Knox County, TN

Knoxville Area Urban League receives $1.5 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

KNOXVILLE -- Today, the Knoxville Area Urban League announced a transformational gift that will allow the organization to dramatically expand and enhance the reach of its empowerment programs. Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $1.5 million, the largest single contribution in the affiliate’s history. “We are immensely grateful that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign

KNOXVILLE -- A Christmas tradition kicks off locally with the beginning of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Knoxville on Friday, November 4. This year, the Army has teamed up with the Knoxville Ice Bears hockey team, and the kickoff will be a featured part of their game against the Macon Mayhem on Friday at 7:35pm. The Salvation Army will be setup in front of the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, playing games and giving away some fabulous prizes. Sergeant Jeff Clarke, a Salvation Army officer, will be doing a puck drop during the game as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Oak Ridge’s UCOR takes lead to finish transuranic waste processing

OAK RIDGE, TN -- EM contractor UCOR last week assumed responsibility of the Transuranic Waste Processing Center (TWPC) and waste processing operations at Oak Ridge. EM’s contract with the previous contractor operating the facility, North Wind Solutions, expired Oct. 26. “We completed a pretty intensive 60-day transition, but now...
OAK RIDGE, TN
DENSO, Silicon Ranch, Maryville Electric and TVA break ground on first of four solar facilities in Tennessee

Representatives from DENSO, Silicon Ranch and TVA, as well as Maryville Mayor Andy White and U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett, pose after completing the Daruma Ceremony. Image by DENSO. SOUTHFIELD, MI and MARYVILLE, TN -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, and Silicon Ranch, one of the nation’s largest independent power producers,...
MARYVILLE, TN

