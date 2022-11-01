ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

AP News Summary at 2:32 p.m. EDT

Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts. The majority of candidates running this year for the state posts that oversee elections oppose the idea of hand counting ballots. The laborious and error-prone process has gained favor among Republicans who have been inundated with unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding voting machines. Notable exceptions are a handful of GOP secretary of state candidates running in some of the nation’s most politically competitive states, including Arizona and New Mexico. In an Associated Press survey of the 46 major party candidates for the office in the 24 states where it oversees voting, only one said he wanted it implemented statewide — the Republican candidate in Vermont.
ARIZONA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Luke Bryan stands by his decision to bring controversial Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on stage during concert

Country fan favorite Luke Bryan is defending his decision to bring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to one of his shows on Friday, despite the backlash he received on social media. Video of the Jacksonville concert shows Bryan telling his fans that they were going to “have some fun” and “raise some money tonight for the great state of Florida.” The money raised is in reference to the proceeds going towards the Florida Disaster Fund that is helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Bryan then brought out the controversial Jax-born governor.
FLORIDA STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

North Korea fires more missiles; Musk emerging as Twitter's chief moderator; Phillies take 2-1 lead | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. South Korea says North Korea has fired 23 missiles off its eastern and western coasts. The North Korean missile launches came as Pyongyang threatens to retaliate against ongoing South Korea-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.
GEORGIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Barack Obama visits Arizona ahead of midterms; Larry Fitzgerald joins Arizona Sports Hall of Fame; Sunset Crater after the Tunnel Fire

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Former President Barack Obama aims to boost Democratic turnout to avert the loss in Arizona's U.S. Senate and governor's races. Six pillars of Arizona sports, including former Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald, were inducted into the Arizona Sports...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy