Cherokee, NC

FOX Carolina

Jackson County Schools to close Monday due to illness

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Jackson County Public Schools (JCPS) announced that schools in the district will be closed on Monday due to an illness that impacted many students and staff this week. District officials said they’ve had trouble staffing classes because of the number of employees missing school....
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe schools welcome Superintendent Rob Jackson

The Buncombe County Board of Education’s Nov. 3 meeting was full of warm welcomes and heartfelt goodbyes as school leaders embraced newly appointed Buncombe County Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson and paid tribute to outgoing board members Cindy McMahon and Pat Bryant. Jackson’s selection had been announced in September, but...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
theonefeather.com

FOOTBALL: Braves beat Starmount in first round of playoffs

The Cherokee Braves (3-8), the 24th seed in the 1A state playoffs, traveled to the 8th seed, Starmount Rams (7-4), on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4 and came away with a 28-21 victory. Chase Calhoun led Cherokee offensively with 20 carries for 197 yards and 3 TDs. The Braves played relatively mistake-free football with zero turnovers and only two penalties while Starmount had four turnovers and 15 penalties.
CHEROKEE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

New health option coming to Macon Schools

Macon County Schools will soon be getting a School-Based Health Center (SBHC). With a potential start date of January 2023, the Telehealth program is still in the developmental stage, but moving steadily toward finalization. This specific telehealth plan was proposed to Macon County Public Health and to Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin, prior to applying for a grant. Approval was received from both to move forward. Once the grant was awarded, both Public Health and Dr. Baldwin were made aware of the receipt of the award and continued their support to move forward with implementation. The Community Health Grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Rural Health awarded a $150,000 Community Health Grant for the startup year.
WLOS.com

Firefighters battle early morning fire at store, apartment building near WCU

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters were called to a structure fire early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 in Cullowhee near Western Carolina University. First responders were called to the scene a little after 6 a.m., and officials said the fire destroyed the Old Moss General Store and damaged a nearby apartment building at the intersection of Central Drive and Old Cullowhee Road.
CULLOWHEE, NC
thebluebanner.net

A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop

According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Taylor receives additional charge of ‘impaired driving’

(Note: Although contained in the official Criminal Complaint filed in Cherokee Tribal Court, the One Feather has redacted the name of the alleged victim.) Former Tribal Council Rep. Dennis ‘Bill’ Taylor appeared in his latest pre-trial hearing at Cherokee Court on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The...
CHEROKEE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Haywood County tree chosen for U.S. Capitol; see it at the Ag Center

A tree hailing from the high-elevation spruce-fir forests of Haywood County will soon be en route to Washington, D.C., to adorn the lawn of the U.S. Capitol for Christmas. This year was North Carolina’s turn to send the tree for the Capitol, but the exact location of the tree was kept a secret until Wednesday morning. The tree isn’t chosen from a Christmas tree farm, but instead comes from the wilds of the national forest.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
ASHEVILLE, NC
accesswdun.com

GSP: Two victims die when van hit by truck in Towns County

The driver and passenger of a 1998 GMC van died Friday morning when their vehicle was struck by a Mack truck pulling a trailer in Towns County. The van failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Crooked Creek Connector and Ga. 2 and entered the path of the 2001 Mack truck pulling an equipment trailer, said Sgt. B.D. Taylor of Georgia State Patrol Post 27 Blue Ridge.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Buncombe County reports first flu death this season

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County said the first flu-related death has occurred in the area for the 2022-23 flu season. Buncombe County Health and Human Services did not provide any details about the patient, but said they were “saddened to lose a community member to the flu.”
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

