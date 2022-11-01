Macon County Schools will soon be getting a School-Based Health Center (SBHC). With a potential start date of January 2023, the Telehealth program is still in the developmental stage, but moving steadily toward finalization. This specific telehealth plan was proposed to Macon County Public Health and to Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin, prior to applying for a grant. Approval was received from both to move forward. Once the grant was awarded, both Public Health and Dr. Baldwin were made aware of the receipt of the award and continued their support to move forward with implementation. The Community Health Grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Rural Health awarded a $150,000 Community Health Grant for the startup year.

3 DAYS AGO