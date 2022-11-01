Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Jackson County Schools to close Monday due to illness
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jackson County Public Schools (JCPS) announced that schools in the district will be closed on Monday due to an illness that impacted many students and staff this week. District officials said they’ve had trouble staffing classes because of the number of employees missing school....
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe schools welcome Superintendent Rob Jackson
The Buncombe County Board of Education’s Nov. 3 meeting was full of warm welcomes and heartfelt goodbyes as school leaders embraced newly appointed Buncombe County Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson and paid tribute to outgoing board members Cindy McMahon and Pat Bryant. Jackson’s selection had been announced in September, but...
NC school district closes Monday due to illnesses
Citing illness and staffing concerns, the schools are experiencing high absenteeism for both students and staff.
theonefeather.com
FOOTBALL: Braves beat Starmount in first round of playoffs
The Cherokee Braves (3-8), the 24th seed in the 1A state playoffs, traveled to the 8th seed, Starmount Rams (7-4), on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 and came away with a 28-21 victory. Chase Calhoun led Cherokee offensively with 20 carries for 197 yards and 3 TDs. The Braves played relatively mistake-free football with zero turnovers and only two penalties while Starmount had four turnovers and 15 penalties.
Bikerumor
Win a $10k Bike from Pisgah Project 2022 In Raffle That Supports National Forest
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The annual Pisgah Project Bike Raffle returns this year with another custom bike that looks even sweeter than past offerings. The project brings together bike makers to build a one-of-kind bicycle — and then auction it...
themaconcountynews.com
New health option coming to Macon Schools
Macon County Schools will soon be getting a School-Based Health Center (SBHC). With a potential start date of January 2023, the Telehealth program is still in the developmental stage, but moving steadily toward finalization. This specific telehealth plan was proposed to Macon County Public Health and to Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin, prior to applying for a grant. Approval was received from both to move forward. Once the grant was awarded, both Public Health and Dr. Baldwin were made aware of the receipt of the award and continued their support to move forward with implementation. The Community Health Grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Rural Health awarded a $150,000 Community Health Grant for the startup year.
WLOS.com
Firefighters battle early morning fire at store, apartment building near WCU
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters were called to a structure fire early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 in Cullowhee near Western Carolina University. First responders were called to the scene a little after 6 a.m., and officials said the fire destroyed the Old Moss General Store and damaged a nearby apartment building at the intersection of Central Drive and Old Cullowhee Road.
thebluebanner.net
A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop
According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
theonefeather.com
Taylor receives additional charge of ‘impaired driving’
(Note: Although contained in the official Criminal Complaint filed in Cherokee Tribal Court, the One Feather has redacted the name of the alleged victim.) Former Tribal Council Rep. Dennis ‘Bill’ Taylor appeared in his latest pre-trial hearing at Cherokee Court on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The...
Monroe County authorities trying to identify skull found in woods on Halloween
Monroe County authorities are trying to identify bones found on Halloween in woods. According to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones, someone found a skull in a heavily wooded area. He was not more specific about the location. A further search by numerous agencies led to the discovery of what may...
biltmorebeacon.com
Haywood County tree chosen for U.S. Capitol; see it at the Ag Center
A tree hailing from the high-elevation spruce-fir forests of Haywood County will soon be en route to Washington, D.C., to adorn the lawn of the U.S. Capitol for Christmas. This year was North Carolina’s turn to send the tree for the Capitol, but the exact location of the tree was kept a secret until Wednesday morning. The tree isn’t chosen from a Christmas tree farm, but instead comes from the wilds of the national forest.
WLOS.com
'They feel victimized twice:' Couple attacked by off-duty Hendersonville K-9 files lawsuit
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Hendersonville regarding an incident involving an off-duty K-9 in 2020. WARNING: Video contains some images that might be disturbing to some viewers:. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs Kevin and Mary O'Neill allege that Sergeant Robert Cantwell, who...
wpde.com
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County man sentenced for shooting after claiming self-defense
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for a shooting that killed an 18-year-old in 2018. Officials said Derrick Edwards pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter and was sentenced to 64 to 89 months in prison. According to...
accesswdun.com
GSP: Two victims die when van hit by truck in Towns County
The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
Son calls for Sheriff to resign as mother’s death remains unsolved
The son of an Athens woman found dead in Habersham County is calling on the Sheriff to resign. Jeffrey Bearden is the son of Debbie Collier, the 59 year-old Athens woman who went missing on September 10. Her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned in Habersham County. Her death remains an unsolved mystery.
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ taken from arrested Asheville teen
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County reports first flu death this season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County said the first flu-related death has occurred in the area for the 2022-23 flu season. Buncombe County Health and Human Services did not provide any details about the patient, but said they were “saddened to lose a community member to the flu.”
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in North Carolina.
