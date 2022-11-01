Read full article on original website
Toms River Man Charged In Arson Case
FREEHOLD – A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four...
Arrest made in 1 of 3 related shootings in Long Branch area, authorities say
An arrest has been made in one of the three apparently related shootings that took place on the same day in Long Branch and West Long Branch last month. Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch shot a man in the leg and forearm in the area of a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway in West Long Branch around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 10, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Two Virginians charged for home invasion robbery in Monmouth County armed with AK-47
MARLBORO, NJ – Two Virginia residents were arrested and charged for an armed home invasion and robbery that took place in Marlboro on September 24th. Detectives with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office tied Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton and Lauren McNiel, 24, of Newport News for the attempted burglary. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said each suspect was charged with second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, second-degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and second-degree Attempted Burglary. Knox is additionally charged with first-degree Attempted Robbery, second-degree Eluding Police, and three second-degree weapons offenses. On September 24th, police officers responded to a
Suspect charged in West Long Branch shooting
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ – Police have arrested a Long Branch man in connection with a shooting that took place earlier this month. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Donte Gibson, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder. According to police reports, at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers from the West Long Branch Police Department responded to a convenience store on the 800 block of Broadway for a report of shots being fired. “It was later discovered that a shooting victim had been dropped off at a local hospital for treatment. The victim sustained injuries to his
Police search for suspect in Millville murder
A manhunt is underway for a murder suspect in South Jersey.
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in woman’s killing
Police were searching for a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman on Wednesday afternoon in Millville, authorities said. The woman, 35-year-old Ramy Garcia, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 400 block of North 4th Street at 4:24 p.m., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Garcia later died from her injuries.
Atlantic County Man Convicted Of Strangling 25-Year-Old Woman
A jury convicted Timothy Wright, 42, on Wednesday, Nov. 2 for first-degree murder. Wright was found guilty of strangulating 25-year-old Joyce Vanderhoff on Feb. 13, 2014, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Vanderhoff’s naked body was found on the side of Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township the following morning....
Motorist charged in head-on crash that killed other driver, cops say
One motorist is dead and another is charged with vehicular homicide after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police believe the surviving driver was intoxicated at the time, according to his criminal complaint. Patrick M. Dunn, 42, of Harrisonville, was driving a pickup truck westbound on Ellis Mill...
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist on Bustleton Avenue
Thiarles Dasilva, 31, of Las Vegas, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with Homicide by Vehicle and Accident by Death in the August 22 crash.
South Jersey Man Admits Stalking, Secretly Taping Murder Victim, Conspiring To Kill Others
A South Jersey man charged with a murder and conspiracy to commit murder pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Nov. 2, authorities said. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of Lindenwold, also admitted burglary and stalking in connection with the murder of Carolyn Byington, 26, of Plainsboro, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
5 Years Later, Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged for Allegedly Robbing Business of $700,000 Cash
Nearly five years to the day after the alleged crime, authorities say a man from Ocean County has been arrested and charged with robbing a check-cashing business that netted $700,000. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago says 41-year-old Travis A. Bryant of Jackson is facing first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and...
wrnjradio.com
Driver arrested for DWI after discarding cigarette on the ground in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Hudson county man is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after an officer observed him discard a cigarette on the ground in Byram Township, according to police. On October 26, an officer observed a man discard a cigarette on the ground...
Authorities: 2 Suffolk men arrested in federal bust of catalytic converter theft ring
Authorities say the operation brought in more than $500 million.
Homeless man shot, bicycle stolen in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Police say two suspects on a motorcycle pulled up to the 36-year-old victim, shot him twice and then stole his mountain bike.
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman in 2014
Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder. Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old...
Three teens injured, one extricated in Egg Harbor crash
EGG HARBOR – A teenage passenger required extrication after a crash in Egg Harbor on Tuesday that sent two others to the hospital. Firefighters and police responded to Mill Road in the area Tremont Avenue for a single-vehicle crash at around 7:15 am. “A 2019 Audi A4, operated by a juvenile student (17 years of age) from Egg Harbor Township, was traveling west on Mill Road,” the Egg Harbor Police Department reported. “As the vehicle approached the intersection with Tremont Ave, a second vehicle proceeded into the intersection. The juvenile driver attempted an evasive maneuver and lost control of his
Shoplifting Ring Arrested At Jackson Premium Outlets
JACKSON – Authorities have arrested four people who were responsible for several acts of shoplifting across multiple states, as well as incidents at the Jackson Premium Outlets. The investigation was launched after professional shoplifting rings targeted the area. As a result, Jackson Police was on site daily. Authorities soon...
Suspect Sought In Philly Hit-Run Of Mom, Daughter Crossing Street: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said crashed into a mother and daughter before fleeing the scene. At around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter were crossing the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in the city's Manayunk neighborhood, officials said. As the...
Mahwah Pizzeria 'Robber' Threatens To Shoot Employees, Flees Empty-Handed
A would-be robber fled a Mahwah pizzeria empty-handed after threatening to shoot the employees, authorities said. The white suspect was wearing a tan jacket when he entered Mahwah Pizza & Pasta on MacArthur Boulevard shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, Mayor Jim Wysocki said. He demanded money from the...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 30 Atlantic County (DEVELOPING)
A serious crash occurred on Route 30 in Atlantic County, according to developing reports. The crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 30 near Elmwood Road in Mullica Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There was an unconfirmed report of a fatality. All...
