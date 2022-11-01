ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MarketRealist

This Chick-fil-A Franchise Offers a 3-Day Workweek, Sees Big Results

One of the nation’s most popular fast-food franchises, Chick-fil-A, has long been known for going against typical business advice. For example, every Chick-fil-A location is always closed on Sundays due to founder S. Truett Cathy’s Christian faith. But can the company change employment even more? Here’s how one Chick-fil-A franchise implemented a three-day workweek.
TODAY.com

Chick-fil-A operator introduced a three-day workweek, and applications are pouring in

While many restaurants are having a hard time finding staff these days, Justin Lindsey is weeding through a pile of applications so tall you’d think he was hiring for a Chief Taco Officer or Chief Candy Officer. But he’s not. The operator of Chick-fil-A Kendall in Miami, Florida is looking for fast-food workers. Fortunately for him, they’re applying in droves, as first reported by QSR magazine.
DoYouRemember?

Here’s The Fast-Food Restaurant With The Slowest Drive-Thru

Opting for a fast-food restaurant drive-thru service can be time-saving, especially when you have a busy work schedule. However, it can be frustrating when you are in a hurry and have to compete with other people for space in a drive-thru lane, as most restaurants record huge traffic. Recently, QSR...
WPTV

In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1

If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
ZDNet

McDonald's got one important thing very right (Chick-fil-A, not so much)

I'm constantly confused by McDonald's. Here's a brand that bathes in world fame, whose products seem to inspire enormous love, and yet whose customers seem all too willing to complain about seemingly everything. It remains bemusing that in the recent American Customer Satisfaction Index, McDonald's lurked near the very bottom...
12tomatoes.com

Is McDonald’s Really Saying Goodbye To The McRib Sandwich?

If you’ve passed the Golden Arches in recent weeks, you may have noticed that there is an old familiar sandwich back on the menu again. It is the McRib, and where regardless of whether you love it or hate it, you have to admit that it is an icon of that fast-food restaurant.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Denny’s works to get more restaurants open 24 hours

Denny’s likes to consider itself “America’s 24-hour diner,” but that status took a hit during the pandemic and when a labor shortage made it almost impossible for franchisees to remain open all night. But the company is getting there. Executives said on Tuesday that 870 of...
