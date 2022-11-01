Read full article on original website
More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
Accused Wife-Killer Granted Bond Reduction Ahead Of Capital Murder Trial
A district judge has lowered the bonds for a McAllen man who is scheduled to stand trial next month for the murder of his ex-wife. The McAllen Monitor reports the judge Wednesday granted a bond reduction of $725,000 for Richard Ford, who is now being held on bonds totaling almost $1.3 million. The 43-year-old Ford is accused of killing 37-year-old Melissa Banda more than two years ago.
Gunplay At Family Get-Together Ends With Man Shot Dead
A reckless gun owner shot and killed his sister’s common-law husband at a family barbeque in Brownsville. Brownsville police on Friday arrested 19-year-old Oziel Alejandro Munoz in connection with the incident Wednesday night. In a news release, police say Munoz and 27-year-old Ruben Garcia were playing with Munoz’s semi-automatic handgun, and at one point, for an unknown reason, Munoz pointed the gun at Garcia’s head, and a round was fired.
Remains Found In Southeastern Colorado Identified As Missing McAllen Woman
Human remains found in southeastern Colorado in 1988 have been identified by investigators as those of a missing woman from McAllen. Nora Elia Castillo was first reported missing by her daughter in 1996. She told investigators in Baca County, Colorado that her mother had disappeared years earlier. A DNA sample...
Trial Set For National Guard Soldier Charged In Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck
A National Guard soldier assigned to the Valley for border security duty will stand trial in January for killing a fellow soldier and severely injuring a second passenger in a suspected drunken driving crash in McAllen. Specialist Bianca Farmer pleaded not guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault...
La Joya Students Unhurt In School Bus Crash After Driver Suffers “Medical Condition”
La Joya school district officials say a bus driver suffered a “medical condition” just before the bus crashed with 19 students on board. The bus was transporting students from Juarez Lincoln High School Thursday afternoon when the driver suffered a still undisclosed medical emergency. The bus crashed through a fence at the school district’s transportation station and was eventually brought to a stop by one of the students.
Abbott Campaigns In Mission
Governor Greg Abbott is making a few last-minute campaign stops as early voting wraps up in Texas. The governor campaigned in Mission yesterday, stopping by a local restaurant to speak with supporters. Today is the last day of early voting in the state, with Election Day set for Tuesday. The...
De La Cruz Lodges Complaint Over O’Rourke Rally In San Juan
A South Texas congressional candidate is accusing Beto O’Rourke of violating electioneering laws in San Juan. The Democratic governor candidate held a rally at a polling location in the city earlier this week. Republican congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz posted a video on social media that questioned whether the rally violated the law by being too close to the polling place.
UTRGV, Edinburg School District Finalize Collegiate High School Partnership
The Edinburg school district is moving forward with plans to build a collegiate high school as part of a partnership with the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. The agreement was finalized Wednesday during a school board meeting in Edinburg. The 26-million-dollar project will break ground in the next few weeks....
