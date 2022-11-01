KNOXVILLE -- A Christmas tradition kicks off locally with the beginning of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign in Knoxville on Friday, November 4. This year, the Army has teamed up with the Knoxville Ice Bears hockey team, and the kickoff will be a featured part of their game against the Macon Mayhem on Friday at 7:35pm. The Salvation Army will be setup in front of the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, playing games and giving away some fabulous prizes. Sergeant Jeff Clarke, a Salvation Army officer, will be doing a puck drop during the game as well.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO