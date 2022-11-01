ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Man Charged In Arson Case

FREEHOLD – A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Arrest made in 1 of 3 related shootings in Long Branch area, authorities say

An arrest has been made in one of the three apparently related shootings that took place on the same day in Long Branch and West Long Branch last month. Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch shot a man in the leg and forearm in the area of a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway in West Long Branch around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Shore News Network

Two Virginians charged for home invasion robbery in Monmouth County armed with AK-47

MARLBORO, NJ – Two Virginia residents were arrested and charged for an armed home invasion and robbery that took place in Marlboro on September 24th. Detectives with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office tied Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton and Lauren McNiel, 24, of Newport News for the attempted burglary. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said each suspect was charged with second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and second-degree Attempted Burglary. Knox is additionally charged with first-degree Attempted Robbery, second-degree Eluding Police, and three second-degree weapons offenses. On September 24th, police officers responded to a
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Suspect charged in West Long Branch shooting

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – Police have arrested a Long Branch man in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this month. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Donte Gibson, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder. According to police reports, at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers from the West Long Branch Police Department responded to a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway for a report of shots being fired. “It was later discovered that a shooting victim had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment. The victim sustained injuries to his
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in woman’s killing

Police were searching for a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman on Wednesday afternoon in Millville, authorities said. The woman, 35-year-old Ramy Garcia, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 400 block of North 4th Street at 4:24 p.m., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Garcia later died from her injuries.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

Three teens injured, one extricated in Egg Harbor crash

EGG HARBOR – A teenage passenger required extrication after a crash in Egg Harbor on Tuesday that sent two others to the hospital. Firefighters and police responded to Mill Road in the area Tremont Avenue for a single-vehicle crash at around 7:15 am. “A 2019 Audi A4, operated by a juvenile student (17 years of age) from Egg Harbor Township, was traveling west on Mill Road,” the Egg Harbor Police Department reported. “As the vehicle approached the intersection with Tremont Ave, a second vehicle proceeded into the intersection. The juvenile driver attempted an evasive maneuver and lost control of his
EGG HARBOR, WI
Jersey Shore Online

Shoplifting Ring Arrested At Jackson Premium Outlets

JACKSON – Authorities have arrested four people who were responsible for several acts of shoplifting across multiple states, as well as incidents at the Jackson Premium Outlets. The investigation was launched after professional shoplifting rings targeted the area. As a result, Jackson Police was on site daily. Authorities soon...
JACKSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

