition: James Dolan, who flooded local TV with ads about crime last year, is now spending big for Kathy Hochul
Because the Knicks owner contains multitudes, here are your early links: Owls are attacking people, key witness got COVID so the Trump trial is on hold, it's autumn in Roku City, and more. [ more › ]
NYPD adopts Amazon's crowd sourced surveillance app Ring Neighbors to monitor New Yorkers
The NYPD on Wednesday announced its plan to adopt Amazon’s Ring Neighbors app to surveil New Yorkers. The app uses the mega-corporation’s Ring doorbell camera to provide footage to police.
bkreader.com
Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Just Gave $11 Million to Brooklyn Public Charter Schools
Ascend Public Charter Schools — the biggest Brooklyn-based charter school network, with 16 total charter schools in the borough — has announced it has been gifted $11 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation by Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, comes after a...
NY1
State sues over fake condos sold to immigrant families
A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday. Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money...
NBC New York
COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends
New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Fraudulent Brooklyn Property Owner for Cheating Immigrant Families
New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, his ex-wife Xiao Rong Yang, and his companies TCJ Construction Inc. (TCJ Construction) and 345 Ovington LLC for taking advantage of at least 20 Chinese immigrants and their families by illegally selling them non-existent condominiums in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and collecting fraudulent monthly “mortgage” payments and building fees totaling more than $5 million. Wu never provided the purchasers with deeds to the condos they bought from his company and used their deposits and monthly payments for his own personal expenses, rather than holding the funds in segregated escrow accounts as required by law. In the lawsuit filed today, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) seeks to recover all the money stolen from the families and permanently ban Wu, Yang, and his companies from conducting real estate business in New York state.
stupiddope.com
How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC
In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
nystateofpolitics.com
Zeldin talks his potential budget plan if elected New York governor
Tax and spending cuts would be on the menu under a potential Lee Zeldin administration in Albany, the Republican nominee for governor on Wednesday said. Zeldin at a news conference in New York City at his campaign headquarters acknowledged a spending plan — the first Republican-written document to land on lawmakers' desks in Albany in more than a decade and a half if he wins — would likely be a difficult one for Democrats in the Legislature.
