New York City, NY

CNBC

$2 million ranges, deleted job posts: NYC's salary transparency law is off to a rocky start

Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams launches legal fellows program

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams launched a new program Wednesday to help New York City's workforce.Through the program, junior partners at major law firms will serve a one-year appointment in the legal department of city agencies that are stretched thin.Watch the mayor's announcement"The legal fellows will gain valuable experience in public policy and bring the experience and perspective to their work in the private sector and deepen the relationship between the city and a generation of lawyers that will be in the city for many years," Adams said.During the one year of service, the fellows will continue to be employed by and paid by their firms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefordhamram.com

Casinos Create Chaos: Watch Out, New York

Casinos have been a topic of heavy debate in the past few months after Governor Kathy Hochul began plans to allow for three casinos to be built in New York, with one being proposed in Times Square and another in Hudson Yards. While casinos provide jobs, revenue and tourism for the city, they are only worth it if they have the potential to succeed long-term and are built with careful consideration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

State sues over fake condos sold to immigrant families​

A Brooklyn developer is being sued for allegedly selling non-existent condominiums to at least 20 immigrant Chinese families, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday. Xi Hui “Steven” Wu is accused of stealing more than $5 million from his victims and using the money...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends

New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Fraudulent Brooklyn Property Owner for Cheating Immigrant Families

New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, his ex-wife Xiao Rong Yang, and his companies TCJ Construction Inc. (TCJ Construction) and 345 Ovington LLC for taking advantage of at least 20 Chinese immigrants and their families by illegally selling them non-existent condominiums in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and collecting fraudulent monthly “mortgage” payments and building fees totaling more than $5 million. Wu never provided the purchasers with deeds to the condos they bought from his company and used their deposits and monthly payments for his own personal expenses, rather than holding the funds in segregated escrow accounts as required by law. In the lawsuit filed today, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) seeks to recover all the money stolen from the families and permanently ban Wu, Yang, and his companies from conducting real estate business in New York state.
BROOKLYN, NY
stupiddope.com

How To Safely Find The Best Weed in NYC

In light of NYC’s current weed laws, it’s critical to know how to buy the best weed safely in NYC. In short, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these three very easy steps. How to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Zeldin talks his potential budget plan if elected New York governor

Tax and spending cuts would be on the menu under a potential Lee Zeldin administration in Albany, the Republican nominee for governor on Wednesday said. Zeldin at a news conference in New York City at his campaign headquarters acknowledged a spending plan — the first Republican-written document to land on lawmakers' desks in Albany in more than a decade and a half if he wins — would likely be a difficult one for Democrats in the Legislature.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

