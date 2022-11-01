Read full article on original website
Community Lunch to be hosted by Wiscasset Ford!!
November 7ths Community Lunch at Brady's will be hosted by Wiscasset Ford. Super Chef Super Dave Warford will be cooking up a storm featuring his famous beef stroganoff! Also on the menu will be the Haddock chowder and another dish made by Dave’s wife Paula. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy the fellowship, food, and get the first week of early sunsets underway.
Lights, tree and summer in November
We got the artificial Christmas tree up this week. Too soon? I’ve been waiting for it. Like the stores do, I held out until after Halloween. And nothing against it or Thanksgiving, but the tree and other light-up decorations with the Peanuts gang and more who reappear at Christmastime, or post-Halloween, mean the spirit of the season plus the relief and satisfaction another year is nearly through, full of memories of all the good and great moments, the kind you appreciate even when they’re happening; growth from lessons learned and new challenges; hope; and sorrow, for each year holds it, too.
Outing clubs learn to ‘Leave No Trace’
Hearty Roots is all about meeting kids where they’re at developmentally, and now they mean it literally. On the campus of Edgecomb Eddy School, Hearty Roots is offering a fall “Leave No Trace Outing Club,” a series of weekly outings for kids in the fifth and sixth grades. Participants will explore the natural spaces behind Edgecomb Eddy while learning and practicing Leave No Trace skills to help promote safe, responsible, and sustainable outdoor adventures.
‘Why we do it’: Planning an American Legion event
When Bradford-Sortwell-Wright Post 54 of the American Legion observes Veterans Day and other occasions at Wiscasset’s veterans wall or elsewhere, months of planning have gone into it. And much of that planning happens over the post’s weekly, Wednesday morning coffee and donuts, Cmdr. William Cossette Jr. and Adjutant Cliff Hendricks said in phone interviews Oct. 27.
Best Halloween Parade Reboot Ever
Wow. Just wow. The Halloween Parade Reboot was spectacular; an example of community-wide collaboration at its finest. Starting in September with a call to Officer Larry Brown and then Jen, BHML Children’s Coordinator, going door to door to the downtown businesses to see who’s “in” for the parade, the event got its bones back after a two year pandemic pause.
Garden Club talk Nov. 3
“Starting a Garden from Scratch” is the topic for the Nov. 3 monthly meeting of the Garden Club of Wiscasset. The program is at 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall, First Congregational Church, 28 High St. in Wiscasset. Sharon Turner of Crystal Lake Farm and Nursery will teach the basics...
Story Trail Walk features ‘The Honeybee’
Read a family-friendly book while walking through the woods. Follow the illustrated signs along the trail as they tell a tale that connects you to your natural surroundings. The free 1-mile story trail and can be completed at your own pace and on your own time. The trail starts at the Oak Point Farm parking lot kiosk, at 60 Samoset Road in Boothbay Harbor.
Early Bird Sale at Skidompha Book Shop
The Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop in downtown Damariscotta will open at 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, with a storewide half-price sale lasting until 10 a.m. The shop offers thousands of books in dozens of categories for children and adults, as well as puzzles, movies on DVD and VCR, and music on CDs and vinyl records. It also offers gift certificates, which are not included in the sale.
‘Nightmare on Federal Street’ fearsome fun for families
There was an excellent turnout again this year for Wiscasset’s Halloween festivities, Nightmare on Federal Street, Monday evening. The event is sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department with the help of the police and fire departments and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce. Community Center volunteer Lisa Gatti expected to hand out all of the 200 donated goodie bags to the costumed trick-or-treaters.
Second Congregational Church will host Ray Cornils as interim minister of music
The Second Congregational Church, UCC has announced that Ray Cornils will serve as interim organist/choir director in November and December. Mr. Cornils was the municipal organist for the City of Portland from 1990 to 2017. For 30 years he served First Parish Church, UCC, in Brunswick, Maine as minister of music where he led an extensive music program of five vocal and two handbell choirs.
The Community Fridge is Open!
The Community Fridge, a collaboration between the Community Resource Council and the Town of Boothbay, has officially opened. The Community Fridge is located behind the Town Office in Boothbay and the Post Office, and provides 24/7 access to refrigerated, frozen, and shelf-stable goods. Stop by anytime to take the items you need or to leave any items you’d like to donate. Don't have time to run to the store? A donation can be made right on our Facebook page, our website, or via mail to PO Box 43, Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. Designate your donation to the 'Community Fridge' and we'll do the shopping for you!
One man, one night: ‘Rhapsody in Black’
Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., presents “Rhapsody in Black,” a one-man show written and performed by LeLand Gantt, Friday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Gantt’s show, developed under Estelle Parsons at the Actors Studio, is a traveling production from Poughkeepsie’s Bardavon Opera House. LeLand Gantt...
Sunken Garden wall to rise again
The north wall of Wiscasset’s Sunken Garden is being dismantled and put back together. All the granite stones are the ones that have made up the wall since the 1800s, Public Works Director Ted Snowden said Oct. 27. The rebuild should be fine for 20 years, at least, he said.
What do you love about your hometown?
The other day I was listening to the radio, the hosts of the morning show were asking listeners to share what it is they loved most about their hometown. I was surprised to hear how many listeners said what they loved most was a business, like a restaurant, coffee shop, a pub, that sort of thing. Others said they liked the small town atmosphere of their community, or the high school they went to.
Election Day thoughts
Next Tuesday, Nov. 8, I plan to visit the Boothbay Harbor Town Hall/Fire Station to vote. I hope you will, too. I know we can vote early, as lots of our friends and neighbors do. I applaud them for doing so. On Election Day, I get a thrill when I...
Maine organizations are helping fishermen start aquaculture farms
A group of organizations in Maine on Nov. 1 opened registration for a training program designed for fishermen to learn how to farm seafood. Maine’s vibrant working waterfront, including aquaculture, builds resilience for generations of Maine’s fishing families, who have long navigated the waters to feed our community. Hosted by Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI), Maine Aquaculture Association (MAA), Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC), and Maine Sea Grant (MSG), the Aquaculture in Shared Waters (ASW) program focuses on the cultivation of commercially valuable species including oysters, mussels, scallops, and kelp. Students learn from leading industry, regulatory, and scientific experts on fundamental topics like site selection, permitting, animal husbandry, equipment, business planning, financing, marketing, community relations, and more.
Lincoln County Republican Committee October meeting
Katie Winchenbach, chair of the LCRC, opened the Oct. 26 meeting at the Wiscasset Community Center with the Pledge of Allegiance then vice chair Steve Karp followed with the Benediction. Our candidates briefly addressed the group with updates on their campaigns and their experiences from talking with Lincoln County voters.
Republican standout Nov. 4
Maine Republican Assembly is having a standout for Republican Candidates on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. till dusk. Join us at the corner of Routes 27 and 1 in Wiscasset. Bring your flags and signs for Governor LePage, Ed Thelander and Ed Polewarczyk. If you don’t have a sign we will have one for you.
Wiscasset makes town office hire, nods police grants
Wiscasset’s town office will have a new face and a longtime employee will have a new office. The town manager’s longtime administrative assistant Kathleen Onorato will move into the vacant office where treasurers used to work and she will relinquish some of her duties to new administrative assistant Robin Plourde, Town Manager Dennis Simmons said in the Nov. 1 selectmen’s meeting at the town office and over Zoom and YouTube.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Three arrests, accidents and summonses
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 210 calls for service for the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,174 calls for service. Kathleen A. Simmons, 53, of Waldoboro was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
