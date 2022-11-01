Read full article on original website
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
AP News Summary at 2:32 p.m. EDT
Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts. The majority of candidates running this year for the state posts that oversee elections oppose the idea of hand counting ballots. The laborious and error-prone process has gained favor among Republicans who have been inundated with unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding voting machines. Notable exceptions are a handful of GOP secretary of state candidates running in some of the nation’s most politically competitive states, including Arizona and New Mexico. In an Associated Press survey of the 46 major party candidates for the office in the 24 states where it oversees voting, only one said he wanted it implemented statewide — the Republican candidate in Vermont.
Florida mismatch: Numbers reveal big DeSantis advantage over Crist in governor's race
Florida’s unusually lopsided governor’s race is barreling into the final week with the scales heavily weighted in favor of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has some big advantages over Democrat Charlie Crist. When it comes to fundraising and other key ingredients of a successful campaign, the race may...
Luke Bryan Critics Call to Boycott Country Star After Ron DeSantis Appearance
Critics of Luke Bryan now are calling to boycott the country music star and American Idol judge. They’re still upset that he invited a polarizing Florida governor to his concert this past weekend. Bryan said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked to come to the concert to help raise money...
This Epic 715-Mile Florida Road Trip Must Be On Your Fall Bucket List & It’s Pretty Cheap
"Snowbirds" are always traveling to Florida in the Fall, and now there is a different way to experience the Sunshine State from North to South. You can take a road trip from Jacksonville to the Keys, and research shows it's actually pretty cheap!. One study done by Vacation Renter found...
10 Cities Where Home Prices Have Skyrocketed the Most Over the Past 10 Years
Although the real estate market is finally cooling down, home prices around the country are still significantly higher than they were a decade ago. But some cities have seen higher rates of home price...
Luke Bryan stands by his decision to bring controversial Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage during concert
Country fan favorite Luke Bryan is defending his decision to bring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to one of his shows on Friday, despite the backlash he received on social media. Video of the Jacksonville concert shows Bryan telling his fans that they were going to “have some fun” and “raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida.” The money raised is in reference to the proceeds going towards the Florida Disaster Fund that is helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bryan then brought out the controversial Jax-born governor.
Statesville Record & Landmark
North Korea fires more missiles; Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator; Phillies take 2-1 lead | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. South Korea says North Korea has fired 23 missiles off its eastern and western coasts. The North Korean missile launches came as Pyongyang threatens to retaliate against ongoing South Korea-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.
Barack Obama visits Arizona ahead of midterms; Larry Fitzgerald joins Arizona Sports Hall of Fame; Sunset Crater after the Tunnel Fire
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Former President Barack Obama aims to boost Democratic turnout to avert the loss in Arizona's U.S. Senate and governor's races. Six pillars of Arizona sports, including former Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald, were inducted into the Arizona Sports...
Comments / 0