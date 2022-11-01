Read full article on original website
Related
theonefeather.com
COMMENTARY: Is ignorance bliss?
It is probably a good time to revisit the many outcries by the One Feather and the community regarding the continued need for an organized office for the distribution of public information and at least an update of the Cherokee Code section dealing with public records. At one point, some...
avlwatchdog.org
Christians for Congress
The campaign for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional district offers two major-party candidates who openly and directly tie their political positions to their Christian faith. “My faith is what drives my ministry and what motivates me as a candidate for Congress,” Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, the Democratic candidate, said. “I pledge...
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ taken from arrested Asheville teen
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meets November 7, 2022
The next regular meeting of the Community Reparations Commission is scheduled for November 7, 2022. Please note that this is a change from the third Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The meeting will be held at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Banquet Hall at 87 Haywood Street at 6:00 p.m.
WYFF4.com
Buncombe County Sheriff faces challenger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Two candidates are in the running for Buncombe County Sheriff. Incumbent Democratic Sheriff Quentin Miller has been serving since 2018. He faces Republican challenger Trey McDonald. Miller formerly worked for the Asheville Police Department. When asked about his main focus, he said it's getting fentanyl...
theonefeather.com
Taylor receives additional charge of ‘impaired driving’
(Note: Although contained in the official Criminal Complaint filed in Cherokee Tribal Court, the One Feather has redacted the name of the alleged victim.) Former Tribal Council Rep. Dennis ‘Bill’ Taylor appeared in his latest pre-trial hearing at Cherokee Court on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1. The...
FOX Carolina
Deputies issue warning about phone scams in Pickens Co.
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam. Deputies say an unidentified individual is calling residents and telling them they’ve missed jury duty. The caller instructs them to pay a certain amount of money and if they do not pay an arrest warrant will be issued.
First Responder Friday: Hendersonville Emergency Communications Center
When you dial 911 in an emergency in Hendersonville, you'll be talking to a first responder.
FOX Carolina
Haywood county
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen men and women were arrested on drug charges after a four-day long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies seized the following following the investigation:. 63 grams of methamphetamine,. 112 grams of fentanyl.
themaconcountynews.com
Capital campaign underway to bring free medical clinic to Franklin
More than 50% of uninsured people are below 100% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) throughout the six western North Carolina counties, according to statistics gleaned by Vecinos, which has proposed the establishment of a Community Health Hub that provides uninsured, low-income community members a variety of human and health services. The goal is for the Hub to be completed in Franklin, on Hwy 441 at the former Smoky Mountains Systems Building, by spring 2024, and to include, besides a Vecinos free clinic, services for dental, counseling, and more.
tribpapers.com
Council Slow to Fund Housing Urgency
Asheville – With two referenda on Buncombe County ballots and early voting in full swing, here’s some food for thought. Voters are being asked if they support the county going $30 million into debt to buy up and conserve farmland and construct greenways, and going $40 million into debt in order to construct affordable housing.
FOX Carolina
Husband, wife sue NC police department after ‘brutal’ K-9 attack
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A husband and wife are suing the Hendersonville Police Department after they were attacked by one of its K-9 officers in 2020, according to a lawsuit. The lawsuit states that on Aug. 2, 2020, a Hendersonville officer allowed his K-9, a Belgian Malinois, to roam...
WLOS.com
Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
WLOS.com
4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
WLOS.com
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
wvlt.tv
Man wanted by multiple East Tenn. law enforcement agencies captured
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect wanted by their office as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office had been captured. Tommy Gregory led authorities on a car chase Friday afternoon and led them...
FOX Carolina
Major drug bust in Haywood County
Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Greenville Craft Beer Fest, Simsponville Holiday Fair, and Anderson Veterans Parade. Volunteers are serving sandwiches with a taste of local history. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Verdict expected in Uber driver murder trial. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
wpde.com
Asheville woman fights to get cat back after it's taken to shelter, adopted by new family
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville woman has spent the last few weeks fighting to get her missing cat back after it was found, taken to a shelter, and adopted by a new family. Chevelle Griffin last saw her 1.5-year-old cat, Sally, on October 18. “She is very loving,”...
wnctimes.com
Sylva Police Arrest Man Wanted, Now Faces Additional Charges
Sylva -- At around 12:30 Friday October 28, 2022, , Sylva Police were searching for Jake Michael Raeford,. wanted on several charges. Raeford of Cherokee was wanted for the following charges:. 1 Count - Felony Possession a Schedule I Controlled Substance. 1 Count - Felony Possession of Synthetic Cannabis. 1...
wpde.com
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
Comments / 0